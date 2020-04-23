Kenda has released two new tires, the 3-Sixty and Booster. Both are 26" tires engineered specifically for pump tracks, slalom, dirt jumping, and bike park style riding. Kenda says that both of the tires had large amounts of input and testing from athletes, including Kyle Strait and Austin "Bubba" Warren. 3-Sixty
The 3-Sixty is designed as a pump track and dirt jump tire. The spider-like lug pattern, with its low tread depth, is said to help the tire roll extremely fast, and the raised shoulders assist with cornering. The tire is available in two different compounds, black and tan, with the black being grippier and tan being faster rolling. Both versions utilize a 120 TPI casing and are available in a 26" x 2.25" size. Weights are 598-grams for the tan and 583-grams for the black (claimed). The tire is also tubeless-ready and sells for $59.95 USD.
According to Warren, the tire is extremely versatile, being able to run it on everything from dirt jumps to hardpack dual slalom tracks. He says the tire corners faster than the Kenda Small Block Eight, and that it doesn't roll over as much during cornering.Booster
The Booster is the more versatile of the two new tires, having more tread, and is made for dual slalom, dirt jumping, and bike parks. The tread expands on Kenda's Booster cross-country tire and is available in all three wheel sizes, including a 26" diameter. Like the 3-Sixty, the new 26" Booster has two different rubber compounds - black or tan. While the tire is geared towards slalom and bike park, Warren says he'll even use it for A-Line style events.
The 26" Booster comes in a 2.25" width and a 120 TPI casing. The weight of the black compound tire is claimed to be 534-grams, and it sells for $59.95 USD.
For more information, visit Kendatire.com
25 Comments
if only they made them in 24's too
Post a Comment