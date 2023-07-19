Intense Announces Tazer Alloy eMTB

Mixed wheel sizes.

It’s been fun working on an aluminum project again after many years of focusing solely on carbon fiber, and I really like how the Tazer Alloy has turned out. We spec’d it with the latest and greatest Shimano STEPS, which has been a proven platform for us, and combined it with the tried-and-true kinematics and geo of our carbon Tazer. It also got a smart industrial design, sleeker look and extended range. It was fun to create and it’s even more fun to ride. — Jeff Steber, Intense Founder & CEO

The Intense Tazer e-machine isn't shocking news, since we've seen those Shimano-powered offerings around for a while now, but Intense is back in the news for deciding to create an alloy version. In fact, it's the only alloy production bike Intense has made in over six years, but the hydroformed 6061 T6 aluminum is a nod at the brand's roots.The bike has 155 mm of rear travel, uses a 160 mm fork, and rolls on mixed-size wheels. It'll be powered by a Shimano Steps motor that offers up 630 Wh of assistance for the Pro model and 504 Wh for the Expert version.It has some other modern details too: the reach for the four sizes ranges from 417-497 mm, the head angle is 64.8 degrees, the effective seat tube angle is 75.2 degrees, and the bike uses a UDH.Intense says "the Tazer is all about getting out there and enjoying the mountain bike experience, helping you climb faster, ride further, and do more of the 'good stuff.'The Intense Tazer Alloy is available now in the US. The UK and Europe will gain access to the Pro model for $7499/€5999/£5499 in August and the Expert model for $6499/€4999/£4499 in September.