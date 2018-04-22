FIRST LOOK

First Look: Jamis' New 3VO Suspension - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Sea Otter 2018
The 160-millimeter-travel Hardline

Jamis launched two new suspension bikes here in Monterey. The 27.5-inch-wheel Hardline and its 29-inch-wheel sister ship, the Portal, showcase an interesting new rear suspension system designed by Speedgoat's Chris Currie. It's called 3VO - a short-link, four bar suspension that is configured to create an instant center near the top of the chainring, which remains in alignment with the chain as the suspension compresses. That trick, says Jamis, creates a pedal-friendly rear suspension that is, "...able to combine the efficiency of a hardtail with the proper support of precisely controlled active suspension."

Sea Otter 2018
3VO suspension is a short-link, four-bar system, but its instant center migrates behind the bottom bracket centerline. Conventional "virtual pivot" suspensions remain at or well forward of the BB.


Jamis admits that those words are well worn, but they do a decent job of describing the primary reason that the longstanding brand from New Jersey dropped its more conventional single-pivot swingarm suspension like a hot potato to adopt a little known linkage design from an outside source. Reportedly, when Currie brought 3VO demonstration prototypes to Jamis, it only took one ride to sell them on the concept. The result was two aluminum-framed all-mountain trail bikes, a 130-millimeter-travel 29er, and a 160-millimeter-travel 27.5-inch wheel version.

Sea Otter 2018
The 130-millimeter-travel Portal translates the benefits of 3VO suspension to 29-inch wheels.

Jamis isn't the only brand that has been impressed by Currie's patented design. A number of potential suitors have been whispering about the firm pedaling action and responsiveness of his patented design for well over a year, and Currie's prototypes have been the subject of a few first rides in the media as well.

Jamis 3VO Suspension Action

by RichardCunningham
Views: 2,042    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Sea Otter 2018

Jamis was all in with their 3VO project - to the degree that they chose a small, high-end manufacturer that caters to a hand-picked group of the world's most prestigious brands. The construction is absolutely top notch and, while Jamis is not on the vanguard of current geometry, the numbers are solid: the 27.5-inch wheel Hardline sports a 74-degree seat angle, a 65.5-degree head angle, and short, 16.9-inch chainstays. The reach is 439mm (17.3") for a medium size bike, and there is room for tires up to 2.6 inches and one down tube water bottle. Portal 29ers have slightly steeper 67.5-degree head tube angles and 74.5 seat tube angles.

Sea Otter 2018
The close proximity of the swingarm led Jamis to engineer a dedicated top guide.

Sea Otter 2018
Vertical shock mount allows room for a down tube water bottle.


Sea Otter 2018
Sea Otter 2018

All the details add up to a very promising bike, so you can bet Pinkbike will be riding one soon. Keep an eye out later this summer when production bikes start rolling out. in the meantime, you can find more information here.

24 Comments

  • + 26
 I worked for Chris at the Goat nearly 10 years ago now, its rad to see his design come to light. He worked his bajingas off to make it happen, I hope Jamis can pull through on its side.

Also since when has a frame breaking stopped a company from greatness? Sup yeti.
  • + 12
 Get some decent engineers and a few top notch athletes like Syd and Macky on board an you never know where a brand might go. These look promising!
  • + 3
 Jamis is legit. Nice people and a reliable business to deal with. Bonus point for having a woman owner /CEO who made it thrive. Trail bikes work really well these days and we are lucky to have new designs like this.
  • + 1
 Are you riding one Traber?
  • + 4
 i would love to try one of these, this 29er looks rad
  • + 3
 Thanks for the sweet suspension action video. Looks like a nice bike!
  • + 3
 linkage videos are tup
  • - 3
 Jamis used to be an awesome brand, but recent developments in other brands' suspension has left them in the dust. This bike will probably be better than everything else they've done, but still looks like a test mule from a different brand that will continue to be refined over the next few years and result in an actual awesome bike. Sorry Jamis.
  • + 1
 Suspension videos need to be in slow mo with cliche'd porn music
  • + 1
 The front wheel bike stand is the only thing I want in this post.
  • + 1
 How heavy is this thing?
  • + 2
 About 3 linkages heavier than you'd expect.
  • - 1
 Jamis is still a brand?
  • + 4
 "Answer" DAILY DOUBLE
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



