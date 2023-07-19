Intense Announces Tazer Alloy eMTB

Jul 19, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo

The Intense Tazer e-machine isn't shocking news, since we've seen those Shimano-powered offerings around for a while now, but Intense is back in the news for deciding to create an alloy version. In fact, it's the only alloy production bike Intense has made in over six years, but the hydroformed 6061 T6 aluminum is a nod at the brand's roots.

The bike has 155 mm of rear travel, uses a 160 mm fork, and rolls on mixed-size wheels. It'll be powered by a Shimano Steps motor that offers up 630 Wh of assistance for the Pro model and 504 Wh for the Expert version.

photo
Mixed wheel sizes.

It has some other modern details too: the reach for the four sizes ranges from 417-497 mm, the head angle is 64.8 degrees, the effective seat tube angle is 75.2 degrees, and the bike uses a UDH.

Intense says "the Tazer is all about getting out there and enjoying the mountain bike experience, helping you climb faster, ride further, and do more of the 'good stuff.'

bigquotesIt’s been fun working on an aluminum project again after many years of focusing solely on carbon fiber, and I really like how the Tazer Alloy has turned out. We spec’d it with the latest and greatest Shimano STEPS, which has been a proven platform for us, and combined it with the tried-and-true kinematics and geo of our carbon Tazer. It also got a smart industrial design, sleeker look and extended range. It was fun to create and it’s even more fun to ride.Jeff Steber, Intense Founder & CEO

photo

The Intense Tazer Alloy is available now in the US. The UK and Europe will gain access to the Pro model for $7499/€5999/£5499 in August and the Expert model for $6499/€4999/£4499 in September.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Enduro Bikes Intense Intense Tazer Alloy


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
696 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
57312 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
50585 views
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
41209 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
40987 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
37366 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
35789 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
35317 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
32504 views

21 Comments
  • 7 0
 they finally got rid of that god awful battery belly bulge..talk about horrible line choices.
  • 1 0
 No storage box in the downtube im sure they could borrow the design from someone like orange
  • 1 0
 iJak, what!? you don't want your mountain bike to look like a pregnant praying mantis?
  • 4 0
 If only it had more power and an automatic transmission- then I could get even MORE done!
  • 1 0
 AI toaster/kettle says no
  • 2 0
 Already dated before it's release. Best get the Pro model becuase the Shimano batt SUUUUCKS compared to others. The 630 WH is like other brand's 500.
  • 4 0
 Can I buy it at Costco?
  • 1 0
 Soon!!!
  • 1 0
 They were selling carbon models on sale in Canada for less than these USD msrps. I almost bought one.
  • 2 0
 Don't get tazered.
  • 2 1
 I don't like this cable routing
  • 1 0
 You will if you have to run a new shifter or brake cable though an ebike that routes the cables through the motor. It definitely not the prettiest but it is definitely more functional for a mechanic.
  • 1 0
 Really like that, but 51mm offset fork, why Intense?
  • 1 0
 Imagine getting a wiring short on that , it will be shocking
  • 2 1
 60 lbs for the XL.
  • 1 1
 Alloy, yes. Motor, no.
  • 4 6
 Bring back US made aluminum frames please.
  • 10 0
 Why? It's cheaper and better quality from Taiwan
  • 7 0
 We don't see enough mediocre welding from the United States these days...
  • 1 2
 For me it’s:

Mass produced alu frame - Taiwan > USA

Hand made alu frame - Taiwan USA
  • 1 3
 Whoops looks like it got rid of a symbol while posting

Hand made alu frame should be Taiwan USA

I’ve never really had any issues with my mass made alu bikes but those Sqweebs and Foes Racing bikes are awesome.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035075
Mobile Version of Website