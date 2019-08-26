First Look: Marin's New Rift Zone 3 - An Affordable Shredder

Marin is smashing preconceived notions that affordable trail bikes should be dumbed down in order to attract first time riders. Meet the 2020 Rift Zone 3.



It costs $2,650 USD, it's built around 29 inch wheels and a 120-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis. The geometry numbers are up to date, with a 65.5-degree head tube angle, a steep, 76-degree (effective) seat tube angle and ample reaches that range from 430mm on the size small to 515mm on the X-large models.



Rift Zone 3 Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Aluminum frame

• 65.5° head angle

• 425mm chainstays

• Price: $2,650 USD

• www.marinbikes.com

Shimano's new levers with the stiffer, mid-clamp perches. Four-piston calipers up front and two-piston calipers out back.

Shimano SLX powered, 12-speed drivetrain.

Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 fork - 130mm travel. Proven, linkage-driven rear suspension - 120mm travel.

Wide, 2.4" WTB Trail Boss tires on 29mm inner-width rims.

X-Fusion 150mm dropper post. Shorty, 35mm stem with a 780mm aluminum handlebar.

Rift Zone Geometry

You get a 12-speed drivetrain and four-piston brakes by Shimano, with a SunRace cassette. The Rift Zone's cockpit is capably endowed with a 150-millimeter-stroke X-Fusion dropper post and Marin's house brand items, including a nice looking 780-millimeter aluminum handlebar clamped by a short, 35-millimeter stem. The bike I photographed had WTB's fast rolling and grippy 2.4-inch Trail Boss tires, filled out by 29-millimeter inner width tires. That may be a running change, as the spec sheet calls out Vee's Flow Snap 2.35-inch rubber.Marin is also on target with the emerging "downcountry" movement by paring capable geometry with a little less suspension travel and a lighter build to maximize the versatility of this promising shredder. Front suspension is a 130-millimeter-stroke Marzocchi Z2 fork (I've been testing one and it rocks), backed up by a Fox Float DPS shock.Marin says all Rift Zone models share the same linkage-driven, single-pivot-swingarm chassis. The Rift Zone 3 we feature here is expected to land in bike stores later this fall. Until then, cheers to Marin for offering accomplished riders a capable, up to date trail bike with an attainable price tag.