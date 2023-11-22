First Look: Mondraker Chrono Carbon DC Hardtail

Mondraker has released its most capable hardtail to date; the Chrono Carbon DC. Though not radically different to the alloy Chrono DC
released earlier this year, the new hardtail announced today is not its carbon copy. A 120mm travel fork puts the head tube angle at 67.5°, making it a slacker, and likely a more confident descender than the aforementioned.
And of course, a Stealth carbon frame goes a long way to making it considerably lighter. The frame alone weighs a claimed 1150g, with the lightest Chrono DC Carbon RR model weighing a claimed 11.6 kg (25.6 lb).
Chrono Carbon DC Details
• Stealth Carbon Frame
• 29" wheels
• 120mm fork
• 67.5° head angle
• 74.5° effective seat angle
• 425-475mm reach
• 430mm chainstays
• Claimed weight: 11.6 kg / 25.6 lb (Carbon DC RR)
• $2,799-$4,499 USD
• mondraker.com
Mondraker pitch the Chrono Carbon DC as a versatile hardtail, adequately equipped for cross-country, marathon, downcountry, and even a spot of trail riding. That said, its weight, geometry and components push it more toward the latter categories. All three models launching today are equipped with a 120mm travel fork. While the two more affordable options run 32mm stanchion Fox forks, the top-end DC RR gets the burlier Fox 34 SC Factory.
All get 2-piston brakes, with a 180mm rotor up front and a 160mm in the rear. Only the entry-level model goes without a dropper seat post, with the DC R and DC RR both benefiting from the adjustable ONOFF Pija dropper; S - 95-120mm, M - 120-150mm, L/XL - 140-170mm.
Cable routing is internal. In contrast to the F-Podium
XC race bike, cables do not enter through the headset, instead entering the frame just aft of the headtube. It has a 73mm threaded BB, Boost spacing, and a UDH for Transmission-compatibility, though none of the models announced today boast that latest technology from SRAM
.Geometry
The Chrono Carbon DC is available in four sizes (S-XL), with reach figures of 425mm, 440mm, 460mm and 475mm on offer. In addition to the lighter carbon frame, it's the slacker 67.5° head angle that sets it apart from the more affordable Chrono DC.
As the front-center length increases throughout the size range, the rear-center remains consistent at 430mm, and all sizes share the same 73.5° seat tube angle (74.5° effective), and 65mm BB drop.Pricing and Availability
Mondraker's Chrono Carbon DC hardtail is available now in the UK, US, and throughout Europe, in all three models seen herein.
The most affordable of the lot is the entry-level Chrono Carbon DC, retailing at £2,299 / $2,799 USD. It rolls up on a Mavic CrossRide wheelset and Maxxis Ardent tires, with a Rockshox Recon Gold RL fork, a SRAM SX/NX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain and SRAM Level brakes.
One rung up is the Chrono Carbon DC R, priced at £2,799 / $3,499 USD. Upgrades include the Fox 32 Float GRIP fork, an ONOFF Pija dropper seat post, a SRAM Eagle drivetrain composed of SX, NX and GX parts (importantly, the derailleur is GX) and SRAM Level T brakes.
Topping the range is the Chrono Carbon DC RR, which will set you back £3,599 / $4,499 USD. Highlight parts include the Fox 34 SC Factory fork, Mavic CrossMax XL S wheels, and a SRAM GX (mostly) Eagle 12 speed drivetrain. It too gets the ONOFF Pija dropper.