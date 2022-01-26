First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper

Intend Hero RD



Cornelius Kapfinger is at it again, this time with the Hero RD, a new upside down fork aimed at the downcountry / trail crowd. The fork's chassis is made by Intend in Germany, but for this model the damper comes from RockShox – it's the same pint-sized, lightweight Charger Race Day you'll find in a SID.



Details



• Intended use: downcountry / trail

• Travel: 120, 110, 100, or 90mm

• Air spring, adjustable progression

• Axle: 15 x 110mm

• Axle-to-crown: 525mm (120mm travel)

• 180 or 203mm brake mount

• Weight: 1681 grams

• MSRP: 1385.71 Euro (without VAT, damper not included)

• Available late February

Rebound adjustments and the lockout are located on the right side, and air pressure is adjusted on the left. The fork uses 35mm stanchions and a 15 x110mm thru-axle.

The Hero RD as seen on Dangerholm's work-in-progress downcountry build.

Intend's small size allows them to march to the beat of their own drum, in this case by having customers purchase the RockShox Charger Race Day damper from their preferred shop, and then send it over to Intend for installation. That's not a tactic you're likely to see any of the major suspension manufacturer's adopt any time soon. According to Kapfinger, he wasn't able to create a damper with a lockout on his own that was as light as RockShox's, so this seemed like the best solution.USD forks have had their ups and downs in the mountain bike world over the years (no pun intended), but Kapfinger is convinced the design is an advantage for every riding style. He's very happy with the Hero's level of torsional stiffness, and says the high level of fore-aft stiffness is a benefit, especially on a lighter, shorter travel fork like this. There's also the fact that the fork oil is constantly keeping the seals lubricated, and the bushings have less leverage on them than in a 'regular' fork.The fork weighs in at 1681 grams, which means it's heavier than the XC-race focused 1537 gram SID and 1496 gram Fox 34 StepCast, but lighter than the 1820 gram Fox 34. It's available with 120, 110, 100, or 90mm of travel, and it's possible to reduce the travel even further if a rider desires.The Charger damper allows for rebound adjustment via a 2.5mm allen key, and the small lever on the top of the fork allows it to be toggled between open and locked out. The other side of the fork houses Intend's air spring, with the ability to adjust the amount of progression via volume spacers.There's no denying the fact that the Hero RD is an eyecatcher – in fact, Gustav Gullholm, aka Dangerholm, already has the fork installed for his next downcountry build. We'll work on getting our hands on one for review as well - it'll be interesting to see how the USD design feels out on the trail compared to the latest batch of right-side-up forks.