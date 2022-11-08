First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail

Nov 8, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Mondraker have announced their 2023 range. With 68 models, it's their most extensive yet. The biggest news is the addition of an aluminium version of one of their most popular bikes, the Raze, and a downcountry hardtail with a 120 mm fork.

Raze Alloy

The Raze is Mondraker's trail bike, sitting just below the Foxy (which is now an enduro bike) on the XC to DH spectrum. It has 130 mm of rear suspension with a 150 mm fork. Mondraker are adding two aluminium models - the Raze R and the Raze - to the three existing carbon models. The alloy frame shares the same geometry and Zero suspension kinematics as the carbon bike, but with custom rubber frame protection and clearance for up to 2.5" tyres.

The well-named Raze R model (above) features a Fox 36 Rhythm fork, Float DPS Performance shock, Mavic Crossmax XL wheels, and SRAM GX shifting. It costs € 5,199, which is €2,100 less than the cheapest carbon model.


The base model is just called the "Raze" and is fitted with a RockShox Gold RL 35 fork, Fox Float DPS Performance shock, MDK-EP1 wheels, and SRAM SX shifting. It goes for € 3,999.



Chrono DC

There's also the new Chrono DC - which Mondraker describe as a sort of hardtail downcountry bike. It's based on the Chrono XC bike, but with an alloy frame, a 120 mm fork and a "slack" 68.5-degree head angle. It has two bottle cage mounts and space for 2.4" tyres.

There are two spec levels. The Chrono DC R (above) features a Fox 32 Rhythm fork, MDK XP1 wheels, SRAM LEVEL brakes SRAM GX drivetrain. It's priced at € 2,399.



The entry-level Chrono gets a RockShox Judy Silver TK fork, MDK XP1 wheels, SRAM LEVEL brakes SRAM SX drivetrain, and costs € 1,999.

There's no word yet on exactly when the new bikes will be available and the prices are subject to change.

For more information, check out mondraker.com.




30 Comments

  • 22 0
 68.5-degree head angle is not slack enough for a "downcountry", especially on a hardtail.
  • 16 1
 PB's definition of downcountry has evolved to "a short travel bike that makes it into an article".
  • 1 0
 The BMC Twostroke with a 100mm fork has a 67-degree HA, and that’s still squarely an XC bike.

For that matter, my Procaliber with a 120mm fork is slacker than a purpose built DC bike…
  • 13 0
 3999€ for a bike with rs 35, no f***ing way, pretty or not!
  • 10 0
 Mondraker is trying to take the title of "absolute worst value" away from Rocky Mountain.
  • 1 0
 Seems like the equivelant Trek is 1k less and comes with NX instead of SX :?
  • 11 1
 "a 120 mm fork and a slacker 68.5-degree head angle"

yeah that's called cross country, not down country... nice try tho
  • 4 0
 As this point they're just using the term to piss us off.
  • 8 0
 5200 bucks and fox rythm? You won't sell many of those, the bike boom is over
  • 2 0
 I'm not defending the pricing but the Rhythm 36 is an overlooked gem. Super supple, simple and adjustable.
  • 3 0
 68.5 degree head tube angle, and 4000$ for a alu frame with a rockshox 35 fork!?! Great job mondraker what else now? Headset cables? Hidden shock? What a joke
  • 1 0
 Forgot the Sx shifting too
  • 3 1
 has anyone used any modern mavic wheels? i had some crossmax sx and deemax wheelsets back in the day but curious how the new stuff rides
  • 1 0
 The only thing that killed my Deemax Elite wheels was a freak stick that kicked up, went through my rear wheel at speed, and sheared three of the spokes. Otherwise, the ID360 hubs have been bulletproof and the rims are still true albeit with a few dents. That's after three seasons on three bikes varying from singlespeed to park to racing enduro. I'm planning to buy a set of the Mavic Crossmax XLs this winter with no worries. Also, Michelins on Mavics are the perfect combo.
  • 4 0
 Almost 4,000 Euros for an alu frame and RS 35 fork?
Do f*ck off Mondraker.
  • 1 0
 I thought Mondraker was supposed to be progressive? That hardtail isn’t even trying - modern commuters and gravel bikes have longer, slacker and more stable geometry than this
  • 3 0
 Wow these are the coolest bikes I've seen all morning
  • 5 3
 Alloy Mondrakers will surely raze some eyebrows.
  • 1 0
 been waiting for this day for a while... now i just need money lol
  • 1 0
 you tried, man!
  • 2 0
 Lol @ 68.5 HT. What year is it?
  • 2 0
 At least they kept the cables out of the headset.
  • 1 0
 Best not look at their other models
  • 1 0
 "Mondraker in 2022, or: How long can a brand survive whilst living off of past glory?"
  • 2 0
 perty
  • 1 0
 Geo on that hard tail is about 15 years out of date.
  • 1 0
 Pass on em!!!!
  • 1 3
 Looks like a Spur.
  • 2 0
 More like a Rossignol Fuel evo.
  • 3 0
 www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/22405

think so?





