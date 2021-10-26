First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes

The term 'trail bike' seems to be getting more ambiguous by the day, which makes a lot of sense given that what you might need from a trail bike could be a lot different than many other riders. Mondraker's take includes an all-new frame that delivers 130mm of rear-whee-travel, a 150mm fork, and their Forward Geometry.



You'll also find their proprietary Mind telemetry system, the very same as used on the Foxy, that tells you how much performance you're getting from the dual-link Zero suspension system that has a rep for offering impressive efficiency.





Foxy Carbon Details



• Travel: 150mm front / 130mm rear

• Wheel size: 29"

• Carbon front and rear triangles

• MIND telemetry system

• Internal routing

• Threaded bottom bracket

• MSRP: TBA

• www.mondraker.com

