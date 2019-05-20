PINKBIKE TECH

First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing

May 20, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

XC racing bike
FIRST LOOK
Mondraker F-Podium


Mondraker tells us that the F-Podium project began back in 2015 with a design goal to make the world's best XC race bike - end of story. That animal, however, turned out to be a moving target.

During the F-Podium's three-year gestation period, World Cup XC venues changed dramatically, from boring huff-and puff competitions staged on unpaved sidewalks in the woods, to realistic mountain bike circuits that required pro-level technical skills in addition to superlative legs and lungs. Mondraker responded with a genre-bending 100-millimeter-travel carbon design that mated their long-and-slack Forward Geometry concept with a pedal-friendly version of their dual-link Zero rear suspension.
F-Podium Details:
Use: World Cup XC Racing
Frame: Carbon, 100mm travel Zero dual-link suspension, 29" wheels
Forward Geometry: 76.5° seat tube, 68° head tube, 440/500mm reach, 432mm chainstays
Sizes: Small, medium, large, X-large
Suspension: Remote-lockout Fox Step-Cast fork, remote DPS2 shock
Stated Weight: F-Podium RR - 9.520kg (20.98lbs), RR frameset: 1.987kg (4.38lbs)
MSRP: Four price points offered - TBD
Contact: Mondraker


Mondraker tucks the shock into a seat tube tunnel where it pivots on the lower suspension link.

The F-Podium certainly looks the part, especially the top-drawer RR SL model, which features a lighter, higher strength carbon layup and is outfitted with Sram XX1 Eagle AXS electronic remote shifting, six-spoke carbon wheels by Bike Ahead, and an array of boutique cockpit components that would rival any one-off custom build. The RR SL is said to weigh only 21 pounds (9.53kg).

Graphically, it strikes a clean profile, with the front triangle and rear stays blended together by intersecting lines that help mask the the existence of its suspension. What can't be hidden, however, is Mondraker's Forward Geometry. With its massive reach, comparatively short stem and visually slack head tube angle, the F-Podium looks like a wolf in sheep's clothing when compared to contemporary World Cup race bikes.

XC racing
Mondraker photo

The Rear Suspension Wager

Mondraker's press release empties the Oxford thesaurus of adjectives in an effort to underscore the F-Podium's technology and to convey their belief that it represents the quintessential World Cup cross-country race bike.

The short version is: assuming that the UCI continues to encourage technically demanding World Cup XCO venues, a dual-suspension bike with more stable handling characteristics will produce faster lap times than a lighter weight hardtail (as has been the case in every timed comparison).

The bottom line is that you can still win challenging World Cups on a hardtail, but you'll have to work harder to make it happen. Dual-suspension has been more widely accepted in the men's division, probably because the advantages are more easily measured. The parity of bike-handling skills and physical ability goes much deeper into the men's field than it does in the women's.
"...the refined and truly unique Stealth Air Carbon structure used in the F-Podium features latest technologies that have never been used in a mountain bike to date. Here the finest selection of carbon fibers, a revolutionary laminate design and market leading manufacturing technologies blend into one of the lightest full suspension XCO Racing frames in the market - without sacrificing even one shred of strength or durability.

Combined with the likewise optimized Mondraker key technologies Zero Suspension and Forward Geometry the F-Podium is an XCO Racing bike like no other. A bike that wins over with the complete absence of the usual compromises. F-Podium will surprise you with an exquisite handling and unbeatable downhill capability combined with a superb suppleness and overall absorption. - Mondraker PR

At one time, Nino Schurter could leverage his superior skills to win regardless of what wheel size or suspension he was using. Today, he chooses his bike more carefully, because he must fight with ten competitors who can match his talent. Seconds count.

Will World Cup XC racing continue to be technically challenging? Mondraker gambled three years of expensive development that it would. If that holds true, their claim that the F-Podium is the ultimate XC racing bike may well prove itself. Let's have a look at the future.

Integrated headset cups minimize stack. Remote lockout Step-Cast fork.
Inboard post-mount brake caliper keeps the tail end tidy.

Features and Construction

Mondraker says that they employed a German firm that was "a world market leader in automotive and aerospace carbon," to assist them in developing the F-Podium chassis. They name their method, "Stealth Air Technology" and the carbon construction extends to the upper rocker link. Reportedly, their World Cup team has been racing prototypes for the better part of two seasons - plenty of time to tweak the layup schedules and frame geometry to get it right.

Two versions of the frame will be available: As mentioned, the elite-level RR SL model receives a special chassis, using a more laborious layup-schedule and expensive maximum-strength materials. The second has a slightly less expensive frame that is shared among three models: F-podium, F-podium R, and the F-Podium RR. Sizes available are small, medium, large and X-large in all four models.
Claimed Weights:
F-Podium RR SL: 9.520 kg (20,98 lbs)
F-Podium RR: 10.210 kg (22,50 lbs)
F-Podium R: 10.590 kg (23,34 lbs)
F-Podium: 11.490 kg (25,33 lbs)
F-Podium Carbon RR frameset: 1.987 kg (4,38 lbs)

Mondraker did not sacrifice functionality in their quest to make the lightest possible frame. Generously sized sealed bearings at the suspension pivots ensure your investment will make it through a few seasons. They tucked the post-mount rear brake inside the rear triangle out of harm's way and future proofed the seat tube with a 31.6mm diameter, which fits conventional dropper posts, along with internal routing. Its molded chainstay protector is also designed to silence the drivetrain.

One thing you won't find is a provision for a front derailleur. All F-Podiums are optimized for 12-speed, one-by transmissions. Both SRAM Eagle and Shimano XTR are supported and they will accommodate mechanical or electronic groups.

Up top, an exaggerated sloping top tube minimizes stand-over clearance, and internal headset cups keep the stack height as low as possible. Down low, Mondraker's tucked-in shock location keep the front triangle looking uncluttered and optimizes the water bottle placement.


Suspension Notes

Mondraker calls it "Zero Suspension System." This dual-link design is configured to remain ultra firm and stable until the suspension receives a significant impact, after which, it releases to follow the terrain. The compromise is said to maximize pedaling efficiency specifically for XC racing. Fox's handlebar-remote lockout system is connected to the 32 Step Cast fork and DPS2 shock for those moments where near-lockout is preferred.

As mentioned, the shock is driven by the carbon upper link, through a tunnel in the seat tube, where it pivots on the lower link. This is said to assist in controlling the shock rate as well as to minimize stress on the chassis. With only 100 millimeters of wheel travel on each end, the rider is going to be moving through those rate changes in a hurry, so the curves are not going to be subtle.

Geometry

Leaning on a decade of rider-forward geometry, Mondraker injected as much of "long-low and slack" as they believed would be accepted by the sport's most reluctant-to-change competition. The stand-out numbers are the F-Podium's 68-degree head angle, which has been livened up with a 44-millimeter fork offset. The seat tube angle works out to a steep, 76.5 degrees at ride height, although its actual measurement is 72-degrees. To ensure balanced handling, the chainstays are set at 432 millimeters and the 325 mm high bottom bracket works out to a 40mm drop. The big news is the bike's reach, which starts at 440 millimeters for the size small and tops at 500 millimeters for the X-large size. To balance those big reaches, Mondraker spec's tiny-for-cross-country-racing stems as short as 50 millimeters. That may irk some competitors, many of whom prefer a radically inverted handlebar position that requires extensions at or beyond 100 millimeters.

Geo


XC bike

F-Podium RR SL

RRSL



F-Podium RR

XC bikes



F-Podium R

XC bike


XC bike

F-Podium

XC bike



Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
74204 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
58527 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
46039 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
44153 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
42154 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
41751 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
40679 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
38656 views

26 Comments

  • + 8
 Wow....... That is a great looking bike
  • + 2
 Those wheels might cause many crashes from fellow bikers turning their heads. Maybe that is a good race strategy actually.
  • + 3
 " F-Podium will surprise you with an exquisite handling and unbeatable downhill capability combined with a superb suppleness and overall absorption."-Mondraker horseshit department.
  • + 10
 "Bike company marketing department says their bike is good at stuff?! I'M OUTRAGED. BETTER GET MY SHITPOSTING GLOVES ONE!" -Random Pinkbiker
  • + 1
 The geometry isn't that revolutionary, it can get pushed even further IMO. Unno has been doing this for a while, and a lot of weekend warriors are rocking short-travel trail bikes that have been optimized for XC with shorter forks and shock strokes to reduce travel and weight. These bikes sometimes have reach longer than Mondraker's case-in-point. It all translates to more stability and a forward movement of the center of mass. I predict that Mondraker's STA, HA, and reach numbers will be quickly surpassed by the newer crop of XC rigs from other big names.
  • + 1
 Is there internal routing for a dropper? If not, why not?
Is this going to be like the glacial adoption of disc brakes to road racing?
I say this because any XC course worth its weight should have steep enough declines that a dropper is necessary or at the least beneficial.
  • + 4
 That's a lot of words to say "down country."
  • + 3
 And just weighing in at 44 big macs, incredible.
  • + 1
 Those 5 spoke wheels kinda look "Ouchy" if one was to get something stuck in them. Like an arm or a finger.
  • + 1
 Very interesting. I'd like to see how that rides with a 120mm Fox 34 with 20mm of stack height added and a short stem.
  • + 1
 Is trading a carbon seatpost for the utility of a dropper really that smart of a trade-off?
  • + 1
 The article about the Tech at Albstadt shows one that is the works apparently.
  • + 1
 I agree. No, it's not. Be interesting to see timed runs with and without.
  • + 1
 I'd ride that harder than my girlfriend
  • + 2
 Probably should've worded that differently looking back on it
  • + 1
 All that effort and no dropper post...fail in my book. BMC got it right.
  • + 1
 Who says you can't put one on it? In the article itself: "...seat tube with a 31.6mm diameter, which fits conventional dropper posts, along with internal routing." Pick the model you like and you are good
  • + 1
 The first XC race bike that I think I could ride.
  • + 1
 first look is enough. That things is ugly
  • + 0
 And how did this team do @ Albstadt?
  • + 0
 No actual podium, no buy.
  • + 1
 I'd ride that
  • + 1
 Road bike winning!
  • + 1
 no dropper?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.059536
Mobile Version of Website