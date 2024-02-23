First Look: Intend Hover Opt Shock

Rebound and compression dials (black), plus a lockout lever. Instead of a transfer port, this valve allows the air to flow between the positive and negative air chambers during setup. Once closed, the pressure in the negative chamber can be independently adjusted to fine-tune the beginning stroke.

*Bike sold separately.

After five years, Intend have updated their radical Hover shock. The new version is called the Hover Opt, which stands for optimised.Updates include a one-piece black anodised external shaft, new dynamic seals from Trelleborg, new seal groves, and bushing shafts that are sized for each individual DU bushing.The Hover's unusual design places the damper in series with the air spring, rather than in parallel to it. This arrangement requires only three dynamic seals instead of the usual four. Nevertheless, Intend decided to switch seal manufacturers to further reduce friction. Intend say the new Trelleborg seals "use a softer PU elastomer material, which, with the same compression, exerts less contact pressure, thereby noticeably reducing basic friction." The new seal groves (which hold the seals in place on the piston) are tighter to reduce something called- a jolt or lag which can happen when the shock starts moving into its travel.The bushing shafts (the cylinders that slide through the shock eyelets and connect the shock to the frame) are now made in six different diameters, varying by 0.01mm increments from 12.70mm to 12.75mm. Intend say that the Igus Z bushings they use have a wall thickness tolerance of around 0.02mm - this is the part that is pressed firmly into the shock eyelet and should rotate freely around the bushing shaft. Intend install the Igus bushing into the shock, then find the bushing cylinder diameter that best fits inside that particular bushing, for minimal friction and no play. If your shock develops play, you can ask Intend for the next size up of the bushing shaft.It's also available with Intend's Refrigerator cooling fins that are claimed to minimise temperature changes during rough sections, thereby keeping the performance more consistent.Unlike many high-end shocks, the Hover lacks independent high-speed compression and high-speed rebound adjustability, but each shock is tuned for the intended frame, rider weight and riding style. The price includes one free re-tune if you're not satisfied. Each shock is made by hand in Freiburg, Germany.• Intended use: everything from trail to DH.• Available sizes: Trunion: 165mm | 185mm | 205mm | 225mm; Metric: 190mm | 210mm | 230mm | 250mm. Strokes from 45 - 75 mm in 2.5 mm increments.• Claimed weight (w/o bushings): 165/190: 390g | 185/210: 406g | 205/230: 422g | 225/250mm: 438g• Adjustments: Rebound/Compression, Air pressure, air spring fine-tuning valve, Lockout, Progression• Price: 1079 € incl 19%VAT