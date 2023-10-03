First Look: Mondraker's New F-Podium

Mondraker was one of the earliest brands to embrace the shift towards a more modern geometry in cross-country bikes, setting their lineup apart from the competition when those changes had not yet caught on. As the rest of the industry has started to catch up with those shifts in approach, and with five seasons on the past bike, the team at Mondraker figured it was time for an update. Lines have been refined, standards have been updated, and they've pushed the geometry even further to match an increase in travel. With better tire clearance and room for long travel dropper posts, things are looking quite modern.

F-Podium Details

• Carbon frame

• 29" wheels

• 110mm suspension

• 120mm fork

• 66.5° head angle

• 76° seat angle

• 430-505mm reach

• 435mm chainstays

• $6,299-$13,999 USD

• mondraker.com

• Carbon frame• 29" wheels• 110mm suspension• 120mm fork• 66.5° head angle• 76° seat angle• 430-505mm reach• 435mm chainstays• $6,299-$13,999 USD

Looks fast.

Sporty little shock tunnel. Monoblock.

Geometry

One-piece bar/stem combos are becoming more common on high-end XC builds. This one features a 760mm width, and 55-75mm lengths depending on frame size. That slightly inboard hose angle still bugs me.

Hose angle culprit: through-headset cable routing. Fully fancy drivetrain.

Full price list.

Build Kits

F-Podium R // £6,299, $7,799, €6,799

F-Podium RR // £7,699, $9,199, €7,999

F-Podium RR SL // £10,799, $13,999, €10,999

Mondraker had a pretty solid footing to step from when it came time to design the new F-Podium, given how progressive the prior model was when it was released. Reach numbers have only increased by a few millimeters in each size, with the Small actually getting a bit shorter. Stack heights have gotten much taller, thanks to both an increase in the frame's height and the 10mm increase in fork travel.The head tube angle has gotten nearly a degree slacker with the updated model, and the seat tube angle is slightly steeper. The resulting 65.5° HTA and 76° STA are definitely still on the radical end of things, but don't feel too extreme given the nature of modern World Cup courses. Chainstay lengths are consistently 435mm across the board, which is only a 3mm increase over the previous model. I'm curious if we'll start seeing size-specific chainstay lengths on cross-country bikes, given the clear benefits to the more gravity-oriented side of the market.Overall, the geometry and component spec seem very well sorted, positioning the F-Podium as a capable and competitive bike on the world circuit. The bike appears to be performing well, with Ondřej Cink riding it to his current P18 in the World Cup overall.There are four build kits available, all featuring Mavic wheels, SRAM brakes and drivetrains, Maxxis tires, and a 50/50 split of RockShox and Fox suspension.