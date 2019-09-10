First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum

Today, Ibis launch their Ripmo AF, a more affordable aluminum version of their longer travel carbon bike. The Ripmo AF takes a lot of details from the carbon version along with a few tweaks and a different parts package to bring a trail-ready, dw-link bike to a wider audience with prices starting at $2,999 USD for complete bikes. The Ripmo AF is also available as a frame only option for $1,799 with the DVO Topaz or $1,899 with the DVO Jade X coil shock upgrade.



The Ripmo AF was made to hit a lower price point and offer a complete bike that's capable of handling full-on trail riding right out of the box. All builds have DVO suspension, Maxxis Assegai tires, and a 12-speed drivetrain. The NX build is $2,999 and then the top-of-the-line GX package is $4,299.





Ibis Ripmo AF



• Intended use: Enduro / All-Mountain

• 160mm front travel

• 147mm rear travael

• 2.6" tire clearance

• Aluminum frame

• Sizes S-XL

• DVO Suspension

• Compatible with coil shocks

• Price: $2,999 - $4,299 USD

We want to make bikes that are affordable and inclusive and we haven’t been able to since we make carbon bikes. The Ripmo AF is our answer to that. — Ibis

Updated Geometry and Suspension

Other Details

The team at Ibis say that despite having the Ripmo carbon in their line for a while, they had always considered doing an aluminum version of it. The frame shape lends itself to making this possible and it's a popular category of bike. They started looking at and asking the question, "Who is the customer of this bike?" and realized that it's not the same as the person who is buying a more expensive carbon bike. They may want something a little slacker and with coil compatibility. All of that was taken into consideration with the Ripmo AF.Ibis wanted to reach the $3,000 price point all with proper suspension, tires, and drivetrain. It seems like a pretty tough shot, especially considering the current offerings out there at that price, but Ibis decided that selling a bike at that price was key and figured out how to make it happen, even it means potentially taking a hit on the bottom lineThe Ripmo AF has an updated geometry and suspension. The front shock mount has been ever so slightly moved to make the suspension more progressive and in order to be compatible with certain coil shocks, including the optional DVO Jade X. Shock size is metric and the Ripmo AF uses a 210x55 shock.As far as geometry goes, the head tube angle is 64.9-degrees, a degree slacker than the original Ripmo and the seat tube is 76-degrees. The bike uses a 44-mm offset fork. Reach numbers have grown slightly across the board.The Ripmo AF is 1x only, has a threaded BB, and is ISCG 05 compatible - with a removable adaptor. Sizes M-XL are compatible with 170mm + droppers. Size Small bikes are compatible with 125-150mm droppers, depending on the style of dropper.There is internal cable routing throughout and molded rubber protection on the chainstays. The bike is also compatible with up to a 203mm brake rotor and riders can fit a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle.