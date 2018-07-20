First Look: KS Genesys Integrated Dropper Seatpost

Bold's Unplugged enduro model will be the first to offer the KS Genesys dropper. The seal head clamps to the frame. The solitary, 30-millimeter stanchion gives the frame a cleaner look. Bold's Unplugged enduro model will be the first to offer the KS Genesys dropper. The seal head clamps to the frame. The solitary, 30-millimeter stanchion gives the frame a cleaner look.

(From left) The Genesys integrated dropper is fixed to the inside of the seat tube with a 10mm through-bolt. The hole can be seen at the base below the cable-actuation lever. The large-diameter 30mm-stanchion slides inside the silver seal-head sleeve (center), which fits into a 31.6mm seat tube, and clamps to the frame's seat tube in a conventional manner. The two pinch bolts beneath the saddle clamp (far right) allow the hollow stanchion tube to be trimmed with a hack saw (like a fork steerer tube) to establish the optimum saddle height at full extension. The saddle clamp offers 10mm of vertical adjustment.

Bold's Vincenz Droux Talks About the Genesys Dropper

PB's Ralf Hauser attended Bold Cycle's 2019 launch and returned with some intel on a new integrated dropper seatpost from KS. It's called the Genesys, and it shares many of the same components that KS uses for its LEV conventional droppers, including the cable remote and gas strut. The advantages of an integrated post are fewer parts, the ability of the user to customize the extended length to maximize the seatpost drop for a particular frame size, and the possibility of using a stronger and larger-diameter upper stanchion tube. KS accomplishes all three of those benefits with its Genesys dropper, according to Bold's Global Product Manager, Vincenz Droux, who was on the ground during the post's development.

I understand that Bold was a development partner with KS on the Genesys Dropper. Will KS be offering this to other makers besides Bold?

Vincenz Droux: Yes they will. Bold is the developing partner within this project. So we had a perfect cooperation with the brands, KS and Bold, to get this out there. But in the future, also other Brands can profit and have the benefits of this system.

There is a clamp-on seal head. Is this to ensure that the frame can be retrofitted with a conventional dropper for lower-level spec or future customers?

Droux: The top end of the seat tube is a conventional 31.6mm seat tube with the two slots for clamp that can use a conventional seat post clamp and any standard dropper seat post. [Standard] spec is the KS Integra, with up to 175mm of travel.The little extra that the frame must have, is the fixing point further down the seat tube, to have the possibility to go with this new Genesys integrated dropper seatpost. So what you see on the picture (lead photo) is the Genesys version clamp which contains the inner sleeve to stiffen the top end of the seat tube, the seal and the sliding bushing.

What stroke lengths will be available? Will its stroke be adjustable by the consumer?

Droux: The Genesys goes up to 150mm of travel. So if you are looking for 175mm, the solution will be the Integra with conventional mount. The Genesys will be cut on customers needs. The [stanchion tube] needs to be cut, similar to a fork shaft. Then we have still around 10mm of individual adjustment (with the seat clamp head). If the customer wants to sell the bike one day, we offer separate [stanchion tubes], which are easy to replace. Each Bold we build with the KS Genesys, the extra second [stanchion tube] is already included.

There is a clamp-on seat-mount head. Does that give access to an air-pressure valve, or is there another reason for it?

Droux: You can do the 10mm vertical adjustment with that. Also, you need to remove it to cut the stanchion.

How does the weight compare with a conventional dropper?

A titanium bolt fixes the post's internal mechanism inside the seat tube. Bold's new Unplugged enduro bike (with a conventional dropper here) will be the first to feature the Genesys post, which debuts October 2018.

Is There a KS Genesys Dropper in Your Future?

What this technology offers you