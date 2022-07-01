First Look: MDE Stray is an Italian-Made All-Mountain Machine

Jul 1, 2022
by Seb Stott  


All-mountain isn't a category you hear a lot about these days, perhaps because enduro and downcountry have stolen the limelight, but that's how MDE describe their latest creation, the Stray. With 150 mm of rear-wheel travel, it fits between their Damper (enduro) and the Carve (trail) bikes. Using clever interchangeable dropouts, the frame can accommodate either rear wheel size, and MDE says you can build it with a 150 mm 29er fork or a 160 mm fork with a 27.5" front wheel.

MDE says it's "designed for those who want to use a single bike to do a bit of everything; from long Alpine tours to the back door trails up to days in Bike Park."

MDE Stray Details
• Intended use: all-mountain
• Aluminum, handmade in Italy
• 150mm rear, 150mm or 160 mm fork
• 29", 27.5", mixed-wheel compatible
• 77.4° seat angle, 64.5° head angle (150mm x 29" fork)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Claimed weight: 3.1 kg (6.8 lb), M w/o shock
• Price:€1,990 frame only, w/o shock
mdebikes.com
The frames are designed and hand-made to order in Italy and can be configured in many different ways. You can choose dropouts to fit a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel (or both), as well as loads of color choices that can be selected on the website. You can even get custom geometry for an extra €200. For now, it's a frame only, but there are options for shocks, headsets, seatposts, and bottle cages.


Neat external cable routing is always nice to see.


Frame Details

The Stray uses MDE's I-LINK 2.0 suspension system which it shares with the Carve and Damper. It's a short-link design where the links rotate in the same direction. There's no information as yet on the kinematics.

There are two options for the dropouts / brake mount. With a 14 mm difference in BB drop, they can accommodate a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel with little change to the geometry.
Part of the rear triangle is machined, the rest is hydroformed tubing.

The frame is made from 7000-series aluminum, with oversized pivots and bearings manufactured to MDE specifications by American Enduro bearings. The rear swing arm is made with a combination of CNC-machined parts and hydroformed aluminum tubes.

Tire clearance is 29x2.5" or 27.5x2.8". There's room for a full-size bottle, and you'll also spot a threaded bottom bracket and ISCG chain guide tabs.



Geometry

The above geometry table is for the mullet setup - the full 29er with the 14 mm dropouts is similar. Here you can see the geometry for the full 27.5" bike.


The Stray frameset is available now through MDE's website, with a predicted lead time of 60 days.



13 Comments

  • 12 1
 I really like everything about this bike. Short rear, not crazy long front, external routing, aluminum... What DOESN'T it do?!
  • 3 0
 external routing, Its modern but not extreme geo and add on drop outs so we can change the bike alot.. but low stack?? whats with that??? otherwise perfect example of what a bike should be
  • 2 0
 Reminds me of my Bird Aether 7 in raw alloy, it rides amazing and kinda cool to have a brand that not many people have in VT.
  • 1 0
 Good looking bike! Not just picking on this bike necessarily, I like mediums as im not huge into super long bikes but the steep SA would make the cockpit really cramped.
  • 2 0
 I think for most it would be fine. 595 top tube on a 460 reach is similar to a yeti for example.
  • 2 0
 The mountain bike world is lucky the Italians decided not to make this an ebike :-p
  • 2 0
 You had me at external cable routing.
  • 1 0
 Is that stack measurement even possible with a 150-160mm 29er fork and a 100mm head tube and 340mm BB height?
  • 1 0
 External. Cable. Routing!!!!!!!! Nice!!!!
  • 1 2
 Looks kinda like the Kona all mountain bike
  • 2 0
 I thought it looked like a Yeti.
  • 3 0
 A Pivot, surely?
  • 1 4
 Kona precept with paint and stickering to match transition lol





