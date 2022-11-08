First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail

Mondraker have announced their 2023 range. With 68 models, it's their most extensive yet. The biggest news is the addition of an aluminium version of one of their most popular bikes, the Raze, and a downcountry hardtail with a 120 mm fork.Raze Alloy
The Raze is Mondraker's trail bike, sitting just below the Foxy (which is now an enduro bike) on the XC to DH spectrum. It has 130 mm of rear suspension with a 150 mm fork. Mondraker are adding two aluminium models - the Raze R and the Raze - to the three existing carbon models. The alloy frame shares the same geometry and Zero suspension kinematics as the carbon bike, but with custom rubber frame protection and clearance for up to 2.5" tyres.
The well-named Raze R model (above) features a Fox 36 Rhythm fork, Float DPS Performance shock, Mavic Crossmax XL wheels, and SRAM GX shifting. It costs € 5,199, which is €2,100 less than the cheapest carbon model.
The base model is just called the "Raze" and is fitted with a RockShox Gold RL 35 fork, Fox Float DPS Performance shock, MDK-EP1 wheels, and SRAM SX shifting. It goes for € 3,999.
Chrono DC
There's also the new Chrono DC - which Mondraker describe as a sort of hardtail downcountry bike. It's based on the Chrono XC bike, but with an alloy frame, a 120 mm fork and a "slack" 68.5-degree head angle. It has two bottle cage mounts and space for 2.4" tyres.
There are two spec levels. The Chrono DC R (above) features a Fox 32 Rhythm fork, MDK XP1 wheels, SRAM LEVEL brakes SRAM GX drivetrain. It's priced at € 2,399.
The entry-level Chrono gets a RockShox Judy Silver TK fork, MDK XP1 wheels, SRAM LEVEL brakes SRAM SX drivetrain, and costs € 1,999.
There's no word yet on exactly when the new bikes will be available and the prices are subject to change.
For more information, check out mondraker.com
