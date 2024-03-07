First Look: Lee Cougan Crossfire Trail XC Bike

Lee Cougan is looking to take a slice of the XC pie with the all-new Crossfire Trail, a 120mm travel, 29" affair. Slotting into the lineup alongside the 100mm travel Crossfire 428, this new platform is the Italian brand's answer to the technical savagery that now litters XCO courses the world over.



A slacker 67.5° head tube angle is paired with a steeper 75.5° on a flex-pivot suspension platform with a frame design that takes an unusual approach to improving torsional stiffness.





Crossfire Trail Details

• Carbon Frame

• 29" wheels

• 120mm fork

• 120mm rear wheel travel

• 67.5° head angle

• 75.5° seat angle

• 430mm chainstays

• Starting Price: €5,249 /$6,399 USD (RE Eagle with MicroTech)

• leecougan.com

