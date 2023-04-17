First Look: Marin's All-New Rift Zone E



Marin have an all-new e-bike out called the Rift Zone E. With 29" wheels and 140 mm travel at each end, Marin say it's designed to be a do-it-all electric trail bike, with an emphasis on fun. It's strongly based on the Rift Zone pedal bike, although the electric version has 10 mm more rear travel to smooth out the faster, rougher climbs and more frequent descents. It uses an alloy frame with Marin's tried-and-tested linkage single-pivot suspension system.



Marin Rift Zone E Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Suspension travel: 140 mm f&r

• Shimano EP6 or EP801 drive system

• 504 - 630Wh removable battery

• 65º head angle, 77º seat angle

• Aluminum frame

• Price:$4499 to $6299 USD

Rift Zone E (base model)

Rift Zone E1

Rift Zone E2

There are three models: E, E1 & E2. All use Shimano motors, with the EP6 drive unit on the E and E1 builds, while the top-end E2 model upgrades to Shimano EP801. Both motors produce 85Nm of torque. The base model comes with a smaller 504 Wh battery but this can be upgraded to 630 Wh. The top two models also come with CushCore fitted as standard.The geometry is very similar to the non-electric Rift Zone, with a 65-degree head angle and short (for an e-bike) 440 mm chainstays.The suspension linkage is progressive throughout, with 24% progression overall. The anti-squat is claimed to sit at just over 100% at sag. That means it should pedal efficiently without slouching and resist bottoming out too often.Here are the key specs and prices of the three new models.• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 504Wh battery (Upgradeable to 630 Wh)• RockShox 35 Silver fork• X-Fusion O2 Pro R shock w AV air sleeve• Shimano Deore 10-speed drivetrain• TRP Slate EVO brakes• Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL 29x2.5” tires w/Override e-specific casing• $4499 US/$5699 CAD/£4355 GBP/4999€• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 630Wh battery• RockShox Pike fork w/ Motion Control damper• RockShox Deluxe R shock• Shimano Deore 11-speed drivetrain• TRP Slate EVO brakes• CushCore• Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL 29x2.5” tires w/Override e-specific casing• $4899 US / $6149 CAD / £4975 GBP / 5599€• Shimano STEPs EP801 drive unit, 630Wh battery• Fox Performance Elite 36 fork• Fox Float X PE shock• Shimano XT 11sp Linkglide drivetrain• TRP DHR EVO brakes• CushCore• Vee Tire Co. Attack HPL 29x2.5” tires w/Override e-specific casing• $6299 US/$7899 CAD/£5895 GBP/6899€Marin says all models will be available globally by April/May.