First Look: Marzocchi's New Super Z 38mm Fork

It's been a while since Marzocchi launched an entirely new chassis in their fork lineup, but the day has come for them to unveil the biggest fork in their lineup: the Super Z. With 38mm stanchions, a wide range of travel options, and a damper directly imported from the newest Fox lineup, the new fork is looking to be a simpler option for folks looking for one of the burliest forks around.



Distinctly Marz styling and a slightly lower price than the equivalent Fox product are meant to set it apart, but is it enough to warrant the distinction?



Super Z Details



• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Travel: 150-190mm

• Offset: 37 or 44mm (27.5"), 44mm (29")

• Grip X damper

• 38mm stanchions

• Weight: 2180g

• Price: $999 USD / $1339CAD / 1289 EUR

• marzocchi.com

