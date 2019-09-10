First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum

Sep 10, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Today, Ibis launch their Ripmo AF, a more affordable aluminum version of their longer travel carbon bike. The Ripmo AF takes a lot of details from the carbon version along with a few tweaks and a different parts package to bring a trail-ready, dw-link bike to a wider audience with prices starting at $2,999 USD for complete bikes. The Ripmo AF is also available as a frame only option for $1,799 with the DVO Topaz or $1,899 with the DVO Jade X coil shock upgrade.

The Ripmo AF was made to hit a lower price point and offer a complete bike that's capable of handling full-on trail riding right out of the box. All builds have DVO suspension, Maxxis Assegai tires, and a 12-speed drivetrain. The NX build is $2,999 and then the top-of-the-line GX package is $4,299.


Ibis Ripmo AF

• Intended use: Enduro / All-Mountain
• 160mm front travel
• 147mm rear travael
• 2.6" tire clearance
• Aluminum frame
• Sizes S-XL
• DVO Suspension
• Compatible with coil shocks
• Price: $2,999 - $4,299 USD
More Info: Ibis Cycles





The team at Ibis say that despite having the Ripmo carbon in their line for a while, they had always considered doing an aluminum version of it. The frame shape lends itself to making this possible and it's a popular category of bike. They started looking at and asking the question, "Who is the customer of this bike?" and realized that it's not the same as the person who is buying a more expensive carbon bike. They may want something a little slacker and with coil compatibility. All of that was taken into consideration with the Ripmo AF.

Ibis wanted to reach the $3,000 price point all with proper suspension, tires, and drivetrain. It seems like a pretty tough shot, especially considering the current offerings out there at that price, but Ibis decided that selling a bike at that price was key and figured out how to make it happen, even it means potentially taking a hit on the bottom line

bigquotesWe want to make bikes that are affordable and inclusive and we haven’t been able to since we make carbon bikes. The Ripmo AF is our answer to that.Ibis

Updated Geometry and Suspension

The Ripmo AF has an updated geometry and suspension. The front shock mount has been ever so slightly moved to make the suspension more progressive and in order to be compatible with certain coil shocks, including the optional DVO Jade X. Shock size is metric and the Ripmo AF uses a 210x55 shock.

As far as geometry goes, the head tube angle is 64.9-degrees, a degree slacker than the original Ripmo and the seat tube is 76-degrees. The bike uses a 44-mm offset fork. Reach numbers have grown slightly across the board.



Other Details

The Ripmo AF is 1x only, has a threaded BB, and is ISCG 05 compatible - with a removable adaptor. Sizes M-XL are compatible with 170mm + droppers. Size Small bikes are compatible with 125-150mm droppers, depending on the style of dropper.

There is internal cable routing throughout and molded rubber protection on the chainstays. The bike is also compatible with up to a 203mm brake rotor and riders can fit a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle.





We have a Ripmo AF in our hands so look for more impressions to come following our Field Tests this fall.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Enduro Bikes Ibis


93 Comments

  • 98 1
 Can't help but read it every time as 'Ripmo As F**k'.
  • 11 0
 Came here to say the same thing
  • 42 0
 Obviously as intended.
  • 1 0
 hah was thinking the same!
  • 8 0
 Not an accident.
  • 2 0
 Ha! Me too... Hats off to Ibis for putting out a sweet bike for the rest of us
  • 1 0
 that's not what it is?
  • 81 0
 Did anyone read AF and think “Aluminum Frame”?

Me neither
  • 6 1
 Does anyone drive by an ATM sign and think of a sexual maneuver?
  • 3 0
 @Staktup: Only every time.
  • 1 0
 @Staktup: I will now
  • 33 0
 That SLX build kit gets you a fantastic bike for that price! Well played Ibis...well played.
  • 4 1
 Yes! Especially if you prefer Shimano over SRAM.
  • 5 0
 That's a nice built for $4000. I'd take SLX over NX any day. And DVO suspension! I might have to sell my new Enduro Pro. Ha!
  • 1 0
 Agreed, so cool, PROPS to @ibiscycles
  • 2 0
 @twowheelfury: I'd take SLX over GX any day. The only drawback between the SLX and GX build is the carbon bars on the GX -- if you even want to call that a drawback. For the $300 difference, I wouldn't even worry about it. I suppose if a guy prefers SRAM, he'd beg to differ. I am not that guy.
  • 3 0
 Not sure how it is worth 1k over the NX build though? Yes you get an upgraded dropper (say extra 200), but the retail of a full SLX over NX isnt close to an additional 800...
  • 1 0
 Especially with the 4 piston SLX brakes. That's a shred Worth, reliable setup. Not sure about DVO suspension (as in, don't know enough about it to have an opinion).
  • 1 0
 @TheR: The GX also has a down grade in brakes as well SLX vs Deore. middle of the road is definitely best here.
  • 25 8
 All the cube dwellers who rip super hard 4.5 mile rides on their Ripmo’s will be super bummed to know this has better geometry and a better suspension set up.

Don’t worry Chad. The Carbon still looks better on the back of your Cayenne.
  • 15 0
 “They started ... asking the question, Who is the customer of this bike? and realized that it's not the same as the person who is buying a more expensive carbon bike.”

Words fail me
  • 4 0
 Who is dumber- the writer of that or the thinker of that?
  • 4 0
 Calling Captain Obvious??? Captain Obvious please pick up a courtesy phone.
  • 16 0
 Affordable af
  • 14 0
 Excited AF for this Ripmo AF bc carbon is overrated AF and metal is rad AF
  • 11 0
 This is great news as I prefer AL and am an Ibis fan. But the Ripmo is way more bike than I need so @ibiscycles will we see other AF models? Let me cut to the chase - will we see a Ripley AF???
  • 12 0
 There's a great interview with Ibis Founder Scot Nicol on MTBR with more details on this...But here's the quote you're looking for:

"The market reaction to this bike will be the deciding factor. We’re not saying yes or no to more “AF”. This bike is an experiment. If it’s successful, then we’ll likely go for it."
  • 2 0
 @ibiscycles: Thanks for taking the time to reply and share that information. Here's to hoping the Ripmo AF is wildly successful and this enables other AF models.
  • 1 0
 @ibiscycles:
How have the new geo #'s changed the bike, climbing, cornering and descending?
What is the BB height now?
  • 1 0
 @ibiscycles: Thank you so much for building good bikes out of metal.
  • 11 0
 Thank you Ibis. You have now gone from having bikes I loved to look at online and wish I could have, to having a bike I'm trying to figure out how to save money to actually buy. Awesome!
  • 13 0
 Cool AF
  • 11 0
 SLX package just awesome! Finally companies start realizing that alu frames works just fine!
  • 4 0
 MAKE SHIMANO GREAT AGAIN!! I'm so over SRAM.
  • 10 0
 What is there not to like here? Kudos to ibis. This looks killer.
  • 5 0
 We're blushing.
  • 7 0
 I appreciate it when a company still offers an aluminum frame. Not all of us are enthusiastic about carbon bike parts.
  • 7 0
 Wonder why they even bother with a GX-spex when the SLX-spec is 300$ cheaper.:-)

Bikeyoke droppers too, wonderful!
  • 7 0
 Wow. This is everything the bike industry and consumer needs.
  • 1 5
flag SnowshoeRider4Life (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 i dont see a water bottle mount
  • 4 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Check again, they said it can fit a full size water bottle.
  • 1 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life:
Other Details

There is internal cable routing throughout and molded rubber protection on the chainstays. The bike is also compatible with up to a 203mm brake rotor and riders can fit a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle.
  • 6 0
 Best thing on the interwebs today
  • 4 0
 Woah, woah, woah...I hope this isn’t a trend of bike companies listening to what people want. What else would we complain about? Oh right...e-bikes.
  • 2 0
 Love that they did this but wish they had been more aggressive with the head angle (64-64.5). Something like the Stumpjumper EVO, which I would buy instantly if I could fit a 170+ dropper in.
  • 3 0
 Sounds like you want a Sentinel
  • 2 1
 You can always get an angleset
  • 2 0
 Have you read any reviews of the stumpy evo? Everything I've seen says it's really fast in flow trails, and a bit naff everywhere else. Geometry isn't the full story.
  • 4 0
 Ibis youre a genius, too bad a just bought a bike but this would definitely my #1 choice
  • 5 0
 Nice SLX package there.
  • 2 0
 Indeed it is, good value too.
  • 1 0
 Yep, just need to bump that front rotor up to 203 and it's good to go.
  • 2 0
 Just needs some beefier brakes though? I like my Guides, but when I'm juicing it on my own AF bike, the Codes seem worth having on board. Pretty sweet rig otherwise!
  • 2 0
 If those SLX are like their blingy XTR brothers they’ll have plenty of bite on them.
  • 1 1
 Codes baby are the ideal brake for anything outside of straight DH park use (saints prob better there for guys that fly). The new shimano stuff has more power which is nice but compromise on the modulation like old XT's I have. Codes have zero compromises.
  • 1 0
 **new shimanos have more power than older shimanos.
  • 3 0
 Other than the brakes, that GX build is nice... Especially since it has good suspension components...
  • 4 0
 I wonder if it is heavy AF?
  • 1 0
 The NX version is, for sure.
  • 19 0
 The Ripmo AF frame with shock is 8.25 lbs. That's 2 lbs heavier than our Carbon Ripmo. It's lighter than some carbon frames out there!
  • 3 0
 @ibiscycles: That's only 1.25lbs heavier than my Carbon Sentinel!

Do you have weights on the full builds?
  • 2 0
 Also want to know this!
  • 2 0
 @SectionThirtyOne: looking like 31.8 for the SLX and GX
  • 2 0
 @Smokee9000: Solid AF! That is lighter than some carbon frame bikes in the category!
  • 2 0
 Wow. I wish I needed a new bike. Awesome to see a brand like Ibis offering a relatively cheap bike with such solid geo/spec. Well done!
  • 1 0
 looks like a great bike. good on you, ibis. the video on their website is great, too. cool to see how rat and loosedog's influence have changed the game. every brand who is smart is taking notice.
  • 1 0
 What size frame is pictured? Cos if its anything but a small then, dammmnnnnn, that's a short seat tube. As someone who likes a slammed seat, and strive for bikes with shorter seat tubes, I whole heartedly approve.
  • 5 0
 Daniel is testing a size medium. Riders on a size small should be able to run a 125mm dropper post. For the Medium - Extra Large, most riders can easily run a 165mm post. Our personal favorite is the 185mm Bike Yoke.
  • 1 0
 That's a medium in the photos.
  • 1 0
 Aw man....I wish my Ripmo was AF. I really like the added coil compatibility....A LOT. I just can't get the rear of mine tuned so that it both feels good and doesn't bottom harshly.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the suspension regression has been altered to be better for coil now?
  • 3 0
 I really hope they are still making this in 7 years when I might be able to afford my next bike
  • 4 0
 FnA
  • 3 0
 I like this one better than their carbon bike.
  • 5 1
 DVO AF.
  • 1 0
 Had a chance to try one of their forks recently. Felt perfect and is super tune-able. I'm impressed that a small american company can price it competitively with the big guys, nevermind that you can find their stuff on bikes that don't cost $7K and up.
  • 1 0
 I saw RC testing one in creekside during Crankworx. The raw looks so cool in person, and supposedly they've changed the end stroke leverage ratio from the carbon Ripmo.
  • 1 0
 Found the bike I’m saving for in the spring. This looks so good and I wanted an Ibis already for the dw link. It’s like you read my mind.
  • 1 0
 Wow... $3000 spec looks awesome! There's basically no compromise as far as I can see. They didn't use a dumbed down version of the fork or shock either. Nice!
  • 1 0
 Congrats to Ibis! Leading the way for other big brands to make bikes more affordable. Great builds and great pricing! Competing w/ the direct to consumer market now.
  • 1 0
 gaaahhh! bought a ripmo a couple months ago (which I love), but if this had been available def would have gone with the AF
  • 2 0
 SLX build awesome AF! Nice work Ibis. Great build, great price.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to test ride this hog.
  • 1 0
 aluminum with a shimano build - yes friggin please.
  • 2 1
 Ibis RipBro
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a great bike.
  • 1 0
 Great looking bike Ibis.
  • 2 4
 Next logical progression, RipmoE
  • 1 0
 don't count on it
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



