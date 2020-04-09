MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Last year, MicroSHIFT debuted their 9-Speed Advent drivetrain. At $125 for a cassette, derailleur, and shifter, the drivetrain was affordable. It also was functional, durable, and dependable. Even with months of testing, it proved to be reliable and worry-free; it just didn't have the biggest range of gearing, with 42t being the largest cog.

Addressing the range while keeping all of the benefits of compatibility durability and low price was key for MicroSHIFT in developing the new wider range 10-speed system that they have now rolled out, Advent-X...a 10-speed 11-48 range drivetrain that sells for $167, as tested.

Advent X Details

• 10-speed 11-48 range
• Dual-carrier aluminum cassette
• Compatible with any 10-speed chain/chainrings
• HG Driver compatible
• 857g total weight
• Clutch derailleur
• MSRP: $142-$167 USD depending on shifter and cassette
• Available now
microSHIFT.com




Design and Details

Advent worked exactly how it should for what it was, it just wasn't quite competitive enough with the wider range systems that SRAM and Shimano both offer. Even at that, Advent won a lot of business both aftermarket and OE with brands like Giant, Specialized, Cannondale, and Marin choosing to spec it on more affordable builds.

Advent X adds a larger gear along with some refinement to the entire line, making it MicroSHIFT's top-tier group, so let's look at each of the elements on their own:


10-speed cassette: The new 10-speed cassette sports a wider 11-48 tooth range, a big step up from the original 42 teeth. With this range, the team at MicroSHIFT believes that riders have enough gearing to get over just about anything, and I have to agree. While the older 42t worked well, it still lacked just a little bit of low-end range, especially in steeper terrain or on longer rides when that bail-out gear can mean the difference between pushing on foot or climbing on the bike.

With the cassette being one of the most critical areas to cut weight, MicroSHIFT decided to make their higher-end cassette a little different. It still fits on a standard HG freehub body, but it uses a dual-stage aluminum carrier - two pieces with several cogs on them, and then the final four gears stack on individually, just as many other HG style cassettes do.



The dual-stage cassette weighs in at just 424g...respectable for $65.
The cassette, as I have here with an aluminum carrier tips the scale at 424g. That's respectable for a budget system and less than Shimano's XT, which weighs about 470g, while SRAM's GX is 448g. There is an option to purchase the wide-range cassette with a steel carrier which knocks a further $20 off of the price but adds a weight penalty.

Steps between the gears are very similar to the original Advent drivetrain, with the addition of a larger ring. While they could have added more gears, that would have made it very difficult to deliver within the weight or price that they wanted, so ten it was. The dual aluminum spider cassette sells for $64.99 USD. and the steel carrier option sells for $44.99 USD.


Shifter: The shifter for Advent X is totally new, just like the cassette. There are two tiers for the shifter, the basic Trail version, without a traction pad, sells for $24.99 and the Trail Pro with a traction pad is $29.99 USD.

Compared to the original Advent shifter, the thumb paddle has updated ergonomics and the "Pro" version has a fancy silicone pad on it. The position of the paddle is not adjustable, but does fall into a pretty neutral spot. Riders can shift up multiple gears at once and then down one gear at a time.
The Trail Pro shifter features a nice silicone pad and a neutral position.


Derailleur: The new Advent X derailleur is quite similar to the previous Adven. with a clutch system that can be disengaged for removing the wheel via a switch on the body of the derailleur.

It uses a ratchet and pawl system, just like most hubs, but it's different from other major clutch systems that use a friction sleeve. The tension of the Advent's clutch is managed by a friction washer stack that is tightened by a single Torx bolt. It's quick to adjust and it's also simple to take apart if it ever needs to be cleaned or repaired.
The derailleur uses a clutch system that can be switched off and on and is easy to service.

Fitment on the bars, even with Shimano brakes, is good.

First Impressions

I’ve had a few rides on the drivetrain thus far and have been very impressed with how it performs. Shifting from the original Advent has been improved, and the wider range of gearing works totally fine. In addition, setting up/dialing in the drivetrain is a piece of cake.

Everything feels smooth and the interface with the shifter is comfortable, although I would like to see a Matchmaker-style option to help with bar clutter and open up more positons for placement as it is, some riders may find it a tad limiting, depending on where they like to run their brakes and shifter.

Over the coming months, I'll continue to put in miles on the drivetrain to see how it fares long-term.


Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



62 Comments

  • 20 0
 after running microshift advent in place of my xt and gx 1x11 groupsets I'm pretty sold on this, It looks like the new shifter is a big improvement as well and the extra range will be great! No complaints from their 1x9 setup so I'm excited to get this
  • 15 0
 I was mad stoked for this review. Idk why people wanna she’ll put all this money for 12 speed when all a lot of us do is spin up and rail down. This is on my next build for sure. Very few downsides.
  • 1 0
 Along those lines: I wonder if a non evenly spaced cassette would be worth while. For example the bottom 4 gears are closely spaced to give you plenty of options for climbing and then it jumps up a bit and the next 2 gears are intended for rolling terrain, and then it jumps gain for 4 closely spaced descending gears.
  • 3 1
 I always end up grabbing 2 or three gears at a time, I almost never change one gear at a time. Wider steps would be really good for my style of riding.
  • 2 0
 I was going to send this link to you haha and upvoted yo ur comment before I knew it was you. This is amazing
  • 13 0
 This is huge. Incredibly affordable 1x with a proper gear range. I really hope they get OEM deals with big companies and this starts to replace the crappy 2x and 3x systems that still come on $500 starter bikes. Moreover, if this proves to be less finicky than SX and NX, then its a huge win in my book. The 12 speed systems are really sensitive to chainline, b-screw tension, and cable tension. Hopefully this is as easy to setup as old 10 speed was.
  • 3 0
 Looks like I'm going to replace my heavy AF NX cassette and sloppy shifter.
  • 2 0
 @Primo123: I just put NX on my girlfriend's bike last season... and it was largely a headache. This seems like it may be a better alternative... and I could probably sell the NX to someone else.
  • 15 0
 Wow. Cheap, light, seems to work. I can see putting this on my next build.
  • 6 2
 I wouldn´t call it light, less heavy maybe? But for the price it´s impressive for sure.
  • 6 1
 @Mondbiker: Lighter than XT by a few grams? Sure its no weight weenie setup but lighter than XT is impressive.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: lighter than 12 speed xt. You can still buy 11 speed xt no problem for the nearly same range, less weight, and not much more cash.
  • 1 0
 @Mondbiker: We live in a spoil world. I'll drink one less beer the day before a ride. Save weight, cheaper and healthy !

Seems like a nice drivetrain BTW. Would love to try one soon.
  • 10 0
 Looks like a great system. Also appreciate the irony of seeing it on a full carbon everything Pivot w XTR.
  • 4 0
 Was going to point that out too. Drivetrain costs half the price of front brake.
  • 4 0
 @dglass: that’s a good thing! I’m lucky to get a full year out of any derailleur or cassette. The more gear spread it has, the more quickly the derailleur dies. I’d love a decent alternative for my main trail bike that sees lots of southern New England winter usage.
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: Seems like a perfect fatbike groupset haha. Cheap and replaceable.
  • 7 0
 Dayum. Been looking around at lower end builds with good suspension and this would be a good kit to replace SX/NX crap. Will miss the 2 gear downshift from my XT shifter though.
  • 2 0
 Is the spacing of the new cassette compatible to Shimano and Sram 10-speed spacing? that would mean you could use Shimano shifters with double downshift?
  • 4 0
 @FR33DOMdotCOM: The cassette spacing is the same, but the shifter pull is different. So, you can run a normal 10-speed chain, but you have to pair the ADVENT X derailleur with the matching shifter.
  • 9 0
 Paging Andrew Major ... oh wait wrong site ...
  • 6 0
 Looks great! I am still on a 36-11 10spd deore. This looks to fit the bill perfect. Range price and compatibility with me wheels. Props to microshift Smile
  • 2 0
 How does that cable meet the clamp? Previous generation Shimano (M8000, M7000, etc.) had issues with gradually cutting the cable over time because the angle of the cable where it meets the clamp changed as you shifted, weakening it at the clamp and causing the cable to snap.

It looks similar on this. Can anyone confirm? Does the cable on this derailleur directly go into the clamp without any kind of pulley/etc to maintain its angle?
  • 1 0
 Our cable clamp area has changed a lot since our first gen clutch derailleurs. The angle relief is now built into the clamp surface and the cable groove is a lot deeper and more forgiving than on the first gen. These improvements actually started with ADVENT 9 speed and continue on through ADVENT X 10 speed.
  • 2 0
 I don't want to write this review...but I must. I wanted to love the original drivetrain (advent non-X). I hate more gears and the exact precision required to have things run smooth in 12 speed drivetrains. I like cheap stuff...but this is both cheap in dollars and cheap in durability.

The original Avent wasn't robust enoguh for mountain bikes. Gravel bikes, cruiser, but not mountain bikes. Why? WEAK AS HELL. I bent maybe 3 derailleurs in 3 months. I've bent 3 derailleurs in 10 years prior, maybe longer.

I literally seated climbing destroyed the cassette by bending the 42t...I'm relatively strong but again...not that strong.

So, unless they strengthened things up...I would remain skeptical.
  • 3 0
 3 derailleurs in 3 months is really bad! I'm sorry to hear that, something like that really shouldn't happen. Did you contact our warranty department? We've got a 4 year warranty on all our stuff. Let me know if there's anything I can do to help.
  • 2 0
 @Gus-At-microSHIFT:

Gus! Thanks for the response! I honestly didn't contact you guys because I didn't want to swap any more derailleurs, and the cassette was the nail in the coffin for me. It wasn't the money that mattered, it was the "set it and forget it" I was looking for and didn't achieve.

Have improvements been made from a strength standpoint? Or am I just an unlucky/fat hack?
  • 4 0
 @y0bailey: haha sounds like a little of both Wink Nah, just kidding, seems like you're super unlucky -- let me DM you my email so we can make things right.
  • 1 0
 Update for anyone reading this. These guys are legit. If stuff goes wrong they will make it right. I'm back on the wagon! LOL.
  • 2 0
 I have a gx/nx eagle build on my patrol, 12 speeds seem a bit overkill. The range is good, but some of the steps between gears are barely noticeable, (what’s the point?) A more widely spaced 10 speed seems like a sweet spot with the advantage of lighter weight and stronger chains.
  • 2 1
 Do any other deraileurs use a disengagable clutch system like that? Removing rear wheels and dealing with the deraileur always seems like I'm somehow doing it wrong. If this gets the draileur out of the way and makes that easier, it'd be one of those little things that really makes a difference.

OTOH, it could just be more complicated things that break.
  • 3 0
 Every shimano clutch mech I've had has a lever you flip to disengage clutch. Sram has the cage lock thing.
  • 1 0
 My Shimano clutch switch has never had any issues in the year and a half I've used it. Its a pretty good feature to have if you regularly remove the rear wheel for transport.
  • 4 0
 The 9-speed Advent works great. I'll definitely consider this on my next build!
  • 3 0
 Done and done. Ca't wait to replace my sram nx cassette and shifter. Gosh the cassette is so heavy. This stuff looks promising. NO BS
  • 1 0
 Seems like a solid deal. If I were to build a budget hardtail right now which I have considered in the past then this would for sure be top of my list for drive trains. Can't beat 167 bucks for a solid drive train with decent performance.
  • 1 0
 I give it a couple years until everyone decides you only need 7-9 speed and that 12 is overkill. 26 will then make a comeback with shorter reach and steeper HTA. It will be so trendy
  • 2 0
 I would love to see this on lower cost builds as opposed to SRAM SX. Lower weight, lower cost, almost similar range. A win for riders with regular sized wallets.
  • 3 0
 that chainstay gaurd is magnificent! way to go Pivot!
  • 2 0
 Just looks like a mud trap to me!
  • 2 0
 Is it XD driver compatible?

Noob mechanic here, serious question, please don't laugh at me.
  • 3 0
 Sorry, we don't have an XD driver version - this is for the Shimano HG standard (the "normal" driver that's on most hubs).
  • 1 0
 @Gus-At-microSHIFT: Is there a plan to have a future version for XD drivers or not? thanks for the answers!
  • 1 0
 Love it. Can’t wait to see this OEM on bikes. I might pick one of these up as a “Oh shit, we are riding for the weekend and blew up a rear mech” solution.
  • 1 0
 I would like to see how the microSHIFT’s drivetrain holds up over time. Shimano XT’s system has always been the best for weight, reliability, & durability.
  • 2 0
 Microshift Advent X vs Sram SX? Which is better?
  • 5 0
 microshift
  • 12 0
 It could be "Cage Match," get it?

Sorry, I'll show myself out . . .
  • 3 0
 I vote microshift
  • 3 0
 Yes please.
  • 2 0
 Can anyone provide feedback regarding how if the shift feel is "snappy?"
  • 5 0
 Sure, it is. There's not a dead spot in it and it's quick and lively.
  • 2 0
 @danielsapp: Have you ever broke the "rules" and tried using microshift with a shimano shifter? I would be so stoked to set this up with 10sp XT shifter.
  • 1 0
 @danielsapp: how does Microshift compare to Box components for the affordable drivetrain options? Mainly wondering about it for my kid - durability, ease of shifting, etc
  • 1 0
 @danielsapp: thanks for the response. Looks like I'll be getting one of these sets
  • 2 0
 this is awesome. more of this, bike industry, less $500 cog wheels.
  • 1 0
 Ooo man, depending on durability this may finally take out shimano zee for best budget drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know if this is compatible with the 1x10 drop bar shifters?
  • 1 0
 We have a specific drop bar shifter for these -- our US distributor has them in stock now so they should be available through a local shop.
  • 2 0
 @Gus-At-microSHIFT: Is it a brifter or a shifter that will require you to have brake levers already on your bike?
  • 1 0
 @ClaytonMarkin: I can't bring myself to say the "B" word -- it's an integrated shifter, meaning the brake and shifter are part of the same unit Wink
  • 1 0
 What model chain are they using?

Post a Comment



