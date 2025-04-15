First Look: Intend Moto V2 Air-Coil Hybrid Shock & Inverted Fork

Intend, the German boutique brand, has launched its most unique and exclusive suspension set yet. The Moto V2 kit is designed for enduro riding and includes the Edge Blackline inverted fork with sliding bushings, but the real innovation is the new shock with a hybrid coil/air spring system.



The shock comes with a one-size-fits-all 135 lb/in coil spring; this is supplemented by an adjustable air spring which also pressurises the damping fluid. The air has a minimum pressure of 200 psi to ensure consistent damping, and this sets the lower limit of rider weight to 85 kg. Lighter riders won't be able to get the combined spring rate soft enough while maintaining the damping pressure.



According to Intend, the advantage of this approach is to improve sensitivity compared to an air spring while maintaining tunability. The air spring can be adjusted in the normal way to fine-tune the spring rate (above that 200 psi minimum) and accept volume spacers to control the end-stroke ramp.



Intend Moto V2 Details:



Fork

- Sliding Bushings

- Blackline Lower legs + blades

- Hard anodized upper tubes

- 180/203/220mm PM Brake Mount

- 15mm Axle

- 150-180mm travel

Shock

- 205x65 Trunnion / 230x65 thanks to IBS

- 62,5mm / 60mm / 57,5mm stroke possible with stroke reduction

- hybrid coil spring/air spring

- full air spring tuneability (pressure/volume tokens)

- includes 135lbs Eibach coil spring

- recommended rider weight: 85-130kg (min. air spring pressure: 200PSI)

Kit Price (fork & shock): 3650.42€ net / 4344€ incl. 19% VAT

