First Look: Mondraker's New F-Podium

Oct 3, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Mondraker was one of the earliest brands to embrace the shift towards a more modern geometry in cross-country bikes, setting their lineup apart from the competition when those changes had not yet caught on. As the rest of the industry has started to catch up with those shifts in approach, and with five seasons on the past bike, the team at Mondraker figured it was time for an update. Lines have been refined, standards have been updated, and they've pushed the geometry even further to match an increase in travel. With better tire clearance and room for long travel dropper posts, things are looking quite modern.
F-Podium Details
• Carbon frame
• 29" wheels
• 110mm suspension
• 120mm fork
• 66.5° head angle
• 76° seat angle
• 430-505mm reach
• 435mm chainstays
• $6,299-$13,999 USD
mondraker.com

photo
Looks fast.
photo
Sporty little shock tunnel.
photo
Monoblock.
photo

Geometry
Mondraker had a pretty solid footing to step from when it came time to design the new F-Podium, given how progressive the prior model was when it was released. Reach numbers have only increased by a few millimeters in each size, with the Small actually getting a bit shorter. Stack heights have gotten much taller, thanks to both an increase in the frame's height and the 10mm increase in fork travel.

The head tube angle has gotten nearly a degree slacker with the updated model, and the seat tube angle is slightly steeper. The resulting 65.5° HTA and 76° STA are definitely still on the radical end of things, but don't feel too extreme given the nature of modern World Cup courses. Chainstay lengths are consistently 435mm across the board, which is only a 3mm increase over the previous model. I'm curious if we'll start seeing size-specific chainstay lengths on cross-country bikes, given the clear benefits to the more gravity-oriented side of the market.

Overall, the geometry and component spec seem very well sorted, positioning the F-Podium as a capable and competitive bike on the world circuit. The bike appears to be performing well, with Ondřej Cink riding it to his current P18 in the World Cup overall.

photo
One-piece bar/stem combos are becoming more common on high-end XC builds. This one features a 760mm width, and 55-75mm lengths depending on frame size.
photo
That slightly inboard hose angle still bugs me.
photo
Hose angle culprit: through-headset cable routing.
photo
Fully fancy drivetrain.

photo
Full price list.

Build Kits
There are four build kits available, all featuring Mavic wheels, SRAM brakes and drivetrains, Maxxis tires, and a 50/50 split of RockShox and Fox suspension.

photo
F-Podium // £3,999, $6,299, €4,999

photo
F-Podium R // £6,299, $7,799, €6,799

photo
F-Podium RR // £7,699, $9,199, €7,999

photo
F-Podium RR SL // £10,799, $13,999, €10,999


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Mondraker Mondraker F Podium


29 Comments
  • 34 2
 Mondraker's new F-ME THAT IS EXPENSIVE
  • 5 2
 Anyone who needs a racing bike that pricy probably shouldn't even be paying for it as they'll be sponsored. If you are paying for it (and aren't rich) will you really be winning more? XC is part of mountain biking, but basically feels like a completely different activity to me than the stuff I do on my 37lb alu bike, haha.
  • 13 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: the fact that the base model is $6300usd and comes with a NX cassette, Level T brakes, and no dropper is just laughable. Heavy ass steel cranks/cassette on a "race" bike. Just hilarious. XC crowd shouldn't have to stand for this nonsense.
  • 6 0
 @wcasson: XC is an increasingly niche market, so it makes sense that the bikes will cost more than other bikes simply because of economies of scale. But prices do seem to be getting out of hand compared to the rest of the market--a $5,700 Trek Supercaliber comes with a Reba these days :/
  • 2 0
 @facelessghost: "XC is an increasingly niche market". Not in Europe. Mondraker happens to be a european brand.
  • 1 1
 @zabala: Fair enough--I get that cycling (and the popularity of endurance sport generally) is different on your side of the Atlantic. That said, in 10 years do you think the proportion of mountain bikers riding XC in Europe will be higher or lower than it is now? It seems obvious to me that it will be lower here in the US. I wonder if the same is true in Europe.
  • 1 0
 @facelessghost: Maybe all these gravel people will get into XC bikes. I mean, if you like riding on trails, the flatbars really make life better, plus those gravel bikes have forks and discbrakes and mini droppers, it just seems like a natural progression to me. But, my rides are slow ups to fun down on a 150/160 bike, so I'm way outside the target market. I only do cardio for the fun at the end and would never jog or do road riding.
  • 1 0
 @facelessghost: Are you surrounded by gravity-oriented and technical riding? Globally, i don't think that is the norm. A lot of people only have access to XC trails unless they travel. For them, the average ride is an XC ride after work or on a weekend morning.
  • 5 1
 Bike manufacturers out here acting liking the COVID boom, bust and then clearing out overstock at 30-40% off never happened. Just make a few tiny adjustment to already great bikes and hope there's enough buyers willing to pay exorbitant amounts.
  • 1 0
 So they're not supposed to release a new bike after 5 years?
  • 7 1
 Dear bike industry-headsets and brakes should be separated. Sincerely, everyone who wrenches on their own bike (and a bunch of bike mechanics too).
  • 6 0
 Am I the only one mentally planning where to attach glue-on cable guides every time I see a new bike these days?
  • 1 0
 My Ibis Exie came pre-installed with internal cable guide.
Wish I can remove it because it was set up for front left, rear right brake configuration but I use front right, rear left brake set up so the rear brake hose entrance on the left side is not optimal. I wish there'd be just open holes so I can decide it myself which hole for which cable/hose.
  • 4 0
 I considered that, but then decided I will simply not buy any bike with stupid cable tourism.
  • 1 0
 @Ttimer: Yea. I'm in the market for a short travel XC bike, it would've been easy to be overwhelmed by choices but headset routing really helps thin the herd. It's a pity about this bike, that polaris color is amazing.
  • 5 0
 i really dig the super thin top tube
  • 3 0
 Why do all the photos in recent articles seem so dark? I’m struggling to see the products. Is it to hide crappy components?
  • 3 0
 Santa Cruz and Scor: we have the worst value in the industry!

Mondraker: Hold my beer
  • 4 0
 it says the HTA is 66.5 at the top of the article and 65.5 in a paragraph.
  • 4 0
 Yeah "F" Podiums!
  • 3 0
 So buy in Portugal?
  • 1 0
 Big sad they went away from the body line of the top tube being parallel with the top of the rear triangle.
  • 2 0
 Looking forward to seeing one hitting up rampage.
  • 1 0
 Guaranteed that the inboard-angled brake hoses are a precursor to handlebar-routed brake lines.
  • 1 0
 it's already there on road bikes... this and worn out fork steer tubes/carbon headtubes because the cables end up moving/rubbing in there haha
  • 1 0
 Mondraker got rid of its signature lines and now it just looks like every other bike on the market.
  • 1 0
 Where is the Bike, I can't see it. No really how does it look.
  • 1 0
 At that price I expect peds to be included. #lancearmstrong
  • 1 2
 For only $2000 more than a FACTORY EDITION 450 you can have a bike!





