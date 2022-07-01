First Look: MDE Stray is an Italian-Made All-Mountain Machine

All-mountain
isn't a category you hear a lot about these days, perhaps because enduro
and downcountry
have stolen the limelight, but that's how MDE describe their latest creation, the Stray. With 150 mm of rear-wheel travel, it fits between their Damper (enduro) and the Carve
(trail) bikes. Using clever interchangeable dropouts, the frame can accommodate either rear wheel size, and MDE says you can build it with a 150 mm 29er fork or a 160 mm fork with a 27.5" front wheel.
MDE says it's "designed for those who want to use a single bike to do a bit of everything; from long Alpine tours to the back door trails up to days in Bike Park."
MDE Stray Details
• Intended use: all-mountain
• Aluminum, handmade in Italy
• 150mm rear, 150mm or 160 mm fork
• 29", 27.5", mixed-wheel compatible
• 77.4° seat angle, 64.5° head angle (150mm x 29" fork)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Claimed weight: 3.1 kg (6.8 lb), M w/o shock
• Price:€1,990 frame only, w/o shock
• mdebikes.com
The frames are designed and hand-made to order in Italy and can be configured in many different ways. You can choose dropouts to fit a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel (or both), as well as loads of color choices that can be selected on the website. You can even get custom geometry for an extra €200. For now, it's a frame only, but there are options for shocks, headsets, seatposts, and bottle cages.
Frame Details
The Stray uses MDE's I-LINK 2.0 suspension system which it shares with the Carve and Damper. It's a short-link design where the links rotate in the same direction. There's no information as yet on the kinematics.
The frame is made from 7000-series aluminum, with oversized pivots and bearings manufactured to MDE specifications by American Enduro bearings. The rear swing arm is made with a combination of CNC-machined parts and hydroformed aluminum tubes.
Tire clearance is 29x2.5" or 27.5x2.8". There's room for a full-size bottle, and you'll also spot a threaded bottom bracket and ISCG chain guide tabs.
Geometry
The above geometry table is for the mullet setup - the full 29er with the 14 mm dropouts is similar. Here
you can see the geometry for the full 27.5" bike.
The Stray frameset is available now through MDE's website
, with a predicted lead time of 60 days.
