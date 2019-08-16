First Look: IXS Trigger FF - The World's Lightest Full Face MTB Helmet

IXS say that their new Trigger FF helmet is the world's lightest full face helmet, with a weight of 600 grams for a size S/M, and 660 grams for a M/L. We'll put one on our official scale in the near future to verify those claimed weights, but after picking one up and trying one on I don't really have any reason to doubt the numbers - this is one very light helmet.



IXS were able to create such a featherweight full face by using an in-molding technique for the entire helmet. That means that the EPS foam was bonded to the outer shell without any joints that could potentially become weak points during a crash. The helmet has five intake vents and 17 exhaust vents, along with a 3 position visor and a gripper panel on the back to keep goggle straps in place.





iXS Trigger FF Details

• In-molded EPS foam

• Adjustable visor

• 5 intake vents, 17 exhaust vents

• 5 color options (black, graphite, lime, white, night red)

• Sizes / weight: SM 54-58cm (+/- 600g), ML 58-62cm (+/- 660g)

• EN1078/ ASTM 1952 / CPSC certified

• MSRP: 239 Euro

• www.ixs.com/bike

