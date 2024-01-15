First Look: MMR Kaizen Lightweight eMTB

<Photo is private>
MMR, better known for their Kenta XC
race bikes, has introduced its very first lightweight eBike powered by the 55Nm Bosch SX
motor.
The Kaizen is a full carbon affair, rolling on 29" wheels with 140mm of matched front and rear wheel travel. The top-end 00 model weighs a claimed 16.7 kg (36.8 lbs) in a size (M), putting it on a par with mid-tier models of the Carbon Rise
, a semi-comparable lightweight eMTB from neighboring Spanish brand, Orbea.
Kaizen Details
• Carbon frame
• 29" wheels
• Travel: 140mm front and rear
• Bosch SX Motor
• 400 Wh Battery + 250 Wh Range Extender
• Sizes: S, M & L
• Weight: 16.7 kg (36.8 lbs) - 00 model (M)
• Starting price: €5,999 (Spain, 30 model)
• mmrbikes.com
Frame Details
<Photo is private>
<Photo is private>
The Kaizen's strut-like triangular front shock mount gives it a similar aesthetic to the Kenta XC bike, but that's where the similarities end. While the Kenta utilizes a linkage-driven single pivot with flexing seat stays, the Kaizen eBike goes the way of the full-powered X-Bolt with a Horst pivot.
<Photo is private>
<Photo is private>
A non-removable 400 Wh battery is housed inside the downtube. Capacity can be boosted to 650 Wh with a 250 Wh range extender with a 1.6 kg weight penalty. The horizontal mounting of the shock leaves impressive space inside the front triangle, allowing all frame sizes to carry a water bottle and a range extender simultaneously, which to my knowledge is reasonably rare.
<Photo is private>
The Kaizen gets a 180mm post mount, and a boost rear end with a UDH dropout for T-Type compatibility. Popular with few is the thru-headset cable routing. The geometry is such that there is scope for the fork crown to contact the downtube on full rotation of the bar. MMR has decided against use of a steering limiter here, instead adding some protection to the downtube.Geometry
The MMR Kaizen is available in only three frame sizes, and it's the upper end of the range that loses out. The small, medium and large have reach figures of 420mm, 450mm and 491mm, respectively. The tallest of riders may need to look elsewhere, and I reckon a lot of riders may find themselves between the medium and large.
Seat tube lengths are a little on the long side, and a bend in the seat tube at the location of the upper pivot limits seat post insertion depth, likely limiting the bike to more conservative dropper lengths. In fact, all models come fitted with a 100mm travel dropper; Fox Transfer SL on the 00, and a Race Face Aeffect R on the 10 and 30 models. Such short drop lengths seem well out of place on a bike with this much travel. Those looking to upgrade should note the following maximum seat post insertion depths: S - 143mm; M - 200mm; L - 251mm.
<Photo is private>
<Photo is private>
All three sizes have the same rather generous 455mm chainstay length and a 66° head tube angle. A seat tube angle of 76° is quoted for all sizes, though the saddle height that pertains to has not been shared. Every bike gets 170mm cranks (longer than the standard 165mm normally found on eBikes) and a 50mm stem. The BB sits at a height of 340mm.Kaizen Models
All models of the MMR Kaizen get a 12-speed drivetrain, 4-piston brakes, dropper seat posts and suspension from Fox. While the product images show Hutchinson tires, all Kaizen models actually ship with Vittoria Agarro 2.4" tires.
Fork:
<Photo is private>
<Photo is private>
Fox Performance 34 Shock:
Fox Float DPS Performance EliteDrivetrain:
Shimano XT/Deore 12 SpeedBrakes:
Shimano XT 4-PistonWheels:
XCR-9800 HybridPrice:
€5,999
Fork:
<Photo is private>
<Photo is private>
Fox Performance 34 Shock:
Fox Float DPS Performance EliteDrivetrain:
SRAM XO T-TypeBrakes:
Shimano XT 4-PistonWheels:
DT Swiss HX1700 Spline LS CLPrice:
TBC
<Photo is private>Fork:
Fox Factory 34 Shock:
Fox Float DPS FactoryDrivetrain:
SRAM XX SL T-TypeBrakes:
SRAM Level Ultimate StealthWheels:
DT Swiss HXC 1501 Spline CLPrice:
TBC
The MMR Kaizen will be available from April 2024, and is sold with a lifetime warranty on the frame.
