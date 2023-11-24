KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post

Press Release: KS
KS proudly introduces the LEV Circuit wireless dropper seat post. Built with proven internals from KS’ popular LEV series, LEV Circuit offers fully wireless control and up to 200mm of travel.CUT THE CORD
Say goodbye to the clutter of cables and the hassle of internal routing. With the LEV Circuit, we've reimagined the traditional dropper seat post, eliminating the need for cables entirely. LEV Circuit offers a seamless, fully wireless control experience. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, the communication between the remote control and the dropper seat post is quick and precise, ensuring you get the exact seat height you desire with just a touch.POWER YOUR RIDE
Equipped with a removable and rechargeable battery, the LEV Circuit ensures you're always ready to hit the trail. The remote control is powered by a readily available CR 2032 battery, so you'll never be caught off guard. When you choose the LEV Circuit, you're choosing a complete package. The product includes the wireless remote, battery, and charger, ensuring you have everything you need to hit the trail right away.PRECISION AT ITS CORE
Tailor your ride to perfection with the adjustable air pressure feature, easily accessed at the base of the post. The LEV Circuit adapts to your unique preferences and riding style, ensuring maximum comfort and control.VERSATILE SADDLE COMPATIBILITY
We understand that riders have different preferences when it comes to saddles. That's why the LEV Circuit's saddle clamp design is compatible with 6mm round and 6x7 or 7x9 oval carbon rails, giving you the freedom to choose the perfect saddle for your ride.BUILT TO CONQUER ANY TERRAIN
At KS, we're driven by a commitment to zero compromise in design, execution, and production. When you're out in the wild, you need gear that can keep up. The LEV Circuit boasts an IP67 rating, making it dust-tight and water-resistant. No matter the conditions, your seat post will perform flawlessly. The LEV Circuit represents the "state of the art" in wireless dropper technology, setting a new standard for cycling innovation.FEATURES:
+ Wireless actuation
+ No cables or connectors
+ Quick signal transfer thanks to the Bluetooth connection between remote and dropper seat post
+ Removable and rechargeable battery
+ Remote powered by a CR2302 battery
+ IP67 rated (dust-tight and water-resistant)
+ Up to 200mm of travel
+ Adjustable air pressure accessed at the base of the post
+ Saddle clamp design is compatible with 6mm round and 6x7 or 7x9 oval carbon rails
+ Remote, battery and charger includedLEV Circuit…CUT THE CORD
For more information, please visit our website at kssuspension.com
If you don't want to install a cable then pay a shop to do it - would still be way cheaper than a wireless dropper.
that said, I run regular cable actuated droppers.
Happily, I am not attached to any exact brand but tested a lot of different MTB bikes past years. Some of them it is nearly impossible to adjust saddle height because of dropper post cable routing.
External routing doesn't solve problem. Best is well designed internal.
So If you have rentals from specific brands I think it is only way..
and off course clean look, no broken cables during crash is advantage too..
Price,
Length options and their insert/stack heights.
Weight.
Not that it really matters as the clamp looks janky as hell...