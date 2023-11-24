KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post

Nov 24, 2023
by kindshock  
KS LEV CIRCUIT DROPPER SEAT POST AND REMOTE

Press Release: KS

KS proudly introduces the LEV Circuit wireless dropper seat post. Built with proven internals from KS’ popular LEV series, LEV Circuit offers fully wireless control and up to 200mm of travel.

CUT THE CORD
Say goodbye to the clutter of cables and the hassle of internal routing. With the LEV Circuit, we've reimagined the traditional dropper seat post, eliminating the need for cables entirely. LEV Circuit offers a seamless, fully wireless control experience. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, the communication between the remote control and the dropper seat post is quick and precise, ensuring you get the exact seat height you desire with just a touch.
LEV Circuit

POWER YOUR RIDE
Equipped with a removable and rechargeable battery, the LEV Circuit ensures you're always ready to hit the trail. The remote control is powered by a readily available CR 2032 battery, so you'll never be caught off guard. When you choose the LEV Circuit, you're choosing a complete package. The product includes the wireless remote, battery, and charger, ensuring you have everything you need to hit the trail right away.
LEV Circuit battery charger remote

PRECISION AT ITS CORE
Tailor your ride to perfection with the adjustable air pressure feature, easily accessed at the base of the post. The LEV Circuit adapts to your unique preferences and riding style, ensuring maximum comfort and control.
LEV Circuit air valve

VERSATILE SADDLE COMPATIBILITY
We understand that riders have different preferences when it comes to saddles. That's why the LEV Circuit's saddle clamp design is compatible with 6mm round and 6x7 or 7x9 oval carbon rails, giving you the freedom to choose the perfect saddle for your ride.
LEV Circuit saddle rails

BUILT TO CONQUER ANY TERRAIN
At KS, we're driven by a commitment to zero compromise in design, execution, and production. When you're out in the wild, you need gear that can keep up. The LEV Circuit boasts an IP67 rating, making it dust-tight and water-resistant. No matter the conditions, your seat post will perform flawlessly. The LEV Circuit represents the "state of the art" in wireless dropper technology, setting a new standard for cycling innovation.

KS LEV Circuit wireless dropper seat post

FEATURES:
+ Wireless actuation
+ No cables or connectors
+ Quick signal transfer thanks to the Bluetooth connection between remote and dropper seat post
+ Removable and rechargeable battery
+ Remote powered by a CR2302 battery
+ IP67 rated (dust-tight and water-resistant)
+ Up to 200mm of travel
+ Adjustable air pressure accessed at the base of the post
+ Saddle clamp design is compatible with 6mm round and 6x7 or 7x9 oval carbon rails
+ Remote, battery and charger included

KS LEV Circuit rempote

LEV Circuit…CUT THE CORD

For more information, please visit our website at kssuspension.com
40 Comments
  • 14 3
 I really don't understand why droppers need to be wireless... I get that it's easier to install, but once you install what is the benefit?
If you don't want to install a cable then pay a shop to do it - would still be way cheaper than a wireless dropper.
  • 7 1
 Only advantage I can see is that it is easier to transfer between bikes? It would still be a pain though by the look of the shifter mount...
  • 11 1
 With the reverb, it's way faster actuation, meaning you can micro adjust it easier with just a tiny blip on the button, meaning you actually use it even more often than a normal dropper. Its why the magura vyron never caught on, when you pressed the button it unlocked it for a full second.
  • 6 2
 neater cockpit and less rattles would be some of the other benefits.
  • 5 1
 Got lucky on my last used bike purchase that the previous owner had upgraded to an AXS dropper. It has been flawless for the last two seasons of riding. Faster actuation, a cleaner cockpit, no cable to rip out of the lever if you crash (has happened to my son), no extra maintenance, can put a regular post in for service and not miss a ride by needing to take the bike in but yes, they are not cheap and I do worry about it being easily stolen.
  • 3 1
 Easier to install between bikes, less cables to worry about, less chance of an extra internal cable rattling, clean cockpit, easier to disassemble for travel, more reliable feel on the trigger, etc.
  • 4 5
 I also don't understand why they have to be internally routed also. The PNW externally routed droppers connect near the wiper seal (so it doesn't move up and down with the post), which in my mind would make setting up the cable and housing even simpler than the internally routed stuff. I think it's really just for looks without any added benefits. Like the seatpost version of headset routing.
  • 2 0
 I switched to wireless dropper as I am running a 180mm bike and spend a lot of time at the bike park. That way I put a Thomson seatpost with SDG Fly saddle tilted to ride at the park and DH races, then put the dropper back in when I need to pedal on week day evening rides. My hardtail has a normal dropper and if I still had a DH rig my enduro would also be cable I don't see the point other than what I am doing, which frankly is quite niche I guess.
  • 2 0
 Wireless droppers are obviously only for bikes with wireless drivetrains and wireless brakes.
  • 1 2
 There are several benefits and a couple drawbacks..... *You don't have to be seated to compress the post which is the number one benefit. Removing / installing the post is by far way easier, actuating is smooth not having cable friction or cable defects. Drawbacks are- they are Hideous looking, heavier, batteries required (forget to charge them or leave at home is misery) bulky levers that are buttons not actual levers, desired saddle height slightly dropped-not as easily obtained.

that said, I run regular cable actuated droppers.
  • 4 1
 @ajaxwalker: that paddle doesnt look neater than a cable lever
  • 1 0
 Switching between bikes or travel. My bikes are really big and just pulling the dropper right out would be ideal. That being said I would have to travel a lot to make it worth it.
  • 2 0
 It is not that hard to install a cable post. Plus, In my opinion have a much smaller and cleaner lever and post without the big case with battery/mechanism.
  • 3 0
 @likeittacky: you don't have to be seated to compress?!? Since when?
  • 1 0
 @mattmatthew: I had a KS years ago like this, and it was fine. But the mechanism to make it work added a layer of complexity where I could see stuff going wrong for sure. Plus a dropper is one thing where internal routing is pretty easy and looks a lot cleaner while protecting the cable from crashes and the elements.
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: You are one of the rare PB-ers that likes the Reverb. I like the Reverb, super smooth, adjustable speed, and fit seamlessly with SRAM Matchmaker. Most don't like the Reverb because of bleeding issues, but there is a trick to the bleeding. I haven't had to bleed my post in a couple of years. The post does slow a little in winter though.
  • 2 0
 I like to charge my bike, my dropper, my shifter, my derailleur, my fork and shock, my brakes and my Bluetooth connected headset before every single ride
  • 1 0
 I am running fullsuspension MTB/eMTB rental comapny in Portugal.
Happily, I am not attached to any exact brand but tested a lot of different MTB bikes past years. Some of them it is nearly impossible to adjust saddle height because of dropper post cable routing.
External routing doesn't solve problem. Best is well designed internal.

So If you have rentals from specific brands I think it is only way..

and off course clean look, no broken cables during crash is advantage too..
  • 1 0
 Word. And more or less the argument against any cable-less tech on a bike. And hey if you like it, buy it. But having tried electronic shifting....just didn't do anything special imo. But I think the industry can only continue to tweak tried and trued things like derailleurs and expect big price increases.
  • 8 0
 FWIW Bikerumor states that the price is $699
  • 3 0
 That's expensive and close to AXS, in this case its only benefit is length. Tranzx / brand-x offer their wireless dropper post at only $500
  • 5 0
 Did I miss something? I don't see pricing or a retail intro date anywhere. Those details would be super helpful to know please!
  • 2 0
 According to Bikerumor it’s $699 and available now…

bikerumor.com/first-rides-ks-lev-circuit-wireless-dropper-post-drops-it-quick-easy
  • 6 1
 If this post works the same way as the other KS posts I've had.... ..... it'll be terrible
  • 3 0
 I don't know what you went through, but my KS Lev on my Ghost Kato of five years worked without problems even without having it serviced once
  • 2 0
 I don't understand the need for the silver collar, its a total copy of AXS. And frankly, looks a bit cheesy. But no doubt it will be high quality, KS makes some great droppers
  • 2 0
 If this is somewhat reasonably priced I might have to go for this one. 200mm and matchmaker clamp, if this is cheaper than the reverb then it’s excellent.
  • 2 0
 I wonder how the maximum length from bottom/actuator to rails compares to oneup.
  • 1 0
 This is the real question! At a quick glance, it looks like it's ~22mm taller than the OneUp but it's hard to tell if that's stack height or insertion length.
  • 3 0
 No price?
  • 4 5
 How much you want to pay... to avoid a 90mm length of cable
  • 3 0
 yet another quality PR that forgets the most basic and essential information ... good work people.
  • 2 0
 Seriously.
Price,
Length options and their insert/stack heights.
Weight.
Not that it really matters as the clamp looks janky as hell...
  • 1 0
 @browner: you must be REALLY small
  • 2 0
 "Up to 200mm of travel" Hooray!
  • 1 0
 I get wireless droppers but I think the price tag is stupid.
  • 1 0
 This just made my dentist day !
  • 1 0
 Another 200mm wireless dropper...... come on sram
  • 2 2
 Sum ting wong . Too much monies .
  • 2 4
 The post and lever/paddle look terrible







