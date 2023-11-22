First Look: Mondraker Chrono Carbon DC Hardtail





Mondraker has released its most capable hardtail to date; the Chrono Carbon DC. Though not radically different to the alloy Chrono DC released earlier this year, the new hardtail announced today is not its carbon copy. A 120mm travel fork puts the head tube angle at 67.5°, making it a slacker, and likely a more confident descender than the aforementioned.And of course, a Stealth carbon frame goes a long way to making it considerably lighter. The frame alone weighs a claimed 1150g, with the lightest Chrono DC Carbon RR model weighing a claimed 11.6 kg (25.6 lb). Chrono Carbon DC Details

• Stealth Carbon Frame

• 29" wheels

• 120mm fork

• 67.5° head angle

• 74.5° effective seat angle

• 425-475mm reach

• 430mm chainstays

• Claimed weight: 11.6 kg / 25.6 lb (Carbon DC RR)

• $2,799-$4,499 USD

• mondraker.com

The 120mm fork gets a remote lockout No thru-headset cable routing here

A magnetic Fidlock bottle mount is recessed into the seat tube for extra stealth

Geometry

Pricing and Availability

Claimed weight for the Chrono Carbon DC is 13.2 kg (29.1 lb)

Claimed weight for the Chrono Carbon DC R is 12.1 kg (26.7 lb)

Claimed weight for the Chrono Carbon DC RR is 11.6 kg (25.6 lb)