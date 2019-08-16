First Look: IXS Trigger FF - The World's Lightest Full Face MTB Helmet

IXS say that their new Trigger FF helmet is the world's lightest full face helmet, with a weight of 600 grams for a size S/M, and 660 grams for a M/L. We'll put one on our official scale in the near future to verify those claimed weights, but after picking one up and trying one on I don't really have any reason to doubt the numbers - this is one very light helmet.
IXS were able to create such a featherweight full face by using an in-molding technique for the entire helmet. That means that the EPS foam was bonded to the outer shell without any joints that could potentially become weak points during a crash. The helmet has five intake vents and 17 exhaust vents, along with a 3 position visor and a gripper panel on the back to keep goggle straps in place.
iXS Trigger FF Details
• In-molded EPS foam
• Adjustable visor
• 5 intake vents, 17 exhaust vents
• 5 color options (black, graphite, lime, white, night red)
• Sizes / weight: SM 54-58cm (+/- 600g), ML 58-62cm (+/- 660g)
• EN1078/ ASTM 1952 / CPSC certified
• MSRP: 239 Euro
• www.ixs.com/bike
There's a ratcheting dial at the back (iXS call it their 'ErgoFit Ultra retention system') to fine tune the fit, and that retention system can be moved vertically to ensure it sits in the right spot at the back of a rider's head. There are also two different sizes of cheek pads included with the helmet for further customization.
What about MIPS or a similar technology designed to help reduce rotational impact forces? That's conspicuously absent from the Trigger, but it sounds like future versions of the helmet will have some sort of system that's designed to address those type of impacts.
25 Comments
1. Safety - MIPS or equivalent , dual density foam, etc.
2. Fit - adjustable, comfortable
3. Weight - less than 800g
4. Style & Color
1: Does it meet ASTM F1952 – 15
2: Weight
3: price
4: color
Thankfully, unlike many of the guys my age (early 40's) I have a full head of "Natural MIPS" aka hair.
