First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes

Mondraker was one of the earliest brands to embrace the whole longer front-end, short stem combination that's so common today, first debuting their Forward Geometry many years ago on a range of bikes that included the then-new Foxy enduro platform. Today sees the Spanish brand release their latest version of the Foxy Carbon, a 150mm-travel bike they say is, "More enduro than ever,
'' as well as the brand new Raze, a 130mm trail bike that combines ''the best of XC with the best of Enduro to create a bike without limits.
'' 2022 Foxy Carbon
The latest Foxy Carbon enduro bike is assembled around an all-new frame that delivers 150mm of travel and, on all but the XR model, a 160mm fork. If you're looking for a bit more travel and a bit less head angle, it's the XR version with a 170mm Öhlins RFX 36 and a TTX shock that's probably more your speed.
All three models use Mondraker's updated Zero suspension system and offer adjustable geometry via two shock positions to steepen the head angle from 64.5-degrees to 65-degrees, as well as 10mm of change at the chainstay.
Foxy Carbon Details
• Travel: 160mm front / 150mm rear
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon front and rear triangles
• Adjustable geometry
• MIND telemetry system
• Internal routing
• Threaded bottom bracket
• MSRP: TBA
• www.mondraker.com
Mondraker's Forward Geometry saw them apply longer front-ends and shorter stems to their bikes as far back as 2013 when their reach numbers grew by a whopping 60mm overnight. But jump forward to 2021 and the Foxy's geometry might be considered more all-around than all-enduro by most riders, with the 64.5-degree head angle in the most relaxed position for the standard models (subtract half a degree for the XR.) A secondary shock position lets you bring that up to 65-degrees, while the chainstay shrinks from 445mm to 435mm. The seat angle is 75.5-degrees in the relaxed mode, gaining half a degree if you steepen the head angle.
Reach numbers grow by 20mm per size, starting at 450mm for the small, 470mm for the medium, 490mm for the large, and out to 510mm for the extra-large, and there are appropriately short seat tubes across all the sizes. 2022 Raze
The term 'trail bike' seems to be getting more ambiguous by the day, which makes a lot of sense given that what you might need from a trail bike could be a lot different than many other riders. Mondraker's take includes an all-new frame that delivers 130mm of rear-whee-travel, a 150mm fork, and their Forward Geometry.
You'll also find their proprietary Mind telemetry system, the very same as used on the Foxy, that tells you how much performance you're getting from the dual-link Zero suspension system that has a rep for offering impressive efficiency.
Raze Details
• Travel: 150mm front / 130mm rear
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon front and rear triangles
• MIND telemetry system
• Internal routing
• Threaded bottom bracket
• MSRP: TBA
• www.mondraker.com
How does Mondraker's Mind telemetry work? James Smurthwaite covered it earlier this year,
and here's the gist according to him: The system is made up of two sets of components - a magnet fitted to the main pivot which is paired with a sensor on the top linkage, then another magnet fitted to the top of the fork lowers paired with the main hardware unit that fits into the steerer tube. The sensors on the linkage and in the steerer tube detect the strength of the magnetic fields 100 times per second to determine how much travel is being used; the further through the travel you are, the stronger the signal detected from the magnets. This information is added to GPS data that the system also collects and it is all fed back to the myMondraker app, which can tell riders to make changes to all of the adjustments including preload, compression and rebound according to their weight and riding style.
Mondraker says, "Want to compare lines on a downhill? Mind gives you all the info you need to decide whether to take the left line or the right. Bottoming out after landing a jump? Mind tells you where, when, and how it happened and shows you whether you need to improve your technique or adjust your suspension settings for the next time around."
