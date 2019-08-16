First Look: IXS Trigger FF - The World's Lightest Full Face MTB Helmet

Aug 16, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  


IXS say that their new Trigger FF helmet is the world's lightest full face helmet, with a weight of 600 grams for a size S/M, and 660 grams for a M/L. We'll put one on our official scale in the near future to verify those claimed weights, but after picking one up and trying one on I don't really have any reason to doubt the numbers - this is one very light helmet.

IXS were able to create such a featherweight full face by using an in-molding technique for the entire helmet. That means that the EPS foam was bonded to the outer shell without any joints that could potentially become weak points during a crash. The helmet has five intake vents and 17 exhaust vents, along with a 3 position visor and a gripper panel on the back to keep goggle straps in place.

iXS Trigger FF Details
• In-molded EPS foam
• Adjustable visor
• 5 intake vents, 17 exhaust vents
• 5 color options (black, graphite, lime, white, night red)
• Sizes / weight: SM 54-58cm (+/- 600g), ML 58-62cm (+/- 660g)
• EN1078/ ASTM 1952 / CPSC certified
• MSRP: 239 Euro
www.ixs.com/bike

A grippy panel at the back prevents goggle straps from sliding out of place.
iXS' ErgoFit Ultra retention system.

There's a ratcheting dial at the back (iXS call it their 'ErgoFit Ultra retention system') to fine tune the fit, and that retention system can be moved vertically to ensure it sits in the right spot at the back of a rider's head. There are also two different sizes of cheek pads included with the helmet for further customization.

What about MIPS or a similar technology designed to help reduce rotational impact forces? That's conspicuously absent from the Trigger, but it sounds like future versions of the helmet will have some sort of system that's designed to address those type of impacts.


There are three visor positions to create room for goggles when they're not in use.
The foam is molded around this cage, which is designed to help the chin bar maintain its integrity during a crash.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Helmets IXS


25 Comments

  • + 9
 Looks like the "looks like a session" catchphrase will be replaced by "looks like a proframe" at this rate.
  • + 2
 Beat me too it
  • + 2
 except the proframe chinbar is a separate piece. Lots of advantages to molding the shell as one solid piece.
  • + 3
 I'm always surprised that its the proframe that gets all the credit. I've owned a MET Parachute since 2015 - back then everyone mocked the helmet style, now everyone is trying to copy it. And to this day, its competitive weight, looks and performance wise to all these new competitors.
  • + 1
 All these catchphrases have me so triggered....
  • + 1
 @ratedgg13: I tried a parachute 2 years ago. The Finnish made it look cheap tacky and shiny. Didn't fit well either.
  • + 3
 When I consider buying a new helmet I think about these factors, in this order.
1. Safety - MIPS or equivalent , dual density foam, etc.
2. Fit - adjustable, comfortable
3. Weight - less than 800g
4. Style & Color
  • + 8
 I'd bet 90% of helmet buyers do it in reverse order.
  • + 1
 My list:
1: Does it meet ASTM F1952 – 15
2: Weight
3: price
4: color

Thankfully, unlike many of the guys my age (early 40's) I have a full head of "Natural MIPS" aka hair.
  • + 2
 Normally i would agree, but not for this kind of helmet. For pedal-friendly fullface helmets, fit, airflow and weight seem most important, because they compete with half shells. And their safety is superior to any half shell, no matter what.
  • + 1
 Yeah, a visor that is pointless aside from keeping goggles stashed for a moment. The visor on the Trigger is identical. Won't block the sun unless you're looking at the ground practically.
  • + 1
 It apparently has 3 positions, I saw the"default" positions as per all the pics, and an "up" position as shown in the video, but I wonder if the 3rd position is lower than those 2 positions.
  • + 1
 @KennyWatson: What I am getting at is it appears to be the same short visor that ONLY works if the sun is at high noon, or to hold goggles. I have their trigger helmet, not worth it. Visor is too short to tilt your head to block the sun, unless you want to stare at the ground right in front of your wheel.
  • + 1
 Nice looking helmet, I wish they would make more then two shell sizes though, as the small-medium is too small and the large-xlarge is too big for my 58cm head.
  • + 2
 Looks interesting, but I still lean more towards the TLD Stage with MIPS and only 40g heavier.
  • + 1
 Is it ASTM DH certified for both helmet and chinbar? Some of these enduro FF are, some aren’t......I couldn’t tell from the video but sound is off.
  • + 1
 I think this style of helmet are a better bet than the removable chin bar style. Good to see one with a proper adjustable fit, rather than just the pads, as my Proframe.
  • + 2
 All this, AND a goofy visor?! Sign me up!
  • + 1
 The visor is adjustable though which is great. That was my main gripe about the proframe, it's too low and in my peripheral vision too much and you can't adjust it up.
  • + 2
 Less material = more expensive. Makes sense.
  • + 1
 less material = better ventilation + lightweight +same safety = more expensive. yes, makes sense.
  • + 1
 Looks good! My IXS xult full face has done me well on the DH bike, cool to see a pedal friendly version!
  • + 1
 I would rather see more safety oriented design instead of as light as possible.
  • + 1
 The ENDURA MT500 FULL FACE weighs 640g for the size M/L, IXS blown out of the water!
  • + 1
 They really price gouge these helmets.

