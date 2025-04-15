First Look: Intend Moto V2 Air-Coil Hybrid Shock & Inverted Fork

Intend, the German boutique brand, has launched its most unique and exclusive suspension set yet. The Moto V2 kit is designed for enduro riding and includes the Edge Blackline inverted fork with sliding bushings, but the real innovation is the new shock with a hybrid coil/air spring system.
The shock comes with a one-size-fits-all 135 lb/in coil spring; this is supplemented by an adjustable air spring which also pressurises the damping fluid. The air has a minimum pressure of 200 psi to ensure consistent damping, and this sets the lower limit of rider weight to 85 kg. Lighter riders won't be able to get the combined spring rate soft enough while maintaining the damping pressure.
According to Intend, the advantage of this approach is to improve sensitivity compared to an air spring while maintaining tunability. The air spring can be adjusted in the normal way to fine-tune the spring rate (above that 200 psi minimum) and accept volume spacers to control the end-stroke ramp.
Intend Moto V2 Details:
Fork
- Sliding Bushings
- Blackline Lower legs + blades
- Hard anodized upper tubes
- 180/203/220mm PM Brake Mount
- 15mm Axle
- 150-180mm travel
Shock
- 205x65 Trunnion / 230x65 thanks to IBS
- 62,5mm / 60mm / 57,5mm stroke possible with stroke reduction
- hybrid coil spring/air spring
- full air spring tuneability (pressure/volume tokens)
- includes 135lbs Eibach coil spring
- recommended rider weight: 85-130kg (min. air spring pressure: 200PSI)
Kit Price (fork & shock): 3650.42€ net / 4344€ incl. 19% VAT
Intend says the coil provides roughly one-third of the spring force. This is a key distinction to the Cane Creek Tigon
, which employs an air chamber to add end-stroke support to an interchangeable coil spring which does the heavy lifting.
The Moto V2's air spring is similar to Intend's Hover air shock, with its own negative chamber to ensure the shock doesn't top out at higher pressures. The small coil spring is said to make the overall spring curve a little more linear and the hybrid shock suits heavier riders (up to 130 kg) better than the air-only Hover shock (which is designed for riders up to 110 kg).
While it's heavier than the Hover, its claimed weight is comparable to some air shocks, at 580 g including the coil.
It also features a clever interchangeable mounting bracket that can switch between 205x65 Trunnion or 230x65 "regular" mounting standards. Intend call this IBS (Interchangeable Bridge System), which may be an unfortunate acronym among English speakers. Shock stroke can be reduced down to 57.5 mm in 2.5 mm increments.
While the shock's rider weight range may put some people off, the price is out of reach for most too. There's no way to sugarcoat this: it's €4344 (inc VAT) for the fork and shock. Only ten sets will be made for now. Intend clearly isn't concerned with mass-market appeal - only pushing the envelope and questioning how things are done. intend-bc.com
Intend's promo video for those who speak German.
I suspect it would work fine nowadays 😬
ALTHOUGH- next to the carbon dual crown dorado we had in our booth...? brother... no... the dorado has about 45 degrees of rotation with the wheel straight haha. the Flash (15mm axle) was unphased- i mean; you can sit there and really try to pry on it and watch a little flex i guess...? but the Dorado doesn't even return to center- the flex is so 'supple'
anyway- I'm buying an Intend fork now...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZKV0jRYh04
Pinkibikers: yeahhh love it!
Former rugby players who still pick up heavy things then put them back down again ;-)