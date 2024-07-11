Powered by Outside

First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134

Jul 11, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

After a self-described "bumpy couple of years" for Kona, the brand is back with two new bikes. The all-new Kona Process 153 and 134 are the first to be released since Kona's founders took back control of the brand this spring.

The new bikes are the third generation of the Kona Process - the first was released ten years ago. Changes from the previous versions include tweaked geometry, with increased reach and slacker head angles, flip-chips that allow switching between dual 29” wheels or a mullet setup, shorter seat tubes with deeper seatpost insertion to fit longer travel dropper posts, revised suspension kinematics, and a UDH hanger.

Each model (the 134 and 153) is available with a carbon and alloy frame, with two build kits for each material.

Kona Process Details

• Process 134: 134 mm rear travel, 140mm fork
• Process 153: 153 mm rear travel, 160mm fork
• Alloy or carbon frames
• 29" wheels or mullet via flip chip
• Head angle: 65.5° (134) / 64.5 (153)
• 435mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $1899 - $5499 USD
konaworld.com


Worth a watch.


photo
photo

Frame details

Carbon frames feature fully-guided internal cable routing, with a Y connector to make it easier to route the rear brake hose on either side of the head tube. Meanwhile, alloy ones have fully external routing (save for the dropper post) for easier home maintenance.

There's an accessory mount under the downtube plus room for a full-size water bottle. Frame protection has been improved, and Kona uses the same widely available pivot bearings across their Process range to make it easier to order spares.

There are no specific numbers on the seatpost insertion depth, but the L and XL sizes come with 200mm posts and the M and S come with 175mm. Kona says some aftermarket 240mm posts will fit on the XL and L sizes.

photo

Suspension

Predictably, Kona are sticking with their linkage-driven single-pivot suspension layout. This is sometimes called "faux-bar", because it looks like a Horst-link four-bar, but the rear axle is directly connected to the main pivot.

photo
photo

The leverage ratio has been tweaked to offer 16% progression throughout the stroke (in the case of the 153 with 29" wheels) which should be just enough to play nicely with coil shocks but is probably better suited to air (all models come with air shocks). Anti-squat is fairly generous but not excessive, so it should behave neutrally while pedalling.

The leverage ratio and travel increase slightly with a 27.5" rear wheel compared to 29" (as is often the case), so this may require a slightly different shock setup.

photo
134 geometry
photo
153 geometry

Geometry

While reach numbers have grown and head angles have slackened, Kona isn't doing anything too wild with the Process's shape. The chainstays remain at 435 mm throughout the size range and for both models - there isn't the chainstay length adjustment you'll find on Kona's Process X.

Seat tube angles aren't particularly steep, and get slightly slacker in larger sizes. In recent years we've seen more brands moving to steeper seat tubes for taller riders, to compensate for the more rearward weight bias they otherwise experience.


photo

Builds
photo
Process 153 CR DL - $5499

Frame: Carbon
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle Transmission
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
photo
Process 153 CR - $4499

Frame: Carbon
Shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite
Fork: Fox 36 Performance
Drivetrain: SRAM GX-Eagle
Brakes: SRAM G2 R

photo
Process 153 DL- $2999

Frame: Alloy
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select Plus
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select RC
Drivetrain: SRAM GX/NX-Eagle
Brakes: SRAM G2 RS
photo
Process 153 - $2499

Frame: Alloy
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select Plus
Fork: RockShox Yari RC
Drivetrain: Microshift Advent X 11-48t 10spd
Brakes: SRAM DB8

photo
Process 134 CR DL - $5499

Frame: Carbon
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2
Drivetrain: SRAM GX/X01-Eagle
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
photo
Process 134 CR - $4199

Frame: Carbon
Shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite
Fork: Fox Float 34 Performance
Drivetrain: SRAM GX/NX-Eagle
Brakes: SRAM G2 R

photo
Process 134 DL - $2999

Frame: Alloy
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate
Fork: RockShox Pike Select RC
Drivetrain: SRAM GX/NX Eagle
Brakes: SRAM G2 RS
photo
Process 134 - $1899

Frame: Alloy
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select
Fork: RockShox Recon RL
Drivetrain: Microshift Advent X 11-48t 10spd
Brakes: SRAM Level


photo


