First Look: Last Bikes' Asco & Celos Look Seriously Quick

Celos Framesets:



raw | without shock 4399€

raw | Fox Float DPS Factory Series 4878€

raw | Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate RL 4758€



Asco Framesets:



raw | without shock 4399 €

raw | Fox Float X Factory Series 4928€

raw | Fox DHX2 Factory Series 5118€

raw | Rock Shox Deluxe Select+ RT 4598€

raw | Rock Shox Deluxe Ultimate RCT 4668€

raw | Rock Shox Superdeluxe Select+ RT 4798€

raw | Rock Shox Superdeluxe Ultimate RCT 4848€

raw | Rock Shox Superdeluxe Coil Ultimate RCT 4899€



Custom Color from 599€



Complete bikes are also available and configured to suit the customer. This includes the choice of the layup option, the components and the decals. The ASCO starts at 6,599€ while the Celos starts at 7,079€. The Featherweight- and Superduty-layups cost the same and the Superduty-layup includes two downtube storage bags.



Bikes can be shipped or customers can pick up their bikes in Dortmund and get their bikes adjusted during a guided ride.



Both bikes can be ordered now and Last say deliveries will start in October.

