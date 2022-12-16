First Look: Intend's Upside Down XC Fork Uses a Carbon-Tubed Damper

High-end mountain bike suspension isn't exactly holding most of us back, but what if you're looking for something a bit more exotic? That's when you might turn to someone like Cornelius Kapfinger, founder of Intend Bicycle Components and very-low volume maker of boutique suspension forks, shocks, and other parts. Intend is probably best known for inverted forks, and today the German company is releasing their short-travel Samurai which is available in four distinct configurations.
Samurai ModelsSamurai TR
We first saw the Samurai at Eurobike
and on the front of one of Dangerholm's crazy creations
, but we've got all the details in this third look, including on the carbon-equipped CC model that weighs just 1,390-grams. The XC fork uses a RockShox Charger RD damper and also has 120mm of travel, while the 130mm TR model gets Intend's own damper cartridge for riders looking for more travel. If you're wanting the opposite, there's even a Samurai GR for the front of your gravel bike.
The XC and GR forks cost 1649 €, the TR model is 1799 €, and the CC will sell for 1949 € when it's eventually available.
Samurai details
• Intended use: Trail, cross-country, gravel
• Travel: 120 - 130mm
• Air-sprung
• CC, XC, GR require RockShox Charger RD damper (rebound, lockout, LSC)
• TR comes w/ Intend damper (rebound, LSC)
• Weight: 1,390 - 1,555 grams
• MSRP: 1649 € - 1949 €
• More info: www.intend-bc.com
- The 130mm TR is the fork for more aggressive riding, Intend says, and it skips the RockShox Charger Race Day damper for one of the German brand's own designs in order to get that extra 10mm of stroke. The body is a carbon fiber tube, because of course it is, and it offers rebound and low-speed compression adjustments but not the external lock-out lever found at the top of the Race Day unit. Essentially, it's a tiny version of what's used inside Intend's Hero trail bike fork, but in a 130mm-package that can be lowered down to just 80mm in 10mm increments. The TR costs 1799 € ready to ride. Samurai XC
- The 1,515-gram XC fork uses the same chassis as the TR but there are two important differences: It has 120mm of travel and requires RockShox's excellent Charger Race Day damper with lockout control that can be had on the fork crown or the handlebar... But you'll need to find your own Charger damper because the XC doesn't come with its own. Like the other Samurais, it also gets the updated crown and dropouts, and it can be fitted with the also-new 180mm post-mount brake adapter. The damper-less XC costs 1649 €.Samurai CC and GR
- Riders wanting all the fancy and less weight might be into the Samurai that comes with a carbon fiber steerer tube from suspension outfit ND Tuned
that weighs around 95 grams. That's roughly half the weight of an alloy steerer, which ND Tuned also offers for those who may have only measured once before cutting... The other carbon bits on the CC are the hose guides that Intend sourced from HOPP Carbon Parts. The 120mm CC also needs RockShox's Charger damper that not only has a lockout lever but, very conveniently, weighs 30 grams less than Intend's version.
All that adds up to just 1,390 grams (with the flat mount), making it one of the lightest 120mm forks on the market. The CC costs 1949 € (not including the Charger damper) and will be available later this year.
Weighing more but having just 50mm of travel, the 1,450-gram Samurai GR is ideal for your no-holds-barred curly-bar build that needs a ton of tire clearance. It retails for 1649 € but, like the XC and CC forks, you'll need to also source your own RockShox Charger damper.
2 Comments