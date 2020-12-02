First Look: 2021 Knolly Chilcotin - Now With 29" Wheels & 166mm of Travel

Dec 2, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Knolly has given their Chilcotin enduro bike a complete redesign for 2021. This yields a 29" wheeled bike with two different suspension travel options. If you're wondering why 29" wheels are noteworthy, the previous Chilcotin used the 26" hoops of yesteryear. The bike's suspension duties are handled by Knolly's Fourby4 suspension platform.

The 6066 aluminum frame is available in a 151mm or 167mm rear suspension version with 12 x 157mm rear hub spacing, a 73mm bottom bracket, and two position adjustable geometry. There is clearance for up to a 2.6" tire. Internal cable routing and water bottle mounts are standard.
Knolly Chilcotin Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 150/160mm or 166/170mm
• Aluminum frame
• 63.8° head angle
• Chainstay length: 438mm (166mm)
• Adjustable geometry
• Price: $5,300 USD
knollybikes.com


There are two build options and the frame is available in sizes medium thru extra large, with the medium sporting a 464mm reach. Along with the generous reach, in the slacker geometry position the Chilcotin has a 63.8-degree headtube angle, 76.9-degree effective seat tube angle, and 438mm chainstay length on the 166mm travel bike when paired with a 170mm fork.


Frame Details

The biggest update on the new Chilcotin is the shift from 26" wheels to 29". There's also a move to 157Trail rear hub spacing, which uses a wider flange 157 hub paired with a 73mm bottom bracket shell. Knolly believe this gives them the most options for tire size, easily clearing up to a 2.6 x 29" tread. The 157Trail hub also gives more heel clearance while retaining the ability to run up to a 36T chainring.

The bike is constructed using 6066 series hydroformed aluminum alloy tubing. Knolly chose this aluminum for its combination of high tensile strength along with excellent durability. It allows them to create more complex shapes that maximize torsional stiffness and create what they feel is a 'high performance, predictable ride'. The bike has an open cockpit downtube protector, internal cable routing, and water bottle mounts.

Knolly's Offset Straight Seat Tube Design' (OSD) lets riders to move between a more effective pedaling position to a more aggressive position for harder riding more easily. This allows the saddle to be extra low on steep terrain with full rear-wheel travel. Additionally, it gives clearance for up to a 175mm post on size medium frames and 200mm+ on sizes large and extra-large due to a straight and uninterrupted seat tube.


Suspension

Knolly uses their Fourby4 suspension platform for the Chilcotin. It has a progressive leverage curve designed to manage large hits while still having initial sensitivity along with plenty of mid-stroke support. The back end of the bike is longer than Knolly's trail and freeride bikes in order to increase high-speed stability.

The Fourby4 suspension is designed to reduce the impacts of brake squat which Knolly claim enables the rear wheel to maintain more contact with the ground and carry speed through more technical terrain.

The bike's pedaling traction is designed to ensure consistent pedaling performance, even in rough spots, so riders can more easily pedal whenever they need to get more power in, according to Knolly.


Geometry

The geometry of the Chilcotin is adjustable (slack or neutral). The adjustment for changing the geo is a simple bolt removal where a rider can slide the shock back or forward, and then re-install the bolt. This adjustment changes the effective seat tube angle from 77.6-degrees in the neutral setting to 76.9 in the slack mode. Similarly, the head tube angle changes from 64.5-degrees to 63.8-degrees.



Build Options

The Chilcotin platform has one frame but two suspension travel options. The Chilcotin 150 build kit features 150mm of rear-wheel travel paired to a 160mm fork. The Chilcotin 166 build kit ups the rear-wheel travel to, you guessed it, 166mm, with a 170mm Fox 38 Float or RockShox Zeb.

There are two build kit options, DP and EC along with two color choices, 'Moody Blue' and Raw. The bike will be available in December at dealers and online with prices starting at $5,300 USD.






72 Comments

  • 27 1
 Daaaaaammmmmmnnnnn, don't really need this big of a bike but maybe I need this big of a bike. Well done Knolly, this thing looks amazing.
  • 6 0
 I'm 100% on board with this comment. I actually checked to see if I wont the MegaMillions last night as soon as I saw this bike. (I didnt - actually didnt even buy a ticket haha but I will for Friday)
  • 4 0
 could not agree more.. i am stocked about all these Alu bikes coming out....
  • 18 0
 My Fugitive LT is the most shockingly capable bike I've ever ridden; I'm almost terrified of what this thing may be capable of....
  • 5 0
 Same for me ! I ride with my Fugitive LT everywhere, from chill rides in my city to bikepark tracks ! This one, if it pedals well, can be an absolute killer ! But I would like to know the size of the shock...
  • 7 0
 I own a Knolly Warden and I have to say that each and every one of their claims about their bikes is true, they are well thought out and engineered, a patented suspension that works as claimed, all of the design decisions are purposed based, without compromise, and focused on what's most important, the ride.
  • 1 0
 sames Smile Threw a DVO jade x coil on my carbon warden. Still can't pick my jaw up off the floor.
  • 11 0
 Holy Knolly!
  • 9 0
 Looks great!!! If I had money I’d get this or the new banshee titan....I love high end aluminum bikes!!!
  • 1 0
 How much money? I’ve got a titan for sale...Smile
  • 1 0
 @andrewfif: a lot less than $5k!!! Plus I’m 6’5”...
  • 6 0
 I've been waiting so long for a long travel 29er from Knolly, and for them to bring back the Chilcotin. They just did it in one fell swoop. The Delirium and Chili were such rad bikes, and I'm hoping for similar radness in this one.
  • 10 2
 It'd be really nice to get some info on how this rides....It'd be funny if this was the mystery bike.
  • 7 1
 please be the mystery bike!
  • 6 1
 the mystery bike is using 27,5" wheels.
  • 4 3
 @Coolwinner05: ...and thus, nobody cares except for the mystery
  • 14 0
 It would be awesome if we were the mystery bike but we are not. We are getting one of the the 167 Chilcotins to PB shortly for a proper review.
  • 2 0
 @KNOLLYBIKES: this thing looks rad!! might be time to put my fugitive in ST mode and build one of these up nice and burly.

what size shock does it use? don't see it in the press release or on the site.
  • 1 0
 @KNOLLYBIKES: do you guys plan on releasing a small? 464 reach is too big and I'm in the market for a new bike. I am 5'5"
  • 1 0
 @KNOLLYBIKES: How does this fit in between the delirium and warden/warden lt?
  • 5 0
 @scotteh: That is what I'm doing with my Fugitive. The shock is a 205mm, stroke varies depending on travel you want.
  • 3 0
 @ThunderChunk: Unlikely. We've built our models with a wheelsize in mind rather than mulleting or changing the wheels to 27.5 for the smaller sizes. There are too many changes that happen to a bike when going to smaller wheels to call the bike the same bike. At 5'5", check out the Warden in a size small. If you really want a 29'er front wheel, running that bike in a 160/160 mullet is a blast!
  • 4 0
 Love Knolly bikes and they knocked it out of the park with this! Numbers are spot on, good build, and just a great looking bike. So many bikes these days are getting the ultra busy bottom bracket area with low slung shocks, SI links, Hi Pivot links, etc etc. Its nice to see a simple clean looking bike.
  • 3 0
 Is it dual crown compatible? I had the delirium and the back end was amazing, just fit too small for me. Knolly's bikes ride like high pivot bikes in that the back end always feels way better than the travel numbers suggest and I'd love to be able to try it out with a dual crown for park/dh race days to get the most out of a single frame?
  • 6 0
 Yes.
  • 3 0
 I'm so excited for this, especially after spending the last two seasons on a Fugitive that's been the most capable bike I've ever ridden. The geo is on point and the travel options make the new Chili super viable as a trail and park bike. Suh-weet! After having a 26" Chili, getting another one will be rad!
  • 5 0
 The 26 Chilcotin was the most fun bike I've owned by a mile, high expectations here boys
  • 1 0
 Here we go... 29" wheels, 160+mm of rear travel, 157 rear end with a 170mm 38mm stanchion fork, burly aluminum frame meant to dish out and take a severe beating, and raw.... ooo baby I like it rawww! This is the mini DH / Enduro sled of my dreams!!
  • 7 3
 The Mystery Bike is Forbidden's long travel bike.
  • 3 2
 Duh
  • 7 0
 The Mystery Bike is the new Nomad.
  • 3 7
flag diego-b (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @BrambleLee: Maybe, but nobody cares about the mystery bike because nobody buys 27.5 anymore.
  • 1 1
 My mistake I believe the Forbidden is on 29 wheels so could be a new Nomad
  • 3 5
 @diego-b:
That’s just cause no one is making them anymore. F$;&in 29”ers ! I personally have 0 interest in owning one.
  • 1 0
 Same @Reignx08:
  • 1 0
 What do the antisquat numbers look like? Traditionally Knolly has been a fan of keeping it very low and using the shock to firm up climbing, but I know the fugitive moved towards more antisquat.
  • 4 1
 BONNIE MCMURRAY
  • 3 0
 Awesome.
  • 1 0
 any idea the location of the video? the terrain looks pretty rad. sweet bike too!
  • 1 1
 All that talk about their magic seat tube design and it still has a 500mm STL.
  • 8 0
 Tall people's legs haven't gotten any shorter.
  • 1 0
 No small option Frown sucks being short!
  • 5 8
 I know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all, but I just don't behold on this one. One of the ugliest bikes available in my opinion, but someone probably thinks the same about my bike.
  • 12 0
 it looks burly and utilitarian as opposed to a bright blue carbon whip that hangs in your garage and never gets dirty. it's what i'd expect a bc-born bike to look like.
  • 1 2
 This bike is lame. the canfield Lithium is way cooler and has a better suspension platform.
  • 1 0
 Mortal Kombat on the Sega Genesis. It's the best video game ever.
  • 5 8
 Does anyone like the look of the rear linkage setup? I know looks aren't everything but I always thought it looked kinda funky.
  • 7 0
 It's nice to have a horst link that doesn't look like every other damn one though, isn't it?

I think they look rad. Demoed a FugitiveLT and that bike handles very well. Easy to adapt to. Not uber light but that frame is on par with a banshee prime or ripmo af in terms of weight.
  • 6 0
 Their marketing appeal seems to end at the North Shore? I've never seen one outside of B.C. anyhow. In Vancouver they are the bike that you see under the rad dudes, and the want is very high. Like Kona of the 90's or Rocky Mountain of the early 2000's.
  • 1 2
 @WasatchEnduro: I really don't cars much for it. I think that it looks a bit spindly, and while the bike looks to be of decent quality I can't seem to appreciate the looks of the frame as much as others on hear do... not trying to mash Knolly here folks I just never really clicked with this model in particular.

Having said that if it works well I would certainly ride one.
  • 1 3
 @50percentsure: Oh. Hmmm. Us Americans must just be strange then. If it's North Shore approved I should probably find one just to try out because of the fact I don't like it much. Good to know Beer
  • 4 0
 Check out the side profile of their most recent bikes. They've been able to carry a clean line from the seat stay through the top tube, which, to me, makes the bikes very aesthetically pleasing. My wife is very picky, and the look of my matte shiraz Fugitive LT has her wanting one. Also, as soon as you feel the bikes' small bump sensitivity, you won't care what they look like.
  • 5 0
 You'll like it when you swing a leg over it. I own a Knolly Warden, their claims are true, the way this suspension works is amazing.
  • 2 0
 @jcc0042: post a pick of that thing, matte shiraz had me tempted, but I went black.
  • 2 1
 @50percentsure: there's a bunch of them down here in the US lol, maybe 8 or 9 of them between my crew and I over here on the east coast. They're just such good bikes, especially for the terrain here. The Fugitive is the most capable bike I've ever ridden, it's wild. The P-Train review sounds a ton like it.
  • 2 0
 @Glenngineer: just added one to my profile. I'll get some better pictures up once my brake bleed kit arrives and I can shorten the hoses.
  • 2 0
 @cod51: it doesn't even make sense how good the Fugitive is. I'm coming from an Ibis Mojo HD4 and a Kona Process 153 before that, and those bikes' small bump compliance and overall ride quality don't come close to my Fugitive.
  • 1 0
 @50percentsure: I know of at least three outside of BC over here in the UK!!
  • 1 0
 @rjmogul: I will find one someday! I see naught but good comments for this bike, there must be a reason.

Also folks I am a bit surprised at all the negative props (I don't mind much) I wasn't trying to rain on your parade, and I will give it a go when I find one.
  • 2 0
 @cod51: Probably even more than you can count on two hands in the entire U.S.! Geek
Actually, I'm living here now, and haven't got to the other hand...
Back home you had to beat your way through them with a stick to get to the trailhead.
  • 1 1
 I have a warden and it grew on me. I love it now. @rosemarywheel
  • 2 1
 I live in south Florida and I ride one lol. A 180/160 warden @50percentsure:
  • 1 1
 @ricochetrabbit: Good! I also used to not like the look of the DeVinci rear swingarm on the newer Wilson's but now I think it looks awesome.
  • 1 2
 ..
  • 1 0
 Sweet. Probably also helps that you were shopping for a Meta, and not a Knolly.
  • 2 5
 Look at all those bearings to replace when they wear, usually once a year around here.
  • 1 0
 sealed and high quality. Not had to change the bearings in my V-Tach, Chilcotin Mk1, Warden Mk1, or Delirium Mk 2.
  • 1 0
 Same number of pivot points as the Spec Enduro at last count.
  • 3 5
 Supa Boost™
  • 1 4
 Supa Dupa Boost
  • 4 7
 A bike with the name 'Chilcotin' should be a steel hard tail.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Bike looks great but I can't imagine pedalling this thing on a multi-day Chilcotin sufferfest.

Post a Comment



