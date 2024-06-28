First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side

The KOM Xeno Hubs put the freehub mechanism on the disc side, with the axle bearings sitting further apart from one another, reducing the bending moment on the axle

King of the Mountain, have completely redesigned the bicycle hub to switch the drive ring to the disc side. Why? To improve stiffness and load capacity for a longer service life.



KOM Founder, Steve Elkins, has been working away on the Infinity Drive design for 10 years, and now has a patent pending on it. Out of their Peak District HQ, KOM have been producing the Xeno Hubs for around 2 years, manufacturing every component, save for the bearings and pawls, in house. Steve's son, Leo Elkins, gave us a run down on the construction and layout at the Bespoked Show in Manchester, talking through the advantages of the design.

KOM Xeno Hub Details



• 3° engagement (120 POEs)• Performance claims: Reduced drag, longer bearing life, stronger axle• Straight-pull spokes only• Only compatible with KOM proprietary disc rotors• Available with all major freehub and axle standards• Price: from £550 (rear) / £275 (front)• Lifetime Warranty on Axles and Hub Shell• More information: k-o-m.co.uk

Placing the drive mechanism on the disc side allows for a much larger diameter ratchet. Claimed weight for the Standard spacing rear hub with XD drive is 260 grams.

Construction

The main hub axle that sits on the thru-axle. On the MTB hubs, there are actually two bearings that sit underneath the cassette holder on the drive side. Placing the bearings very close to the either end minimizes the bending moment across the axle, minimizing flex and resulting bearing misalignment. The hub's outer axle that transfers pedaling torque from the drive side to a drive mechanism on the (ironically) non-drive side

KOM Hubs only work with their proprietary disc rotors Choose from multiple anodized colors of disc rotor carrier

Pricing & Availability

Broadly speaking, most hub designs run the hub shell on two bearings, with a freehub body slid onto the drive side end spinning on one (sometimes two) bearing(s). The main hub shell bearing (the one taking the rider's weight) normally situates near the center of the hub's axle, placing the majority of the load right where leverage is at its greatest. When the system is under big loads (landing, cornering, etc.) the axle can be forced to bend slightly, causing momentary bearing misalignment. Such misalignment introduces drag, and also puts the bearings under greater stress and thus leaves them liable to wear. This layout is nigh-on ubiquitous, and many hubs from well-known manufacturers (Hope, Industry Nine, DT Swiss) rely on it.King of the Mountain are of the opinion that the Xeno Hub's Infinity Drive layout is a more refined solution, claiming it delivers a stronger hub that is able to cope with greater loads, with the stiffer design delivering prolonged bearing life as a result. Central to the increased stiffness are the two concentric axles that the hub shell spins on. Their bearings are arranged in such a way that pedaling forces are more evenly distributed across the hub shell. The larger outer axle plays the role of transferring pedaling forces across the hub shell, with the inner axle playing the usual role of supporting the hub shell on the thru-axle.The KOM hubs still use a basic spring-backed pawl and ratchet system to transfer drive forces to the hub shell, but it's situated on the disc side of the hub. The (would-be) freehub body on the drive side is simply a cassette holder. It threads into the larger outer axle of the hub body, the non-drive side of which houses the six triple-stepped pawls that interface with the 60t drive ring. Only three of the six pawls interface with the teeth of the ratchet; that gives 120 POEs and a resulting engagement angle of 3°.Spacing the inner axle's bearings apart, with one situated at each end of the axle, is said to better manage the forces across the hub to reduce the bending moment and resulting bearing misalignment. The whole assembly is supported across the hub's full width. The main claimed advantage is that the bearings last much, much longer. The other major one is that the axle is at a significantly reduced risk of breaking because of the improved load distribution. KOM say these advantages are relevant for all bikes, but the design is particularly well suited to use on eMTBs where the torque translated through the hub is consistently higher.The aluminum drive ring is actually pressed into a proprietary steel disc rotor. Leo tells us that this configuration allows the steel disc rotor to increase the strength of the drive ratchet by allowing the rotor to take on the radial forces produced at the drive ring. As the aluminum ring starts expanding under high torque, the steel takes on the load. Braking forces are isolated from the drive mechanism, as the rotor itself is bolted directly to the hub shell.But, we've just glossed over a drawback of the KOM hubs. They are compatible only with KOM's own disc rotors. The production of these is outsourced to a company in Europe. They are available in all standard sizes from 160mm up to 223mm, and all are 2mm thick. A 2.3mm option with also be available soon for diameters of 200mm and upwards; the 223mm x 2.3mm rotor weighs a claimed 234 grams. All retail at £50.Looking at each pair of bearings in the KOM Xeno hub, the drive-side one is fixed in its position while the non-drive side one is "floating" - there is no spacer in the way so its position can shift ever so slightly laterally along the axle. This effectively means that when you tighten your thru-axle, compressing everything together, the non-drive side bearing is free to move axially such that it isn't overly pre-loaded in the process.The KOM Xeno Infinity Drive hubs are available in Standard, Boost and Super Boost spacing with Thru-Axle and QR variations to accommodate Road, Gravel and MTB. Spoke counts can vary from 24 up to 32, dependent on the intended application. Pricing starts from £550 for the rear hub and £275 for the front.