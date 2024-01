First Look: MMR Kaizen Lightweight eMTB

MMR, better known for their Kenta XC race bikes, has introduced its very first lightweight eBike powered by the 55Nm Bosch SX motor.The Kaizen is a full carbon affair, rolling on 29" wheels with 140mm of matched front and rear wheel travel. The top-end 00 model weighs a claimed 16.7 kg (36.8 lbs) in a size (M), putting it on a par with mid-tier models of the Carbon Rise , a semi-comparable lightweight eMTB from neighboring Spanish brand, Orbea.