FIRST LOOK

First Look: Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil Shock

Jan 23, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
<Deleted photo>

Finding a shorter stroke coil shock used to be a tricky proposition – there simply weren't many options available in non-DH bike sizes. That's changed over the last few years, fueled by the demands of riders looking to maximize the descending capabilities of their trail bikes. Marzocchi is joining in on the coil craze with the release of the Bomber CR, which is intended to be a simple, reliable, and relatively affordable option.

If the Bomber CR looks familiar, that's because it's slightly modified version of a Fox Vanilla RC. Fox's efforts are now focused on their highest end, top tier products, while Marzocchi is concentrating on the workhorse products, the ones that aren't quite as adjustable, and may be a little heavier, but can get the job done without a fuss.
Bomber CR Details
• Adjustments: rebound, low speed compression
• Standard: 7.5x2.0”, 7.875x2.0”, 7.875x2.25”, 8.5x2.5”, 8.75x2.75”
• Metric: 210x50, 210x55, 230x60, 230x65, 250x75mm
• Trunnion: 185x52.5, 185x55, 205x60, 205x65, 225x75mm
• Weight: 210x50: 356 grams (body only), 924 grams with spring
• MSRP: $299 USD + $29.95 (spring)
www.marzocchi.com

Previously, the Vanilla RC was available aftermarket, but the sizes and availability were limited, due to the fact that it was positioned as more of an OEM option. With the Bomber CR that's no longer the case, and there are a wide range of metric and standard size available, everything from a trunnion mounted 185x52.5mm up to a 225x75mm version.

The Bomber CR is priced at $299 for the shock and $29.95 for the spring, and is available now.

<Deleted photo>
<Deleted photo>
Simplicity is the name of the game with the Bomber CR - low speed compression, rebound, and spring preload are the only external adjustments.


Features

The Bomber CR is about as simple as it gets. There's a gold knob to adjust the low speed compression, and a red one for the rebound, and that's it. Once you have the correct weight spring in place there shouldn't be much fiddling required before hitting the trail. Constant tinkers may want more adjustability, but the Bomber CR is aimed at the set-and-forget crowd. After all, there's something to be said about not needing to worry if one more click of high speed compression or rebound damping would make things better.


Marzocchi Bomber CR
Marzocchi Bomber CR


The external adjustments are simple, but things are slightly more complex when you look at a cutaway image of the shock. According to Marzocchi, there's a high flow piston inside the Bomber's reservoir, which is backed by backed by Belleville washers. Those conical spring washers are meant to allow for a much higher flow of oil once a certain pressure is reached, keeping the shock responsive and composed even during repeated hard impacts. The shock also has a mid valve that provides even more damping support during those big hits. More than likely, most riders will get along just fine with the stock tune of the Bomber CR, but the shim based design does make custom tuning a possibility.


Wade Simmons' Bomber CR equipped Rocky Mountain Pipe Dream.
<Deleted photo>




Must Read This Week
The 10 Year Challenge... for Mountain Bikes
85010 views
Reece Wilson Completes the Trek Factory Racing DH Team Line Up
65995 views
First Ride: The New Canyon Strive
63242 views
Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000
63185 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
60036 views
The Evolution of the Santa Cruz V10
53472 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'
44983 views
Recapped: The Complete 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
44622 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Looks straight out of the 2000s
  • + 2
 $299 and a custom tune and you're winning at life
  • + 1
 Mike you have some very photogenic rocks in your backyard
  • + 1
 Loving the og classic pipeline colors!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027130
Mobile Version of Website