First Look: Marin's New Rift Zone 3 - An Affordable Shredder

Aug 26, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Marin Rift Zone 3

Marin is smashing preconceived notions that affordable trail bikes should be dumbed down in order to attract first time riders. Meet the 2020 Rift Zone 3.

It costs $2,650 USD, it's built around 29 inch wheels and a 120-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis. The geometry numbers are up to date, with a 65.5-degree head tube angle, a steep, 76-degree (effective) seat tube angle and ample reaches that range from 430mm on the size small to 515mm on the X-large models.

Rift Zone 3 Details
• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• 65.5° head angle
• 425mm chainstays
• Price: $2,650 USD
www.marinbikes.com



Marin Rift Zone 3
Shimano's new levers with the stiffer, mid-clamp perches.
Marin Rift Zone 3
Four-piston calipers up front and two-piston calipers out back.


You get a 12-speed drivetrain and four-piston brakes by Shimano, with a SunRace cassette. The Rift Zone's cockpit is capably endowed with a 150-millimeter-stroke X-Fusion dropper post and Marin's house brand items, including a nice looking 780-millimeter aluminum handlebar clamped by a short, 35-millimeter stem. The bike I photographed had WTB's fast rolling and grippy 2.4-inch Trail Boss tires, filled out by 29-millimeter inner width tires. That may be a running change, as the spec sheet calls out Vee's Flow Snap 2.35-inch rubber.

Marin Rift Zone 3
Shimano SLX powered, 12-speed drivetrain.


Marin is also on target with the emerging "downcountry" movement by paring capable geometry with a little less suspension travel and a lighter build to maximize the versatility of this promising shredder. Front suspension is a 130-millimeter-stroke Marzocchi Z2 fork (I've been testing one and it rocks), backed up by a Fox Float DPS shock.

Marin Rift Zone 3
Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 fork - 130mm travel.
Marin Rift Zone 3
Proven, linkage-driven rear suspension - 120mm travel.

Marin Rift Zone 3
Wide, 2.4" WTB Trail Boss tires on 29mm inner-width rims.

Marin says all Rift Zone models share the same linkage-driven, single-pivot-swingarm chassis. The Rift Zone 3 we feature here is expected to land in bike stores later this fall. Until then, cheers to Marin for offering accomplished riders a capable, up to date trail bike with an attainable price tag.

Marin Rift Zone 3
X-Fusion 150mm dropper post.
Marin Rift Zone 3
Shorty, 35mm stem with a 780mm aluminum handlebar.

Rift Zone Geometry

Marin Rift Zone 3



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Marin Marin Rift Zone


17 Comments

  • + 7
 Looks like a killer build.
  • + 2
 it does, great bike and great spec for the price. Nice geo numbers too, thumbs up Marin
  • + 1
 Marin seems to have really found their niche with affordable, sensibly-speced and geo-ed trail bikes. I only wish that the top of their range was more practical and “affordable” and less “experimental”.
  • + 1
 Nice to see these entry level full suspensions finally getting good geometry. Hopefully the same will happen to the hardtails soon.
  • + 1
 The link for full component spec doesn't line up with what's shown in the article, just fyi.
  • + 1
 How did they get an m7000 derailleur to work with with a 12 speed shifter?
  • + 1
 It's the 7100 derailleur.
  • + 1
 *are not the same as 2019. Oops
  • + 1
 Boom. What a great bike built for the everyman.
  • + 0
 These are the bikes we should be praising not he new enduro or Sb range , these budget bikes punch wayyyy above their weight
  • + 1
 Why not praise both? Just because you do not want or cannot afford a new SB doesn't mean they don't have their place
  • + 1
 I'd rock that
