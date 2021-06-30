First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race

Jun 30, 2021
by Richard Cunningham  

Pajaro experiment
FIRST LOOK
Ibis Reveals a New XC Race Bike
WORDS: R. Cunningham
PHOTOS: Saris Mercanti
Pajaro Crew (left to right): Preston Sandusky, Travis McCart, Scot Nicol, Ruben Reyes, Hans Heim, Colin Hughes, Sara Passantino, Justo Gallardo, and Jesus Villarruel.

Ibis Cycles celebrates its 40-year anniversary this year - about as long as the mountain bike has existed. I’d excuse any brand who could make such a claim for celebrating it with a six-figure “We were there before you were born” video production, along with commemorative graphics and a glitzy follow-up marketing campaign.

Hate to be the spoiler, but the folks at Ibis were too busy for any of that nonsense. To mark the occasion, Ibis worked in secret for three years: first, to develop a competitive dual-suspension cross-country race bike; and second, to build a factory near their Santa Cruz, California, headquarters where they could manufacture and assemble it. Those are awfully big checks to write for a small bike brand, but Ibis managed to cash both by their 40th birthday. Here’s the exclusive story.

Pajaro experiment
The Exie was conceived to be light enough to trade paint with any World Cup race bike and tough enough to step into the trail bike arena.

Meet Exie

Few industries are more overpopulated with clever marketing hacks than cycling. Compound that with the worldwide dearth of internet domain squatters and it seems inconceivable that the simplest name for a cross-country mountain bike escaped their nets. Exie, right?

Exie is first and foremost a 29-inch-wheel cross-country machine, but the natural-finish carbon frame’s minimal looking profile stops short of the more spindly designs on the World Cup Circuit, and that’s no accident. Ibis steered towards survivable design elements and away from cereal-box weight shavers like pencil-thin stays, press-in bottom brackets and pivotless suspension.

To their credit, a medium-sized Exie weighs only a fraction over 22 pounds (sans water bottle and pedals) - an impressive number, further sweetened by the fact that it comes with a dropper post and Ibis’ seven year frame warranty.
Exie Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 100mm rear / 120mm front
• Carbon Frame / dw-link suspension
• Proportional geometry between sizes
• 67.2-degree head angle
• Price range: $7,999 to $12,799
• Frame only: $4,499 (with Fox DPS2 shock)
• Colors: Natural carbon
• Sizes: Small, medium large, X-large
• Weight: 22.2 lb / 11.1kg complete, 4.4 lb / 2kg frame & shock (size medium, claimed)
Ibis Cycles

Ibis won’t be sponsoring a World Cup XC team in the near future and they understand that most Exies will be owned by privateers, many of whom pay retail prices and must train and race on the same bike. Its 100mm travel dw-Link rear suspension pivots on a combination of cartridge bearings and bushings that carry a lifetime replacement warranty. Using a low leverage ratio and a conventional-length 190 x 45mm shock ensures suspension support for a wide range of rider weights, and frames are available in four sizes, each with an adjusted seat tube angle and front center to keep racers in their climbing sweet spots.

Pajaro experiment
Internal guides are molded in place and emerge flush and finished after the curing process.
Pajaro experiment
dw-Link rear suspension and remote lockouts for best-of-both-worlds pedaling.

Features & Geometry

The Exie's internal cables and hoses are routed through molded-in pipes while, depending upon frame size, you’ll have room for two water bottles inside the frame. Molded chainstay padding keeps the Exie silent running and, paying homage to downcountry riders, Ibis kept the Exie’s seat tube low and arrow straight in case its owner opts for a maximum-stroke dropper post upgrade. Oh yeah, and there’s room for a 2.4-inch tire in the back.

Pajaro experiment
Sturdy clevis pivots transfer stiffness to the swingarm. The second full-size bottle is a tight fit, but it's there if you need it.
Pajaro Experiment
Molded chainstay protector is as slim as it can be made and still manage to silence chain interference.

About the numbers: Ibis chose to reel in some of the stem length that traditional XC racers prefer and make up that distance by lengthening the Exie’s front center. Reach begins at 413mm for small frames and increases across four size-options to 513mm for the X-large model. With only 100mm of rear-suspension travel, the Exie can get away with an intelligently low, 339mm bottom bracket height. Head tube angles are sit at a relatively neurtral 67.2 degrees, while all sizes share the same, 435mm chainstay length.

Exie’s effective seat tube angle bucks contemporary “Steeper is better” logic, but not by much. Ibis’ reasoning is to conserve energy, especially during extended climbs. Today’s upright seat tube angles, combined with extended front centers are best suited for steeper and more technical climbs. That combination helps to maintain a more balanced position over the bike at extreme gradients and keeps the front wheel properly weighted. The tradeoff for that aggressive climbing stance, however, is two-fold. First, it transfers a measure of the rider’s weight from the saddle to the handlebars, which can be tiresome on flat sections and mild up-grades. Second, unless you happen to be tall, that forward weight shift tends to erode rear-wheel traction when the grades aren’t stupid steep.

Exie Geometry
Pajaro Experiment

Ibis discovered through testing that a milder seat tube angle lets the saddle counter much of the rider’s leg power, which saves energy that the rider would have otherwise expended needlessly through upper body muscles. To balance the Exie fore and aft, Ibis gradually increases the seat tube angle as the frame sizes grow. In this way, short riders gain the rear-wheel traction they need, while taller riders, who typically suffer from too much weight transfer to the rear, are moved forward to keep their front wheels comfortably pinned to the ground. I spent two days riding the Exie on a variety of trails near Santa Cruz to test that theory.

When you can get one: Ibis will release the Exie this summer as a frame with a Fox Factory DPS Remote shock for $4,499 USD and in three builds, all suspended by Fox Factory DPS Remote shocks and Step-Cast 120mm forks: a $7,999 version based on Shimano Deore XT components, a SRAM X01 version for $9,199, and an all-in version for $12,799 that features SRAM XX1 AXS, Shimano XTR, Enve, Industry Nine and Cane Creek goodness.

Why Put So Much Effort Into a Niche Market?

The creation of Exie was inevitable. Ibis has always had one foot in the lightweight game. Hans Heim, the man who revitalized Ibis, is an unapologetic cross-country geek. His daughter Lili was a powerhouse among Northern California’s NICA high school racing leagues, of which Ibis has been a substantial supporter. (Some say that Ibis’ DV9 carbon hardtail was largely created for Lili and her NICA compatriots.)

It's also no secret that technical race tracks at the World Cup level have both rejuvenated interest in cross-country competition and challenged traditional
Ibis DV9
Ibis' affordable DV9 carbon hardtail was designed for up-and-coming competitors. Like Hans' daughter Lili.
bike designs. In response, Hans initiated the Exie project with a short list of specifications: It had to be competitive at the highest level, reasonably priced, adept at handling technical terrain, and its frame (size medium with a real shock) had to weigh less than 4.4 pounds (2kg). Everything else was negotiable.

The end of an era: For decades, the evolution of World Cup XC race bikes was: take a pro road frame, widen the rear stays, slacken the head tube a couple of degrees and raise it high enough to clear a 100mm-stroke fork. Squeak it through testing and give it a weight limit – Boom! To add rear suspension, begin with your hardtail, minimize travel to 100 millimeters or less, eliminate swingarm pivots, overdrive the tiniest shock you can find, squeeze it through testing, and give it a weight limit – Done!

That’s great if your customer demographic fixates on blue-trail KOMs and thinks six raisins, three poached anchovies and a tablespoon of peas is dinner. As Ibis zeroed in on the Exie’s geometry, however, the new bike was becoming a capable descender – to the point where the staff were pushing test mules far beyond the bike’s original design envelope.

Pajaro Experiment
Ibis employee Scott Bellicitti test flys an Exie prototype over a local jump line.

bigquotesWhen we started riding the prototypes we realized we made the frames too capable for 100mm forks. You just ended up riding it so hard. We changed to a 120mm fork and that made it hard to hit our weight and strength targets. It delayed developments by a few months, but resulted in a better bike.Colin Hughes

Future-proofing the Exie to survive in a much more aggressive environment meant increasing the frame’s strength without busting Hans' maximum weight goal. Solving that puzzle meant reshuffling three pounds of paper-thin unidirectional carbon fiber across nine feet of frame tubing until they found the razor’s edge between minimum weight and maximum strength.


Pajaro Experiment
FIRST RIDE
Ibis Exie

I got enough saddle time aboard the Exie to predict that a lot of riders are going to fall in love with this bike. Day one began with about seven miles of fireroad climbing through redwood forests, followed by a roller-coaster ride down a handful of trails that would have forced me to pay close attention aboard a 150-millimeter travel trail bike. Recent rains ensured a fair mix of hero traction and whoa-nelly grease which added to the fun. Day two began with a couple miles of fast-paced singletrack climbing that was punctuated by punchy technical sections. Back in the woods, we chased each other up and down a series of trails that emulated modern World Cup XCO tracks - lots of elevation changes, spiced with roots and blue-line features and couple of flat out luge runs to keep it exciting.

There's a lot to say about the Exie, but what impressed me most was that I never had to think about the bike. Uphill transitions between seated and out-of-the-saddle efforts were seamless. Not once did I anticipate the mass of the bike under acceleration. Not once did I pause to consider its ability to ace a tricky line. Climbing and cornering traction were ample and predictable.

My medium sized Exie was outfitted Ibis' first-level Shimano XT build, with a traction upgrade to 2.35" Schwalbe Hans Dampf tires. The fork was a 120mm-stroke Fox Step-cast, so setup was easy. I used 15-percent sag on both ends to pretend I was a racer and set the rebound a little slower than I need for rocky San Diego because the forest floor there was much more forgiving. Tire pressure was
Pajaro experiment
No glove compartment, nothing to hide: Adhering to the Exie's original design goals was largely responsible for its simple profile.
my usual, 23psi front and 25psi rear. The resulting ride felt firm when cranking out of the saddle, but not to the point where the bike got jostled around in the rocks and roots.

I downsized from long-travel enduro-style bikes a number of years ago. My daily driver is a Pivot Switchblade with 137mm of rear-wheel travel and a 150mm fork. Sans pedals, it weighs 29.8 pounds, which qualifies as a lightweight among modern trail bikes. My first pedal strokes aboard the Exie, however, were a paradigm shift. Shedding eight pounds makes a big difference. I expect right-now acceleration from any cross country bike and the Exie offers that in two flavors. For sprints and fast paced hard-surface sections, push the dual-lockout lever and the Exie morphs into a flat-bar gravel bike. (Disclosure: My bike didn't have this feature, so I had to manually fake it.) For everything else, its dw-link rear suspension keeps the tires planted while ensuring that the bike spurts forward with every precious pedal stroke.

One thing I didn't anticipate was how well a significantly lighter weight bike could communicate what is going on beneath the wheels - and it does so without delivering a harsh ride. The Exie's frame has very little mass, so it can transfer a clearer signal from the tire's contact patch to the rider's contact points. Braking to the edge of lockup or feeling for traction up steep, rooty climbs is much easier when the bicycle feels like an extension of your hands and feet. Exie riders will appreciate this even more on the downhills.

Where riders on heavier bicycles with more rotating mass can rely on their bikes to plow through scary sections, a lightweight bicycle with carbon racing wheels contributes much less to the stability equation. The rider must make up that difference, so
Water bottles
Exies will be shipped with remote lockout forks and shocks. Neither were available for my visit due to this year's supply chain issues.
being able to sense that something is going wrong before it actually does allows you to stay ahead of the bike at speed and in adverse situations. I could feel the tread blocks giving way well before the tires broke loose around corners.

Saving the best for last, Ibis got the Exie's geometry right, both for its stated purpose as a cross country racer and for its inevitable destiny as an ambassador for trail bike sanity. Its steering feels light and precise. Overcook a corner and it settles into an easy drift until it can find more grip, and its adjusted reach and seat tube angles place the rider in a sweet spot that feels remarkably well balanced in almost all situations. As advertised, its 73.8-degree seat tube angle encouraged rear-wheel traction when climbs became dicey and gave my arms and shoulders a rest while I was powering in the saddle. And, it cast some doubt whether or not the neopopular forward-and-aggressive steep seat tube stance is best for every rider. One aspect that I'm sure of, however, is the Exie's 67.2 degree head angle, which was an excellent compromise: slack enough to keep me hungry for blue lines to turn black without creating an unnecessary workload to keep the bike on line while I was climbing.

Experiencing the Exie's calm demeanor in the handling department, combined with enviable efficiency at the pedals was an a-ha moment for me. I had yet to throw a leg over a cross-country race bike that was so easy to ride and never this enjoyable. It was once believed that XC races were won on the climbs, so every aspect of a race bike was dedicated to that solitary purpose. The reality, however, is that races are won at the finish line. Time and energy wasted by bouncing around on a non-compliant chassis and by forced errors due to poor handling compound quickly. The Exie's blend of new-school geometry with dash of sensible restraint ensures that more of the effort you expend during a race will be directed towards the finish line. For trail riders, the equation is simpler: Less fuss, more fun.

Would Exie qualify as a World Cup XC racer? Considering that my last cross-country race was the 24 Hours of the Old Pueblo, I can only speculate, but it checks the boxes. No secret that choosing a lightweight dual suspension bike is the fastest way to get around a modern XCO course, which leaves short track as the last reason to bring a hardtail to a World Cup. But as I say this, dual-suspension bikes earned runaway victories in both the men's and women's event at Leogang. Pinkbike has a couple of cross-country speedsters on staff who will surely shed more light on this subject in an upcoming review. My bet? Yes, it could.

Could Exie be your ultimate trai lbike? It could be, but you'll need skills. There are a lot of accomplished bike-handlers who have never ridden a truly lightweight mountain bike. For them, the Exie will be a revelation that will earn a lot of converts. Nino Schurter would have little trouble shredding his Scott Spark down an EWS stage, but most riders need the generous margin of error that a slacker, heavier, longer-travel trail bike affords to enjoy, or just survive that same experience. That said, Exie is the first cross-country racer I've lusted after in over twenty years. I've been dreaming about bigger mountains, longer rides and exploratory adventures ever since, but it's not everyone's trail bike.
RC chuffing up a hill
Hans Heim photo

Epilogue

Somehow, cross-country trail bikes became enduro racers. Then, as enduro bikes approached the technical capability of DH machines, they invalidated most reasons for owning a Big Bike beyond racing and Rampage-level freeride. The downside of enduro machines, however, was in the weight and drag penalties they incurred to win that battle. Now, enduro bikes are suffering a similar fate as riders grow weary of chuffing 35-pound marshmallows uphill to enjoy three minutes of descending and are opting for e-MTBs to fast-forward the climbing segments of their double-black playtime. A sizeable vacuum formed in the wake of this overindulgence for an unapologetically lightweight trail bike armed with capable geometry which is truly enjoyable to pedal. That's what the Exie is - and if you want, you can race it too.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides XC Bikes Ibis Ibis Exie


111 Comments

  • 56 5
 Pinkbike Comments: CHINA BAD, MAKE IN AMERICA PLS
Also Comments: $4500 frame?!?! Lol I can buy anything else I want on earth for that much! Get lost Ibis!
  • 16 5
 Here is an American made short travel bike that you can buy for the same price as the Ibis frame.

ridegg.com/products/trailpistol?option=Ride
  • 12 8
 How dare they pay the workers a livable wage!
  • 8 1
 GG charges $2500 for a frame? Made in USA…
  • 4 0
 @HB208: How do the weights compare?
  • 14 2
 @pmhobson: The GG is like 2 pounds heavier. Massive difference.
  • 6 1
 @Frontrange: it’s like $2800 when you add the shock. And it’s 3 pounds heavier. Weight reduction is always expensive! Personally I value weight at $0.50 a gram but I’m no xc rider.
  • 3 1
 @lefthandohvhater: *8* lbs -- GG lists the trail pistol as 30.4 lbs.
  • 12 2
 @HB208: That's like saying you could buy a Ford Taurus instead of a Tesla P90
  • 2 0
 @pmhobson: compare frame + shock. Components wise you can get either pretty low.
  • 5 3
 @pmhobson: The point isn't the weight. The point is that GG manufactures in the US without charging $4.5k for a frame. They are different categories of bike anyways.
  • 8 0
 @HB208: Have you looked at the build kits? The top fork option is a Pike RC+. You're comparing a 31 pound short travel trail bike to a 22 pound XC race bike with lockouts. I love GG and I love Ibis but comparing these two bikes makes no sense whatsoever. That is 4100 grams heavier, in a sport where people are comfortable talking about paying $2/gram to save weight.
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: The frame itself is 2 pounds heavier. That is the only reasonable metric to compare.
  • 2 1
 @Mtmw: I am talking about general manufacturing. The fact that a fully specced American made bike comes in at the same price as a frame made in CA makes me think that Ibis should have set up this factory in a different area of the country. You are insane if you do not think that the location of the factory does not push up the price pretty significantly. The trail pistol frame is a full $2k cheaper than the Ibis. Clearly it is possible to produce in the US and not charge $4.5k and it is a lazy excuse for the pricing to say "well, it is made in the USA."
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I’ve been eying GG for awhile, but would like to test ride one. Also been eying a Ripmo carbon, but they are just too expensive right now. However, before COVID there were deals to be had. Hoping things will slow down and within next couple years will see inventory and better prices. In the mean time I rebuilt by 2016 Reign Carbon with XO, carbon hoops, Smashpot and DVO, it a ripper. Would like the Reign’s seat tube angle steeper to help with the climbs.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: have you see what property costs in Denver lately? Location costs are probably comparable.
  • 1 0
 @Frontrange: without a shock. It's a little misleading. Add the shock back in and you're back at (or above) the $3k mark.
  • 2 0
 @TrailFeatures: Lol livable wage. Definitely not subjective at all considering the housing market.
  • 1 0
 @gonzocycle: The tax environment for business is likely not. But I also wouldn't recommend setting up a factory in Denver. Honestly, Bentonville could have been a good choice.
  • 1 0
 @pgomez: but then drop a blown LS3 in the taurus......which one you wanna drive more??? lol
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Also the point everyone touting GG missed, same front triangle and chainstays for all bikes - that saves a ton of money when it comes to manufacturing.

Also not 100% carbon frame- seatstays are still AL.
  • 1 0
 GG bikes are modular and all models share the same front triangle. With the rear triangle being different for each model. GG can mass produce front triangles for like 5 different bikes which effectively cuts their production costs and R&D by a sizeable margin. If they wanna make a new bike, all they need to develop is a new rear triangle. It'll save them money and time. GG clearly is passing on their savings to consumers which is nice. BUT GG bikes are not full carbon either. And they're heavy AF.

The new Ibis is a one-off design, full carbon, and a lot lighter but without the cost cutting and efficiency of GG's manufacturing processes. So yea, while both the Ibis and GG are made in the USA, the way they approach R&D and manufacturing are quite different.
  • 1 0
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: I am not saying Ibis could have produced this bike for $2,500 in a different area. They might have been able to get it down to $3,500 though.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Not an apples to apple comparison. GG doesn't make anything close to high-end.
  • 49 3
 That frame weight is within 200 grams of Scott's claimed weight for their new Spark. Depending on the different sizes, paint, and other nonsense games they play, they could be even close. I'm calling that a win, since the DW link can typically pedal more efficiently than a single pivot with a flex-stay. Great job Ibis!
  • 18 21
 Except the scott actually looks good…
  • 5 4
 Ibis making bikes in the USA . . . . sponsoring foreign racers!
  • 1 0
 its like calling Fat, Phat. You know what it is, just dont want everyone to know
  • 3 0
 Lol, you can get a complete Spark with a GX AXS drivetrain and XT brakes for $1k more than the Ibis frame price though.
  • 1 0
 @Frontrange: Completely subjective. I'm guessing there are enough people that prioritize function over form.
  • 1 0
 You'd have to be pretty oblivious to believe that Scott didn't tune their suspension for maximum efficiency. If anyone knows how to do it, its them. Also compared to the new Spark RC, this is ridiculously bad value for money. For the same price as an Exie Frameset, you can get a Spark RC with a full Shimano XT build and carbon wheels.
  • 36 3
 Ibis Exie Ibi sExie I bi sexie I be sexy You dirty dogs!
  • 27 0
 Always good to see a RC article!!
  • 32 17
 lol $4500 for a frame and shock?!
  • 19 10
 Yeah, how are people not pointing this out. Absolutely absurd pricing.
  • 12 2
 I know the xc/roadie crew are used to paying top dollar for their race machines but $4500 for the frame?.

Yeti frames used to be the pinnacle of dentist frames at $3500. Then pole came out with a small production of expensive machined frames, followed by $15 specialized ebikes.

I am going to start printing my own money. There is no other way
  • 5 0
 @psicoizaguirre: Careful, government doesn't like competition
  • 38 0
 Everyone wants US Made. ...Until they see the price tag.
  • 9 4
 @TrailFeatures: You can produce frames in a state that isn't expensive as hell. I mean, they could have set up a manufacturing facility in the South or Midwest, but instead they set it up in an expensive area (relative to the rest of the country).
  • 11 1
 Remember...we want American made, be prepared for American made prices.
  • 29 3
 www.pinkbike.com/news/inside-ibis-us-carbon-manufacturing-facility.html

The Exie takes 35hrs to make, down from 86hrs overseas in above link, which makes it roughly $128/hr to produce. This is on par for shop labor at your LBS and at your local car dealer, if ya do the math with all the info. If it was made in Taiwan it would be cheaper but then yould bitch that it wasnt made in the US.

To all the haters feel free to start your own US made bike company and report back on how well you do in business.
  • 9 2
 @jwelch33: IDK, GG manages to produce American made products without charging $1k more than their nearest competitor (Yeti, SC).
  • 3 2
 @HB208: The number of downvotes to @tkrumroy's comment is the number of dentists that read this article.
  • 8 1
 @HB208: Completely different manufacturing process.
  • 3 2
 @TrailFeatures: I think it is sweet they went for it. But you can get US made frames for pretty competitive pricing. Reeb and Guerilla Gravity are doing it out of Colorado.
  • 6 0
 Time to learn first hand how expensive made in USA is. You can't have it both ways bud. I can't wait to buy one of these!
  • 8 0
 Eh, it's 25% more than a Supercaliber and it's made in USA. Doesn't seem too crazy.
  • 4 1
 @fraserw: For sure, or people that don't seem to understand that producing a bike frame in Northern California is going to be way more expensive than producing it in a mid or low cost of living area.

The median housing price in this area is over $800k (even though it is outside of SC). I have to imagine that if they decided to put this facility in somewhere like NM, Bentonville, or hell, SLC, they could have managed to produce a $3,500 frame.
  • 4 0
 @mtnman4life: after tax we are at UNNO’s frame price but without using that unobtanium carbon that china can’t buy.

Ibis is cool and all that but no UNNO cool. Now you go start a bike company in BCN and report back how well you do!
  • 1 2
 @mtnman4life: Is that what factory workers get these days? I mean I know the labor market is screwy now, but c'mon.
  • 5 0
 @noapathy: there is more than just a salary included in that hourly price...
  • 7 2
 @HB208: The GG frame is also heavy as hell.
  • 6 0
 @adrennan: Issues with comparing Ibis to GG is the manufacturing process.

GG uses a resin casting system that allows them to stamp out frames that are super strong. However, they are not as light as the standard hand layup method of carbon.

Reeb uses metal and has refined their process for the Sqweeb and do enough volume on it they can bring the cost down. Look at the cost of a Reeb HT.
  • 2 0
 @TrailFeatures: I was just saying it is being done and its cool that ibis is trying for the more difficult process. People shouldn't knock them for trying and I bet people will buy them. Is this bike for me? no.
  • 1 3
 @adrennan: Obviously, but if others (GG) can do it...guess dentists don't like this line of thought...sigh.
  • 2 1
 @HB208: Agreed ridiculous pricing.
  • 4 0
 Some interesting design objectives:
1- “competitive at the highest level”
2- “weigh under 2 kg”
3- “reasonably priced”
Bonus Challenge- Made in the US

Achieving all three would be the modern-day equivalent of alchemy. Achieving all four is delusional.
  • 2 0
 @HB208: Not sure how they pull it off. US produced usually comes with a price tag though.
  • 1 1
 @psicoizaguirre: Unno frames also explode if you look at them sideways.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Not just housing prices, California also has insane taxes and silly regulations. I'd like one, but the cost bump will make it hard to justify.
  • 2 0
 It's hand-laid carbon made in California. An Unno Burn costs 5,000€ for carbon made in Spain. That's just what first-world labor costs.
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: I have a way to help with 3. Produce it somewhere that doesn't have 3x the median housing prices, high taxes, high labor costs.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: but that only leaves them 45 states to choose from! And doing that would bring jobs to an area that doesn’t already have the 5th largest GDP in the world. Sounds risky.
  • 1 0
 @mtnman4life: 1000% this ^^^ : )
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: when GG figures out a way to cut 2 lbs off it's carbon frame then we can compare.
  • 2 0
 know how much a Yeti is? lol

SB165 frameset is......*drumroll*......$4500
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: Super risky. They could have even crossed the border and produced these in Reno...
  • 1 0
 Isnt an Sworks epic 6K? I know it comes with a fork so take off 1200 for that, and it is a 4,800 frame and shock. Both bikes are beyond my budget but it is not insane to what is out there.
  • 15 0
 Looks, dare I say, Exie-lent!
  • 15 0
 But is it ready for the PB comment section...?
  • 9 0
 Wow this was completely unexpected. Nice bike!
  • 6 0
 Looks like an incredibly well-designed and well-engineered bike, and kudos to Ibis for standing up a local MFG facility. Good skilled-labor jobs building things the team can be proud of. Always cheering for those guys. :clap
  • 6 0
 Killer bike for a lot of my local terrain... if I could ever justify two nice mountain bikes, I'd be all over this. Two bottles!
  • 7 0
 I want more and more raw carbon bikes please. Paint is just a waste of grams.
  • 4 0
 $4500 is of course a lot of money for a frame but they built a freaking factory. This can't be cheap!
I am in Europe so I am not really the target market but this is a very good step in the right direction imo.
Exited to see where this will be heading, especially price wise.
  • 16 9
 Hope she's good cause she ain't pretty.
  • 6 0
 Sweet bike. I like seeing more manufacturers doing production in North America.
  • 3 0
 It had to be competitive at the highest level, reasonably priced, adept at handling technical terrain, and its frame (size medium with a real shock) had to weigh less than 4.4 pounds (2kg)

So close but completely missed on the reasonably priced though. $8k on an XT bike. $1,300 more than an XT Ripley.
  • 5 0
 My 35 pound marshmallow is orange and has a brass shorebird on the headtube Big Grin
Happy 40th!
  • 7 2
 I just straight up dont believe this thing is 22.2lb as pictured.
  • 1 0
 *32 stepcast w/ a rigid post and Aspen 2.25s... then probably
  • 2 0
 Big jumps between sizes seems like it'll leave a lot of people struggling with fit. That aside, this is awesome. Crazy light for a dual link bike. And RC is spot on with his epilogue.
  • 2 1
 Ouch. Affordability target missed. I appreciate the simple design elements, low leverage shock, 2 bottles, all great. Geometry seems solid for intent. But wow....

They'll sell these but it won't be to local xc racers paying retail. It'll be to industry insiders, tech bros, and big spenders who don't think about price when they consider a new bike.

At best, the marketing is disingenuous. Gross.

I know Ibis has crunched the numbers and it works as figured, but affordability is relative. Just sell it as it is. An Ibis XC/light trail Superbike, made in the USA, and for people richer than you. Spare us the affordability bullshit. We can handle it.
  • 1 0
 “dearth” is being used here as if it means “an unwelcome abundance”, which had me doubting myself, but no, it does mean what I thought: “a lack of”
(I don’t think anybody’s ever complained about a lack of domain name squatters)
  • 1 0
 Like the obvious shots fired at Santa Cruz across the way for making all their bikes in China.

Like the idea of this. Probably a fun bike and I would take it over a Blur (which is a mm here and there away from being identical)

Brining RC out of retirement to write about the new bike from his close friends company and the fact this is the only media anywhere in this bike means this this is going to show up on trails in 2024.
  • 5 0
 Cool
  • 1 1
 I'm just waiting to see the price of We Are One's frame.
I'm guessing it will be a LOT cheaper.
While I respect Ibis for trying, this is probably going to be a flop. Privateer racees can't afford xc bikes at that cost, they'll happily buy a Chinese carbon frame instead. So I'm not sure who their target audience is?
  • 1 0
 i think at a time when there's so much demand just for bikes and parts... people will pay the prices. whether they're searching out that exact bike or go to the shop and have limited options, this bike, like all the others being released, will sell.
  • 1 1
 I think 2 commenters realize the $4500 includes a $1000 fork. At $3500 it's not asking too f'in much for an American made super niche product. I'm frugal and suffer from paralysis by analysis, but this is a terrific option for the Supercaliber/Spark RC/Sniper crowd (does anyone actually buy Intense Snipers?).
  • 1 0
 No it doesn't:

"Ibis will release the Exie this summer as a frame with a Fox Factory DPS Remote shock for $4,499 USD and in three builds, all suspended by Fox Factory DPS Remote shocks and Step-Cast 120mm forks: a $7,999 version based on Shimano Deore XT components, a SRAM X01 version for $9,199, and an all-in version for $12,799 that features SRAM XX1 AXS, Shimano XTR, Enve, Industry Nine and Cane Creek goodness."

The frame comes with a DPS shock, not a fork.
  • 4 1
 22.2 freedom units = 10.07 kg, you silly Muricans.
  • 1 0
 A DC bike with room for TWO bottles inside the frame - but also with remote lockout on both shock AND fork... Mike Levy's head is going to implode!
  • 2 0
 RC, heads up, typo: "Head tube angles are sit at a relatively *neurtral* 67.2 degrees"
  • 3 0
 This is super exciting and a great move on Ibis's part, so rad!
  • 1 0
 Ah, c'mon... You can't just leave deleted photo> place holders all over the place.... Now we want to see them too!
  • 2 0
 Thanks RC! Always appreciate your well informing reviews!
  • 1 0
 I don't care about any of the tech or manufacturing or origin, $4500 for a frame and shock is a friggin rip off.
  • 2 3
 The last paragraph is why I'm keeping my 2019 Enduro. It has trail bike numbers now and shreds all the trails and is great on the ups
  • 1 0
 I like promo of XC nike on DJ line
  • 1 0
 Ruben and Luis Sanding frames, getting Covid Go Fund Me health plan
  • 1 0
 i will be sure to order a DPS2 right away....
  • 1 0
 WTF
Frame only: $4,499 (with Fox DPS2 shock)
  • 2 2
 Agreed. Almost as ugly as Orbea.
  • 1 1
 $4500 for the frame…… ibis, you can go F right off
  • 1 0
 Hi Preston, hi Colin.
  • 1 2
 We get it bud: you’re still old.
  • 10 12
 f*ck that’s ugly bud
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



