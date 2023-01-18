First Look: Mondraker's Downcountry Hardtails

Jan 18, 2023
by Mike Levy  


Mondraker's range of Chrono hardtails has always been about cross-country speed and quick handling, but they're about to get a bit more relaxed with the addition of the Chrono DC and DC R versions.

The downcountry treatment includes an all-new aluminum frame with a much slacker head angle and more standover clearance, a dropper post, meatier tires, and a longer travel fork, all of which should add up to a more capable and fun bike.
Chrono DC Details
• Intended use: Cross-country
• Wheel size: 29"
• Fork travel: 120mm
• Frame material: Aluminum
• MSRP: TBA
• More info: www.mondraker.com
The Chrono DC gets a Judy TK fork, SRAM Level brakes, and an SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

There are only two models to choose from, with the Chrono DC R getting a Fox 32 29 Float fork that has a Rhythm damper and the DC coming with a RockShox Judy Silver TK. Mondraker couldn't keep themselves from speccing both with a remote lockout, though, just in case you still want to get race-y. The one extra cable that's good to see is for the dropper post; there is 125mm of drop on the small and medium sizes, and 150mm on the large and extra-large. Other specs include 740mm wide handlebars, 50mm stems, and Maxxis Ardent 29" x 2.40" tires front and back.



Geometry

The new Chrono DC models are longer and slacker than their more race-focused cousins, but Mondraker didn't want to add too much fiesta either. With a 120mm-travel fork, both models get a 68.5-degree head angle that's 1.5-degrees slacker, while the reach has grown on each size. The stems have gotten shorter to match; 50mm on the small and medium, 60mm on the large, and there's a 70mm stem on the extra-large.

Mondraker is offering the Chrono DC models in four sizes, starting at a small with a 425mm reach and topping out at 475mm for the extra-large. All four get the same 74.5-degree effective seat angle and 430mm chainstays as well.

Downcountry!


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Downcountry Bikes Mondraker


26 Comments

  • 32 1
 LOL Downcountry? 120 fork and 68.5 HTA is less than XC nowadays. Seems like a strange headline.
  • 4 0
 BuT iT gEtS A DrOpPeR pOsT
  • 11 0
 A 68.5 degree HTA is actually right in line with modern XC bikes if not slightly steeper. However, if calling it "downcountry" sells a few more bikes so be it. Also @mikelevy you should have hired a tough trademark attorney.
  • 11 0
 @mikelevy look what you've done
  • 9 0
 The brand that pretty much started modern geometry present us a bike with 68.5º head angle. Wow.
  • 4 0
 68.5!!! That's like a race carbon XC geo. Don't forget the HA gets steeper the more you go through the travel. Not exactly what I'd call down county. Just for comparison mines 64 and I think that's a good benchmark for a short travel hardtail.
  • 1 0
 I think for a bike like this the sweet spot would be somewhere in the middle, 66 to 67 degrees. It's still not a trail bike, and with a 66 head angle and 120 fork, it would be really nice for a variety of terrain. Just for reference, I ride a hardtail with 140 travel and 64 head angle too, but it does feel like a barge on flat terrain to be honest.
  • 4 0
 Is this the same Mondraker that once pioneered the long, low and slack geometries?
  • 3 0
 Only for going downhill in rural areas? “ stupid name country” is what we live in.
  • 1 0
 When did the Kona Honzo Cr come out? 2016? The fact that new xc hardtails still aren't as progressive as that bike says something. Sadly I never owned one.
  • 1 0
 You didn't miss a thing - the Honzo CR sucked.
  • 1 0
 @TheFunkyMonkey: what sucked? Some of my buddies loved it but I've only had a few rides on theirs.
  • 1 0
 Really this just a 2016 to 2019 hardtail and there is nothing wrong that. Hope on it and fly around your local XC trails, hopefully at a decent price.
  • 1 0
 Mondraker and "decent price" haven't been mentioned in the same sentence for a while now
  • 2 0
 Downcountry, Crosscountry or Dancingcountry?
  • 2 0
 we can't stop here...
  • 1 0
 Declineterrain
  • 1 0
 Ooooh, an aggressive hardtail! Not very PC being aggressive these days so I can see why the name changed.
  • 3 0
 Except it’s not really aggressive at all.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: microaggressive
  • 2 0
 whhhy is the ST longer than reach on L and XL? whhhy?
  • 2 0
 Everyone knows the Side Country is where all the action is at these days.
  • 1 0
 Not sure to spend my precious outrage on the modest geometry or the Level/SX/Judy TK spec.
  • 2 0
 why?!!!!
  • 2 4
 Hardtail articles always generate the most stoke for some reason - even if we don't really want to be exclusively riding one. Someone please explain this phenomenon.
  • 1 0
 Oh hale naw





