First Look: Intend Moto V2 Air-Coil Hybrid Shock & Inverted Fork

Apr 15, 2025
by Seb Stott  
Intend, the German boutique brand, has launched its most unique and exclusive suspension set yet. The Moto V2 kit is designed for enduro riding and includes the Edge Blackline inverted fork with sliding bushings, but the real innovation is the new shock with a hybrid coil/air spring system.

The shock comes with a one-size-fits-all 135 lb/in coil spring; this is supplemented by an adjustable air spring which also pressurises the damping fluid. The air has a minimum pressure of 200 psi to ensure consistent damping, and this sets the lower limit of rider weight to 85 kg. Lighter riders won't be able to get the combined spring rate soft enough while maintaining the damping pressure.

According to Intend, the advantage of this approach is to improve sensitivity compared to an air spring while maintaining tunability. The air spring can be adjusted in the normal way to fine-tune the spring rate (above that 200 psi minimum) and accept volume spacers to control the end-stroke ramp.
Intend Moto V2 Details:

Fork
- Sliding Bushings
- Blackline Lower legs + blades
- Hard anodized upper tubes
- 180/203/220mm PM Brake Mount
- 15mm Axle
- 150-180mm travel
Shock
- 205x65 Trunnion / 230x65 thanks to IBS
- 62,5mm / 60mm / 57,5mm stroke possible with stroke reduction
- hybrid coil spring/air spring
- full air spring tuneability (pressure/volume tokens)
- includes 135lbs Eibach coil spring
- recommended rider weight: 85-130kg (min. air spring pressure: 200PSI)
Kit Price (fork & shock): 3650.42€ net / 4344€ incl. 19% VAT

Intend says the coil provides roughly one-third of the spring force. This is a key distinction to the Cane Creek Tigon, which employs an air chamber to add end-stroke support to an interchangeable coil spring which does the heavy lifting.

The Moto V2's air spring is similar to Intend's Hover air shock, with its own negative chamber to ensure the shock doesn't top out at higher pressures. The small coil spring is said to make the overall spring curve a little more linear and the hybrid shock suits heavier riders (up to 130 kg) better than the air-only Hover shock (which is designed for riders up to 110 kg).

While it's heavier than the Hover, its claimed weight is comparable to some air shocks, at 580 g including the coil.

It also features a clever interchangeable mounting bracket that can switch between 205x65 Trunnion or 230x65 "regular" mounting standards. Intend call this IBS (Interchangeable Bridge System), which may be an unfortunate acronym among English speakers. Shock stroke can be reduced down to 57.5 mm in 2.5 mm increments.

While the shock's rider weight range may put some people off, the price is out of reach for most too. There's no way to sugarcoat this: it's €4344 (inc VAT) for the fork and shock. Only ten sets will be made for now. Intend clearly isn't concerned with mass-market appeal - only pushing the envelope and questioning how things are done.

intend-bc.com

Intend's promo video for those who speak German.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Suspension Fork Intend Intend Moto V2 Cornelius Kapfinger


Author Info:
Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
Report
96 Comments
  • 1000
 A lower weight limit of 85kg!? Thats somewhat limiting!
  • 1520
 Finally a realistic goal to work towards
  • 211
 It will be interesting to add 15 Kg to my weight ... I wonder what would happen to my uphill performance ..
  • 461
 i guess pb won't be testing this, then
  • 954
 Horrible time to build a shock for the overweight American market.
  • 1110
 How heavy is kit, protection, backpack with water, tools and snacks, wrist watch, HR belt, camera equipment... When you carry enough, you as rider don't really have to weigh anything at all. It is an original take on suspension tuning. Rather than tuning spring gauge and preload to the rider weight, tune the rider weight to the one-size-fits-all spring.
  • 320
 @xy9ine: Kaz + Henry + Kids Ride Shotgun seat
  • 20
 Intend's Hover Opt shock (the non-coil version) requires some pretty high air pressure ...at 175 LBS I will run about 320 PSI in the main chamber and almost 400PSI in the second positive chamber. This new shock is targeted for who are too big to run that shock due to the extreme high pressures.
  • 50
 Clydesdale edition only?
  • 70
 @GlazedHam: that sounds like a bomb haha
  • 163
 @JSTootell: Americans won't be able to afford bread in 2 more years
  • 71
 Finally a W for the tall/fat kings
  • 40
 @xy9ine: I volunteer as tribute! (108kegs)
  • 52
 I thought it's a late april-joke...
  • 10
 @mariomtblt: it's not, it's actually lower overall pressure than a typical air shock: www.tiktok.com/@intend_bc/video/7396584287232986401
  • 40
 @bigtuna00: I don’t pump my shock to 400 psi dude idk what you mean.
  • 10
 @mariomtblt: Watch the video. EDIT: If it's not clear, what Cornelius is saying is with a typical large diameter air shaft shock that equalizes around 30% of the travel, you're pushing 400+ PSI into the negative side (which you have only indirect control over, with the Hover you have independent control of negative pressure).
  • 10
 @bigtuna00: ahh yeah I get you. Makes sense. Very interesting, thanks for the info bro
  • 10
 I used to have a Magura Wotan fork with travel adjust. I was too light to make the travel adjust work properly at ~70kg so I had to either have the fork a bit harder than ideal or not use the on the fly travel adjust feature.

I suspect it would work fine nowadays 😬
  • 10
 @j-t-g: A $5k fork/shock is a W?
  • 10
 Eat more pies and you'll be fine.
  • 10
 I weigh exactly 187lbs. I'd have to remember to drink a beer after each ride to keep my weight up. Maintenance.
  • 640
 First time I have been both too poor and too skinny for an MTB product.
  • 201
 Said no pedal assist rider ever...
  • 440
 Is the guy in the video eating donuts to try and hit the minimum rider weight limit?
  • 91
 Now i want donut
  • 91
 Imagine a donut brand called Capfingers. I'm so ready.
  • 100
 @chaoscacca: no, it's Krapfinger
  • 20
 @schihim: I want a Krapfen now 🍩
  • 201
 Someone needs to buy these, an s works stumpjumper and the cascade components high pivot kit to go with it for the most pointlessly exclusive bike going
  • 94
 There are many more exclusive bike than a stumpy with a custom rearend. Take a huhn for example or an acto five. uS has some crazy ones too. A stumpy is as mass market as mtb can get, cascade or no cascade
  • 151
 Looks amazing. Wonder if we'll see this with forks again, with air and spring. Still think my Marzocchi 66 RC2X was the best feeling fork I ever had.
  • 10
 Avalanche has a hybrid coil/air fork kit.
  • 172
 Not everything needs to be moto.
  • 480
 When will the motorbike industry start marketing things as "MTB-inspired"? Convoluted cable routing, brakes that pull to the bar sometimes - so MTB.
  • 210
 @seb-stott: I for one would love v-brakes on a Kawasaki Ninja
  • 110
 Don’t they know we are all aiming for a BMX background?
  • 30
 @nickfranko: Alright, U-brakes on that Kawasaki Ninja then (or just brakeless).
  • 10
 @seb-stott: err, ebikes?
  • 120
 Intend clearly isn't concerned with mass-market appeal - only pushing the envelope and questioning how things are done....and how much they can charge
  • 140
 Honestly it’s cool to see someone doing it, and it’s not like most of us mortals can afford it anyways ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 91
 I got to ride and feel a few intend forks at sea otter... can confirm that the "lateral/steering flex" everyone is speculating is basically non existent. side by side with my 38 it feels practically the same .....
ALTHOUGH- next to the carbon dual crown dorado we had in our booth...? brother... no... the dorado has about 45 degrees of rotation with the wheel straight haha. the Flash (15mm axle) was unphased- i mean; you can sit there and really try to pry on it and watch a little flex i guess...? but the Dorado doesn't even return to center- the flex is so 'supple'
anyway- I'm buying an Intend fork now...
  • 40
 i made a video extra for the doubters, with friggin lazers!:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZKV0jRYh04
  • 10
 @Sethimus: what!!! haha this is great!
  • 40
 You missed the memo. After eliminating all flex for steering precision, we now don't call it flex anymore, and we now want compliance.
  • 20
 @Sethimus: Remind me, what tool is this?
  • 10
 @nots1: thingswecre8 laser alignment tool
  • 10
 In the video where the camera is mounted to the downtube it is flexing so much the tire is almost rubbing in the upper tube. That is my non-scientific perhaps useless observation.
  • 10
 @FatSanch: the cam was mounted to my helmet, what are you on about?
  • 91
 Price seems to reasonable I don’t want commoners using the same suspension as me
  • 60
 Commenter on mtbr reached out to Intend, apparently they only sell this within Europe. Intend's really got the mtb unicorn status on lockdown, with these and the Trinity brakes.
  • 30
 I'll sell you my Trinity brakes.... aha! yeah right
  • 70
 Well, if I want to afford this, I wont be able to afford food, which will lower my rider weight. Seems reasonable.
  • 60
 Which means you then become too light for the shock. Catch 22.
  • 50
 Me: What's the point of having the downsides of a coil and air Spring in one shock...

Pinkibikers: yeahhh love it!
  • 61
 Head to head with the Cane Creek Tigon...
  • 22
 If the price doesn't matter I am sure about the winner just from the machining quality point (victim of Trickstuff brakes being on stock here)
  • 105
 So a shock for fat people.
  • 133
 Correction: fat, rich people.
  • 51
 @ohio: correction:

Former rugby players who still pick up heavy things then put them back down again ;-)
  • 44
 At a normal height (6'1) 85kg is a normal weight. I know because these are my numbers. All I am lacking is the rich part.
  • 40
 The article fails to mention that it’s only available to customers in Europe.
  • 40
 And that they were already sold out long before this article was posted.
  • 30
 I need to eat more to be able to reach the minimum weight. And I need to starve to be abke to afford it. Decisions, decisions......
  • 21
 A fully coil shock from intend would be so sick. Frankly, I do not understand the point of having a steel spring and an air spring given their air spring is already very supple and linear compared to most.
  • 20
 Im with you, I prefer coill to eliminate the complexity of air, besides the superior performance of course
  • 10
 Sounds like it was because their air spring design required really high pressures and so couldn't serve heavier riders. So they made a version with a coil-assist.
  • 10
 Man about 20kg off from the min weight. I think more manufacturers should put min weights onto their suspension products. I simply cannot ride fox products, because they are way overdamped
  • 10
 Put this stuff on something like a Raaw and you’ll have a far more capable bike than any carbon $10k mass produced battery shifting bike. Bravo!
  • 21
 You can also put battery shifting (and seatpost) in a RAAW and have the best of both worlds.
  • 20
 @Bitelio: yes, I just meant suspension is best place to invest money for going fast!
  • 30
 Yes, I get this is high-end stuff, but $6900 CAD is INSANE for suspension.
  • 10
 So that’s silly because the weight limit means nothing. I ran a 450 spring on one bike a 650 on the other. It’s should be a spring limit not a weight limit. Huge L.
  • 21
 That really isn't a flattering angle or lighting of that bike in the first photo. Swoopy tubes on a humpback whale.
  • 20
 That rules out a lot of people right off the bat!
  • 20
 Stratos shock's are making a comeback
  • 20
 Ridiculously good looking. All I have to say
  • 20
 I'm 64 kilos. I guess I can ride this without the shock mounted.
  • 20
 Shine on, you crazy diamonds
  • 21
 When you stress your shock so much, even it gets IBS.
  • 10
 Saw the v1 the other day on trail. Really cool stuff
  • 10
 Old Marz Bombers also have a coil and air. I have a set in my garage.
  • 11
 Weigh 65 kilos? Put it on a 30 kilo full power ebike.
  • 12
 What ebikes are 66lbs??
  • 10
 I'm here for this, lol.
  • 11
 Well at least they finally have fork guards for the lowers.
  • 10
 4344 euros .... oh
  • 21
 before tariffs
  • 10
 Gives me the shiversc.
  • 10
 More than that Fox.
  • 23
 2003 called, they want their tech back
  • 35
 Get a 20mm axle on that fork. It annoys me that they can make it stiffer with a bigger axle that is still in use anyway
  • 21
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZKV0jRYh04
  • 57
 They are really Intend on doing products that are out of the ordinary
  • 40
 Can you do a V2 of this pun?
  • 20
 They don't have any mo' to say.







