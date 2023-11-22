First Look: Mondraker Chrono Carbon DC Hardtail

Nov 22, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Mondraker has released its most capable hardtail to date; the Chrono Carbon DC. Though not radically different to the alloy Chrono DC released earlier this year, the new hardtail announced today is not its carbon copy. A 120mm travel fork puts the head tube angle at 67.5°, making it a slacker, and likely a more confident descender than the aforementioned.

And of course, a Stealth carbon frame goes a long way to making it considerably lighter. The frame alone weighs a claimed 1150g, with the lightest Chrono DC Carbon RR model weighing a claimed 11.6 kg (25.6 lb).
Chrono Carbon DC Details
• Stealth Carbon Frame
• 29" wheels
• 120mm fork
• 67.5° head angle
• 74.5° effective seat angle
• 425-475mm reach
• 430mm chainstays
• Claimed weight: 11.6 kg / 25.6 lb (Carbon DC RR)
• $2,799-$4,499 USD
mondraker.com

The 120mm fork gets a remote lockout
No thru-headset cable routing here

Mondraker pitch the Chrono Carbon DC as a versatile hardtail, adequately equipped for cross-country, marathon, downcountry, and even a spot of trail riding. That said, its weight, geometry and components push it more toward the latter categories. All three models launching today are equipped with a 120mm travel fork. While the two more affordable options run 32mm stanchion Fox forks, the top-end DC RR gets the burlier Fox 34 SC Factory.

All get 2-piston brakes, with a 180mm rotor up front and a 160mm in the rear. Only the entry-level model goes without a dropper seat post, with the DC R and DC RR both benefiting from the adjustable ONOFF Pija dropper; S - 95-120mm, M - 120-150mm, L/XL - 140-170mm.

Cable routing is internal. In contrast to the F-Podium XC race bike, cables do not enter through the headset, instead entering the frame just aft of the headtube. It has a 73mm threaded BB, Boost spacing, and a UDH for Transmission-compatibility, though none of the models announced today boast that latest technology from SRAM.

A magnetic Fidlock bottle mount is recessed into the seat tube for extra stealth

Geometry
The Chrono Carbon DC is available in four sizes (S-XL), with reach figures of 425mm, 440mm, 460mm and 475mm on offer. In addition to the lighter carbon frame, it's the slacker 67.5° head angle that sets it apart from the more affordable Chrono DC.

As the front-center length increases throughout the size range, the rear-center remains consistent at 430mm, and all sizes share the same 73.5° seat tube angle (74.5° effective), and 65mm BB drop.


Pricing and Availability
Mondraker's Chrono Carbon DC hardtail is available now in the UK, US, and throughout Europe, in all three models seen herein.

Claimed weight for the Chrono Carbon DC is 13.2 kg (29.1 lb)

The most affordable of the lot is the entry-level Chrono Carbon DC, retailing at £2,299 / $2,799 USD. It rolls up on a Mavic CrossRide wheelset and Maxxis Ardent tires, with a Rockshox Recon Gold RL fork, a SRAM SX/NX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain and SRAM Level brakes.

Claimed weight for the Chrono Carbon DC R is 12.1 kg (26.7 lb)

One rung up is the Chrono Carbon DC R, priced at £2,799 / $3,499 USD. Upgrades include the Fox 32 Float GRIP fork, an ONOFF Pija dropper seat post, a SRAM Eagle drivetrain composed of SX, NX and GX parts (importantly, the derailleur is GX) and SRAM Level T brakes.

Claimed weight for the Chrono Carbon DC RR is 11.6 kg (25.6 lb)

Topping the range is the Chrono Carbon DC RR, which will set you back £3,599 / $4,499 USD. Highlight parts include the Fox 34 SC Factory fork, Mavic CrossMax XL S wheels, and a SRAM GX (mostly) Eagle 12 speed drivetrain. It too gets the ONOFF Pija dropper.

16 Comments
  • 11 0
 $4500 for 26 lb carbon HT...where do I sign up?
  • 6 3
 That really is impressively heavy. My 2006 Gary Fisher with parts bin components and angle adjust headset is 25.
  • 4 0
 how do you ride it with quick releases, rigid post, and stanchions that are less than 34mm?
  • 2 0
 Man, I'm gonna sell my 25lb 100/100 scalpel, to gain a pound and lose my rear suspension!
  • 3 0
 @Ryawesomerpm: Y'all are comparing apples and oranges. This Mondraker has basic drivetrain, alloy wheels, aluminum bars, etc. Your 25lb scalpel is tricked out with carbon hoops and a higher spec drivetrain for sure, and your 2006 Gary Fisher is probably rolling on 26s. If you put nice wheels, a carbon cockpit and a light cassette on this bike you could get it to 23 lbs or less easy. I have a 23lb fs race bike, so this isn't a bike I personally want either, but I'm not going to compare my Gucci s-works build to a starter hardtail race bike.
  • 1 0
 I love the onoff ‘sulphur’ handlebar branding. Team, we need a word not yet trademarked or strongly associated with a competitor that evokes science! Mtb marketing has been copying the homework of the 00s haircare industry with its flying molecules and lab-coated extras bracketing the model with the awesome windblown hair. Explain it to me, doctors, am i so fast because of _elements_?!
  • 3 0
 The text says HA 67.5, the chart says 68.5. What's true?
  • 3 0
 Sh!ts purple… super sticky
  • 1 0
 Did I hear someone say scooby snacks?
  • 1 0
 always forget Mavic still makes wheels... just googled Mavic and a drone company came up first...
  • 1 3
 I recently put together a hard tail with a Chinese Specialized knock off frame, a 34mm Z1, wheels I built from parts I had laying around. Frankenstein brakes and a 120mm one up dropper. According to my Amazon fish scale it weighs 25 lbs and didn't cost $4600.
  • 1 0
 wow dude that’s great work, you should sell those aliexpress parts bin specials for $3000 I bet you’d get rich
  • 2 1
 Look nice, but those reach figures look rather old fashioned these days.
  • 1 0
 Combined with the stack they look like tons of fun to me.
  • 1 1
 How'd they get that photo on the log?
  • 1 0
 And why?







