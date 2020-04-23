First Look: Kenda Releases New 26" Slalom and Park Tires

Apr 23, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Kenda has released two new tires, the 3-Sixty and Booster. Both are 26" tires engineered specifically for pump tracks, slalom, dirt jumping, and bike park style riding. Kenda says that both of the tires had large amounts of input and testing from athletes, including Kyle Strait and Austin "Bubba" Warren.


3-Sixty

The 3-Sixty is designed as a pump track and dirt jump tire. The spider-like lug pattern, with its low tread depth, is said to help the tire roll extremely fast, and the raised shoulders assist with cornering. The tire is available in two different compounds, black and tan, with the black being grippier and tan being faster rolling. Both versions utilize a 120 TPI casing and are available in a 26" x 2.25" size. Weights are 598-grams for the tan and 583-grams for the black (claimed). The tire is also tubeless-ready and sells for $59.95 USD.

According to Warren, the tire is extremely versatile, being able to run it on everything from dirt jumps to hardpack dual slalom tracks. He says the tire corners faster than the Kenda Small Block Eight, and that it doesn't roll over as much during cornering.





Booster

The Booster is the more versatile of the two new tires, having more tread, and is made for dual slalom, dirt jumping, and bike parks. The tread expands on Kenda's Booster cross-country tire and is available in all three wheel sizes, including a 26" diameter. Like the 3-Sixty, the new 26" Booster has two different rubber compounds - black or tan. While the tire is geared towards slalom and bike park, Warren says he'll even use it for A-Line style events.

The 26" Booster comes in a 2.25" width and a 120 TPI casing. The weight of the black compound tire is claimed to be 534-grams, and it sells for $59.95 USD.




For more information, visit Kendatire.com



25 Comments

  • 31 0
 #26ain'tdead !
  • 20 0
 Good, glad companies are supporting part of the sport that seems overlooked these days
  • 7 0
 Stfu and take my money !!!!
  • 10 3
 *eye roll* Doesn't Kenda realize 29" is the future of pump track??
  • 5 0
 The Booster is a fantastic trail tire. Fast rolling, good grip and so far durable, at least for me anyway.
  • 1 0
 What kind of trails are you riding?
  • 5 0
 Looks like it! I run IKONS for most trail riding (and slalom) and I go fasssst. Seems like a lot of people out there are over-tired (ie: over forked)... and could benefit from a less aggressive tire like the Booster. Def going to look into these new Kendas. Like the color too Smile
  • 5 0
 looks like a Rekon
  • 2 1
 If you can't beat the best, copy them
  • 1 0
 And you can't get a Rekon in 26", so...
  • 5 0
 26 for life!
  • 2 0
 Nice! Would consider booster
  • 1 0
 still rocking one (of a set ) kenda kozmik light from over 20 yrs ago god i love them !
if only they made them in 24's too
  • 1 0
 What model number? Looks like the design changed a lot over the years. Looks like China and Taiwan are still selling knock offs of the old ones.
  • 1 0
 Black sidewalls and tan rubber. Hmmm.
  • 6 0
 Like putting a pizza on a pineapple
  • 1 0
 Not the tires we deserve, but the tires we need.
  • 1 0
 Moar tires! Take my money!
  • 1 0
 the Boostmaster needs to rock these
  • 1 0
 colours!
  • 1 2
 Seems like a more expensive DTH and Ikon
  • 2 0
 Except the tires you referenced kind of suck for anything other than bluegroove bmx racing and xc(in my opinion). Even though kendra rubber tends not to impress me, I have been wanting to replace the maxxis Larsen TT on the front of my DJ, and haven't found anything I like better or even close to as well(yes I tried the crossmark). This new short knobby tire looks interesting to me...
  • 1 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: It's probably up to the type of dirt you have at your disposal; I've done all of Santa Cruz on Ikons since 2016. Hardpack with loose redwood fibers on top.
  • 1 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: try Bontrager XR2 if you need Larsen TT level of bite. Quite frankly I don’t have any clue how’s that booster better than Small Block 8. Our local DJers ride DTH 2.1. They are easily in Swedish top 20 so it’s not that bad. Many Conti Race King around as well. I’ll be trying speed kings now.
  • 2 4
 22 days late?

Post a Comment



