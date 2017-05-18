PINKBIKE TECH

First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike

May 18, 2017
by Vernon Felton  

Photo Intense Cycles
FIRST LOOK
INTENSE'S NEW DH 29er

WORDS: Vernon Felton
PHOTOS: Intense Cycles


Intense just dropped the news: they’ve been working on a dedicated 29er project, which they insist is not, “just a bandaged, modified M16.” According to Intense, key components of the welded aluminum frame's architecture were specifically designed and chosen to both accommodate 29-inch wheels and allow for the geometry and wheel path Intense was looking for. There are plenty of visual cues to support that. First off is the lower swingarm rocker, which pivots concentric with the bottom bracket. That, in conjunction with a seat tube tunnel, allowed Intense to minimize the longer chainstays needed to accommodate 29-inch wheels, while providing ample clearance for DH-width rubber and muddy World Cup venues. The shock is positioned low in the chassis and most of the linkage elements are tucked out of view inside the tunnel or behind the crankset. It is apparent that Intense has been working on their 29er DH project for quite a while.


The obvious question is this: "When will we see these on the trail?" Actual production bikes are a ways off. Intense is still in the active prototyping stage, as evidenced by all the raw, aluminum frames you can see here. Intense riders, however, will be racing the bikes this season. Intense is making no claims about carbon versions at this time. Molds are a long way off at this point, as the company fully expects to make changes as the race season progresses.

What is absolutely clear, is that the team sees the benefit if going big with the wheels. During Intense's team camp, racers did back-to-back testing with identical 27.5 and 29-inch wheel prototypes.

Photo Intense Cycles
When they averaged the rider's times over twelve runs, everyone was consistently faster on the 29er rig. More importantly, riders felt they could push harder and closer to the edge on the the 29er, and could manage to do so more consistently over varied terrain and tracks. In a World Cup racing, where fractions of a second make all the difference, the bigger wheels are going to make a difference themselves.

Photo Intense Cycles
Some of the key elements that brought Intense's latest 29er DH bike into existence: The CNC-machined link that pivots concentric with the bottom bracket is in the lower center of the image, and above that are the two halves of the seat tube tunnel. When it comes to fabricating a rolling chassis, Intense has one of the industry's better R&D facilities. RockShox's ability to provide a dedicated 29er fork, however, was the most critical piece of the puzzle.

Intense 29er DH details 2017
The concentric lower rocker link is tucked inside of the frame's bottom bracket housing.

Photo Intense Cycles
The bike's tunnel shock design and fully triangulated rear end make for strong, flex-resistant structures.
Photo Intense Cycles
Small head tubes require a lot of reinforcement, but help to reduce the tall stack height dictated by 29-inch-wheels.

bigquotesDedicated 29 DH forks with proper offsets have improved the trail numbers and, in combo with the head angle, it does not handle like a big bike at all. We looked at a lot of different suspension configurations this time around, as we had an opportunity for a clean slate. In the end, what worked best for us on a pure race-focused bike was the best balance of all.Jeff Steber

Laguna Beach testing
Jack Moir rocks an Intense 29er prototype in Southern California during the test sessions.


From the Designers

Axle path: We wanted to keep the wheel path manageable, where we had a nice rearward trajectory, but without need for extra gadgets or a wheelbase that grows exponentially and alters geometry, like on high-pivot systems. We were able to get a nice initial rearward wheel path, with good bump compliance.

Kinematics: Basically, the suspension rate is linear with a nice supple beginning, solid support at sag, and good bottom-out resistance. That provides good tunability at the damper.

Architecture: Fully triangulated front and rear sections to keep these independently stiff. The tunnel configuration up front allows a really solid connection of bottom bracket, headtube, seat tube, and it supports all the pivots well. The large concentric pivots around the bottom bracket for the main link makes for an extremely stiff setup and allows more room at the chainstay yoke for better clearance and correct geometry.
Photo Intense Cycles
Secret weapon: Intense partnered with Cesar Rojo, the founder of Cero Design in Barcelona, Spain. Cesar has been instrumental in developing their new kinematics and geometry.

Wheel-travel: We ended up at 180 to 200mm travel (so far), as we feel the 29-inch wheel's ability to maintain momentum and roll over and through obstacles negates the need for more travel. Keeping the wheel travel reasonable also stabilizes the geometry during the course of a race run.


Intense s New 29er DH Bike
"This is a dedicated 29 project
for us, and not just a
bandaged, modified M16"
- Jeff Steber



21 Comments

  • + 17
 Coming soon to the deals of the week: 2017 intense m16c
  • + 11
 I wonder what the custom Jenson build will be?
  • + 6
 Surprised it doesn't look like a Santa Cruz.
  • + 1
 They're moving away from running strictly VPP bikes...
  • + 5
 This is the best looking long travel 29er I've seen to date.
  • + 1
 Gotta agree with you. Them clean lines and the angular look halted me in my 29 hating tracks haha.
  • + 2
 Didn't Intense create a 29er DH several years back?
  • + 1
 Yeah they had a 2951 back in 2009.
  • + 1
 Yeah in 2009 or so. They took a 951 and modified a swing arm to fit a 29" wheel. They also used a Dorado and shortened the travel to 170 or 180mm.

I think it was more of an expirament.
  • + 1
 Custom intense welds included with every frame.
  • + 2
 Meh.
  • + 1
 looks like a piece of shit my 26" crapped out
  • + 1
 Im holding out for 30.5 ! MOAR ROLL OVER !!!
  • + 1
 Oh cool, so this new 29er should be on deep discount by next month, no?
  • + 1
 Ah sick. M16s just flooded the buy sell
  • + 1
 Counterenthusiasm? is that a thing?
  • + 1
 Heavy Metal is back!
  • - 1
 BARF!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



