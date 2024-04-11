First Look: Marzocchi's New Super Z 38mm Fork

It's been a while since Marzocchi launched an entirely new chassis in their fork lineup, but the day has come for them to unveil the biggest fork in their lineup: the Super Z. With 38mm stanchions, a wide range of travel options, and a damper directly imported from the newest Fox lineup, the new fork is looking to be a simpler option for folks looking for one of the burliest forks around.
Distinctly Marz styling and a slightly lower price than the equivalent Fox product are meant to set it apart, but is it enough to warrant the distinction?
Super Z Details
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Travel: 150-190mm
• Offset: 37 or 44mm (27.5"), 44mm (29")
• Grip X damper
• 38mm stanchions
• Weight: 2180g
• Price: $999 USD / $1339CAD / 1289 EUR
• marzocchi.com
You can build up a Super Z with anything from 150mm to 190mm of travel, with axle to crown heights of the latter options hitting similar figures to those on dual crown forks. That's likely why we've seen the Super Z replacing equivalent dual crowns at Rampage and similar events, where the ability to whip the bike around is worth the 10mm loss in travel.
The 150mm option is also 10mm shy of the minimum travel Fox 38, which only comes in 160-180mm stock configurations.
There are some nicer details to highlight here, like the same lower-leg air bleed valves seen on Performance Elite and Factory level Fox product. The brake mount is 200mm minimum, and is approved for use with up to a 230mm rotor.
Marzocchi is utilizing the new Grip X damper that Fox just released, with the goal of keeping adjustment relatively simple and unfussy. One low speed rebound knob, a 170° high speed compression sweep, and 20 clicks of low speed compression as we're used to seeing on Fox dampers. You can find more info on those updated dampers along with some ride impressions over here
.
Though Marzocchi doesn't explicitly condone this, certain configurations of the Super Z are also compatible with the new gravity-focused Grip X2 damper from Fox. You'll need to stick within the bounds of the 38's travel numbers, meaning 160-180mm forks only.
Priced at $999 USD, the Super Z is only about $250 less than a Factory 38, let alone the lower-priced Performance Elite variants that are sure to follow. I think the wider travel range will appeal to some, and there may be different qualities to the Marzocchi's air spring that make it better suited to certain use cases. We haven't had the opportunity to spend time on the new fork yet, but will be testing one in short order, so stay tuned for some ride impressions.