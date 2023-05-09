First Look: Moots Womble Slider Is A UDH-Compatible Singlespeed

The Moots Womble is a versatile titanium hardtail with progressive XC geometry which can accept up to 140 mm forks and up to 2.6" tires. Now, the new Womble Slider offers the same package but with sliding dropouts for singlespeed use. The Colorado-based company say it's "for the ultra-purist rider that wants a simplified connection to the bike and trail... Single speeding strips away all distractions other than pedal, coast, and carry momentum. Read the trail, and find the flow; the smiles will follow!"
The interesting/ironic thing about the Womble Slider is that it's compatible with SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger with the purchase of an optional dropout. That means it can accommodate gears, including SRAM's direct-mount Transmission, making it even more versatile as it should be able to accept any conventional chain-driven drivetrain.
If you think the lack of gears (in its stock form) will make it cheaper, bad news. The full build as shown goes for $9,999 USD. For those who like to make good use of the things they can find (in their parts collection), there is a frame-only option for $4,975.
For more, head to Moots.com
"Well, if your Moots frame is showing too may character marks for your liking, we can help".
Tires $175
Tape $25
Valves $30
White industries m30 $350
Xx1 chain $90
Grips $30
Bars $200
Stem $100
Brakes $500
Carbon wheels $2000 plus
Cog $50 stainless
Charger 3 pike $1050
Axs dropper $850
Saddle $150
$5600
Substitute Nextie or light bicycle hoops on Hydras for $1600
Drop in a cable actuated post for $550 savings
Already down to $4,650 for the group...
Take a chance on a custom TI frame through Alibaba who probably builds moots' frames anyway, save another $3500 or so...
"Where are your products made?
100% of our frames, stems, seatposts and titanium accessories are crafted by hand in Steamboat Springs, Colorado."
Just so we are all clear though, 5k for a hardtail...I would never.
just send this pic to waltly and get the frame for $800