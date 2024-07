First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134

The new bikes are the third generation of the Kona Process - the first was released ten years ago. Changes from the previous versions include tweaked geometry, with increased reach and slacker head angles, flip-chips that allow switching between dual 29” wheels or a mullet setup, shorter seat tubes with deeper seatpost insertion to fit longer travel dropper posts, revised suspension kinematics, and a UDH hanger.



After a self-described "bumpy couple of years" for Kona, the brand is back with two new bikes. The all-new Kona Process 153 and 134 are the first to be released since Kona's founders took back control of the brand this spring.The new bikes are the third generation of the Kona Process - the first was released ten years ago. Changes from the previous versions include tweaked geometry, with increased reach and slacker head angles, flip-chips that allow switching between dual 29" wheels or a mullet setup, shorter seat tubes with deeper seatpost insertion to fit longer travel dropper posts, revised suspension kinematics, and a UDH hanger.Each model (the 134 and 153) is available with a carbon and alloy frame, with two build kits for each material.



• Process 134: 134 mm rear travel, 140mm fork• Process 153: 153 mm rear travel, 160mm fork• Alloy or carbon frames• 29" wheels or mullet via flip chip• Head angle: 65.5° (134) / 64.5 (153)• 435mm chainstays• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Price: $1899 - $5499 USD

Frame details

Suspension

134 geometry 153 geometry

Geometry

Builds

Frame: CarbonShock: RockShox Super Deluxe UltimateFork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle TransmissionBrakes: SRAM G2 RSC Process 153 CR - $4499

Frame: CarbonShock: Fox Float X Performance EliteFork: Fox 36 PerformanceDrivetrain: SRAM GX-EagleBrakes: SRAM G2 R

Process 153 DL- $2999

Frame: AlloyShock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select PlusFork: RockShox Lyrik Select RCDrivetrain: SRAM GX/NX-EagleBrakes: SRAM G2 RS Process 153 - $2499

Frame: AlloyShock: RockShox Deluxe Select PlusFork: RockShox Yari RCDrivetrain: Microshift Advent X 11-48t 10spdBrakes: SRAM DB8

Process 134 CR DL - $5499

Frame: CarbonShock: RockShox Super Deluxe UltimateFork: RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2Drivetrain: SRAM GX/X01-EagleBrakes: SRAM G2 RSC Process 134 CR - $4199

Frame: CarbonShock: Fox Float X Performance EliteFork: Fox Float 34 PerformanceDrivetrain: SRAM GX/NX-EagleBrakes: SRAM G2 R

Process 134 DL - $2999

Frame: AlloyShock: RockShox Deluxe UltimateFork: RockShox Pike Select RCDrivetrain: SRAM GX/NX EagleBrakes: SRAM G2 RS Process 134 - $1899

Frame: AlloyShock: RockShox Deluxe SelectFork: RockShox Recon RLDrivetrain: Microshift Advent X 11-48t 10spdBrakes: SRAM Level

Carbon frames feature fully-guided internal cable routing, with a Y connector to make it easier to route the rear brake hose on either side of the head tube. Meanwhile, alloy ones have fully external routing (save for the dropper post) for easier home maintenance.There's an accessory mount under the downtube plus room for a full-size water bottle. Frame protection has been improved, and Kona uses the same widely available pivot bearings across their Process range to make it easier to order spares.There are no specific numbers on the seatpost insertion depth, but the L and XL sizes come with 200mm posts and the M and S come with 175mm. Kona says some aftermarket 240mm posts will fit on the XL and L sizes.Predictably, Kona are sticking with their linkage-driven single-pivot suspension layout. This is sometimes called "faux-bar", because it looks like a Horst-link four-bar, but the rear axle is directly connected to the main pivot.The leverage ratio has been tweaked to offer 16% progression throughout the stroke (in the case of the 153 with 29" wheels) which should be just enough to play nicely with coil shocks but is probably better suited to air (all models come with air shocks). Anti-squat is fairly generous but not excessive, so it should behave neutrally while pedalling.The leverage ratio and travel increase slightly with a 27.5" rear wheel compared to 29" (as is often the case), so this may require a slightly different shock setup.While reach numbers have grown and head angles have slackened, Kona isn't doing anything too wild with the Process's shape. The chainstays remain at 435 mm throughout the size range and for both models - there isn't the chainstay length adjustment you'll find on Kona's Process X Seat tube angles aren't particularly steep, and get slightly slacker in larger sizes. In recent years we've seen more brands moving to steeper seat tubes for taller riders, to compensate for the more rearward weight bias they otherwise experience.