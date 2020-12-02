Knolly has given their Chilcotin enduro bike a complete redesign for 2021. This yields a 29" wheeled bike with two different suspension travel options. If you're wondering why 29" wheels are noteworthy, the previous Chilcotin used the 26" hoops of yesteryear. The bike's suspension duties are handled by Knolly's Fourby4 suspension platform.



The 6066 aluminum frame is available in a 151mm or 167mm rear suspension version with 12 x 157mm rear hub spacing, a 73mm bottom bracket, and two position adjustable geometry. There is clearance for up to a 2.6" tire. Internal cable routing and water bottle mounts are standard.

Knolly Chilcotin Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 150/160mm or 166/170mm

• Aluminum frame

• 63.8° head angle

• Chainstay length: 438mm (166mm)

• Adjustable geometry

• Price: $5,300 USD

Frame Details

Suspension

Geometry

Build Options

There are two build options and the frame is available in sizes medium thru extra large, with the medium sporting a 464mm reach. Along with the generous reach, in the slacker geometry position the Chilcotin has a 63.8-degree headtube angle, 76.9-degree effective seat tube angle, and 438mm chainstay length on the 166mm travel bike when paired with a 170mm fork.The biggest update on the new Chilcotin is the shift from 26" wheels to 29". There's also a move to 157Trail rear hub spacing, which uses a wider flange 157 hub paired with a 73mm bottom bracket shell. Knolly believe this gives them the most options for tire size, easily clearing up to a 2.6 x 29" tread. The 157Trail hub also gives more heel clearance while retaining the ability to run up to a 36T chainring.The bike is constructed using 6066 series hydroformed aluminum alloy tubing. Knolly chose this aluminum for its combination of high tensile strength along with excellent durability. It allows them to create more complex shapes that maximize torsional stiffness and create what they feel is a 'high performance, predictable ride'. The bike has an open cockpit downtube protector, internal cable routing, and water bottle mounts.Knolly's Offset Straight Seat Tube Design' (OSD) lets riders to move between a more effective pedaling position to a more aggressive position for harder riding more easily. This allows the saddle to be extra low on steep terrain with full rear-wheel travel. Additionally, it gives clearance for up to a 175mm post on size medium frames and 200mm+ on sizes large and extra-large due to a straight and uninterrupted seat tube.Knolly uses their Fourby4 suspension platform for the Chilcotin. It has a progressive leverage curve designed to manage large hits while still having initial sensitivity along with plenty of mid-stroke support. The back end of the bike is longer than Knolly's trail and freeride bikes in order to increase high-speed stability.The Fourby4 suspension is designed to reduce the impacts of brake squat which Knolly claim enables the rear wheel to maintain more contact with the ground and carry speed through more technical terrain.The bike's pedaling traction is designed to ensure consistent pedaling performance, even in rough spots, so riders can more easily pedal whenever they need to get more power in, according to Knolly.The geometry of the Chilcotin is adjustable (slack or neutral). The adjustment for changing the geo is a simple bolt removal where a rider can slide the shock back or forward, and then re-install the bolt. This adjustment changes the effective seat tube angle from 77.6-degrees in the neutral setting to 76.9 in the slack mode. Similarly, the head tube angle changes from 64.5-degrees to 63.8-degrees.The Chilcotin platform has one frame but two suspension travel options. The Chilcotin 150 build kit features 150mm of rear-wheel travel paired to a 160mm fork. The Chilcotin 166 build kit ups the rear-wheel travel to, you guessed it, 166mm, with a 170mm Fox 38 Float or RockShox Zeb.There are two build kit options, DP and EC along with two color choices, 'Moody Blue' and Raw. The bike will be available in December at dealers and online with prices starting at $5,300 USD.