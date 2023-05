First Look: Moots Womble Slider Is A UDH-Compatible Singlespeed

The Moots Womble is a versatile titanium hardtail with progressive XC geometry which can accept up to 140 mm forks and up to 2.6" tires. Now, the new Womble Slider offers the same package but with sliding dropouts for singlespeed use. The Colorado-based company say it's "​for the ultra-purist rider that wants a simplified connection to the bike and trail... Single speeding strips away all distractions other than pedal, coast, and carry momentum. Read the trail, and find the flow; the smiles will follow!"The interesting/ironic thing about the Womble Slider is that it's compatible with SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger with the purchase of an optional dropout. That means it can accommodate gears, including SRAM's direct-mount Transmission, making it even more versatile as it should be able to accept any conventional chain-driven drivetrain.If you think the lack of gears (in its stock form) will make it cheaper, bad news. The full build as shown goes for $9,999 USD. For those who like to make good use of the things they can find (in their parts collection), there is a frame-only option for $4,975.For more, head to Moots.com