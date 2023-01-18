First Look: Mondraker's Downcountry Hardtails

Mondraker's range of Chrono hardtails has always been about cross-country speed and quick handling, but they're about to get a bit more relaxed with the addition of the Chrono DC and DC R versions.



The downcountry treatment includes an all-new aluminum frame with a much slacker head angle and more standover clearance, a dropper post, meatier tires, and a longer travel fork, all of which should add up to a more capable and fun bike.

Chrono DC Details

• Intended use: Cross-country

• Wheel size: 29"

• Fork travel: 120mm

• Frame material: Aluminum

The Chrono DC gets a Judy TK fork, SRAM Level brakes, and an SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

Geometry

There are only two models to choose from, with the Chrono DC R getting a Fox 32 29 Float fork that has a Rhythm damper and the DC coming with a RockShox Judy Silver TK. Mondraker couldn't keep themselves from speccing both with a remote lockout, though, just in case you still want to get race-y. The one extra cable that's good to see is for the dropper post; there is 125mm of drop on the small and medium sizes, and 150mm on the large and extra-large. Other specs include 740mm wide handlebars, 50mm stems, and Maxxis Ardent 29" x 2.40" tires front and back.The new Chrono DC models are longer and slacker than their more race-focused cousins, but Mondraker didn't want to add too much fiesta either. With a 120mm-travel fork, both models get a 68.5-degree head angle that's 1.5-degrees slacker, while the reach has grown on each size. The stems have gotten shorter to match; 50mm on the small and medium, 60mm on the large, and there's a 70mm stem on the extra-large.Mondraker is offering the Chrono DC models in four sizes, starting at a small with a 425mm reach and topping out at 475mm for the extra-large. All four get the same 74.5-degree effective seat angle and 430mm chainstays as well.