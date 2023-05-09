First Look: Moots Womble Slider Is A UDH-Compatible Singlespeed

May 9, 2023
by Seb Stott  

The Moots Womble is a versatile titanium hardtail with progressive XC geometry which can accept up to 140 mm forks and up to 2.6" tires. Now, the new Womble Slider offers the same package but with sliding dropouts for singlespeed use. The Colorado-based company say it's "​for the ultra-purist rider that wants a simplified connection to the bike and trail... Single speeding strips away all distractions other than pedal, coast, and carry momentum. Read the trail, and find the flow; the smiles will follow!"


The interesting/ironic thing about the Womble Slider is that it's compatible with SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger with the purchase of an optional dropout. That means it can accommodate gears, including SRAM's direct-mount Transmission, making it even more versatile as it should be able to accept any conventional chain-driven drivetrain.

If you think the lack of gears (in its stock form) will make it cheaper, bad news. The full build as shown goes for $9,999 USD. For those who like to make good use of the things they can find (in their parts collection), there is a frame-only option for $4,975.

For more, head to Moots.com




51 Comments

  • 51 2
 it might be cheaper to hire a custom frame designer than to buy a moot frame.
  • 3 0
 This frame is super pretty and all, but yeah this is the winning take here.
  • 1 3
 On their site you can spend 1,200 to have them refurbish your current Moots frame and stem, so the frame price doesn't seem that bad. No excuse for having a typo in the description....

"Well, if your Moots frame is showing too may character marks for your liking, we can help".
  • 2 1
 And here we thought Yeti was for dentists…
  • 11 1
 @TheR: It still is, Moots is just for Oral Surgeons.
  • 3 0
 @SidewaysSingleSpeed: Funny you should say that. The only guy I know who had a Moots was an orthopedic suregeon. But that was like 15 years ago. I’m surprised they’re still in business.
  • 1 0
 can get a custom Atherton for less...
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: Much prefer an Atherton myself.
  • 1 0
 update: I looked it up and you can make your own Ti frame for about 2k. buy some moot decals, and you've basically got the same bike.
  • 1 0
 Breadwinner over Moots
  • 17 2
 Forget the frame price, how is that build kit worth $5,000?
  • 6 0
 That's what I was thinking too. I'm too lazy to actually look it up but I'm sure even at full retail price the build kit could be bought for less than $5k - you don't even have to buy a full groupset.
  • 1 1
 ~$2300 for the wheelset from Astral (assuming DT 240 hubs), $1050 for the Pike, $850 for the dropper. White cranks ($350), Enve cockpit ($470); G2 brakes ($390). That's over $5400 -for the price you'd pay buying those parts individually- before you get to the saddle, tires, grips, bottom-bracket and headset.
  • 3 6
 It's marginally under retail pricing. I just eyeballed it:
Tires $175
Tape $25
Valves $30
White industries m30 $350
Xx1 chain $90
Grips $30
Bars $200
Stem $100
Brakes $500
Carbon wheels $2000 plus
Cog $50 stainless
Charger 3 pike $1050
Axs dropper $850
Saddle $150

$5600

Substitute Nextie or light bicycle hoops on Hydras for $1600
Drop in a cable actuated post for $550 savings
Already down to $4,650 for the group...

Take a chance on a custom TI frame through Alibaba who probably builds moots' frames anyway, save another $3500 or so...
  • 6 0
 @R-trailking-S: I am not here to support Moots, but I had a look at their site:

"Where are your products made?

100% of our frames, stems, seatposts and titanium accessories are crafted by hand in Steamboat Springs, Colorado."
  • 3 0
 @R-trailking-S: Alibaba? Moots is built in Colorado.
  • 14 0
 Pointing out the price feels like a moot point. It titanium and it's a Moots.
  • 7 0
 It's funny about the price because the bike looks exactly like that hardtail sitting in your neighbour's shed thats been neglected and forgotten about since 2007 with half scratched off stickers and a pogo stick fork with zero compression and the chain tensioners are stripped so the chain always falls off
  • 9 0
 Wait, there is obviously a typo in the price, right... right ?
  • 9 0
 Clearly your first time Mootsin'...
  • 4 0
 f'k me that's more than I'm willing to pay for a complete anything.
  • 2 0
 That's not even COVID pricing. Moots has always had crazy pricing. Beautiful frames, though.
  • 3 0
 It's Moots, so if there is a typo then it's probably because the quoted price is too cheap.
  • 3 0
 Your head would explode if you went to the website - there's a geared full build for $14.8K.
  • 7 0
 A $10k Moots single speed? Is this the Radavist?
  • 4 0
 @fred-frod the crazier bikes have gotten (ie. batteries, bluetooth shifting, blah blah).. the more these simple aesthetics (and pretty parts) appeal to me. But cheers bud
  • 6 1
 while I would never purchase one.. that thing is gorgeous
  • 11 1
 I don't understand some peoples taste. This is the most basic looking hardtail I have seen in a long time.
  • 1 2
 @fred-frod: Mate, check that gorgeous knick point in the seat tube. How can this be the most basic HT you've seen?
  • 5 2
 @fred-frod: That's the point. Its a classic design, and its built to high standards (It better be anyways). To me Moots is like designer furniture. Is the 25K couch better than the 5K couch? Probably not in function, but to the people buying it, yeah, its better to them.

Just so we are all clear though, 5k for a hardtail...I would never.
  • 1 0
 Are the knees of this target demographic (45-60 year old guys with money that grew up in the basic bike hardtail x/c bike era) even going to work for singlespeed anymore? I thought those old guys were flexing on e-bikes these days. And it's priced like an e-bike. Weird frame for 2023.
  • 1 0
 I know more than a few hardcore SS guys in the demo you described. Well, except the wealthy part lol.
  • 4 1
 lmao f*ck moots

just send this pic to waltly and get the frame for $800
  • 2 0
 Wouldn’t it be possible to use the UDH dropout on any bike with the same horizontal dropout style?
  • 2 0
 "For the ultra-purist well-heeled rider"
  • 2 0
 Moots, huh? Didn’t realize they were still around.
  • 1 0
 Most of the pleasure of owning a Moots is knowing you've over paid and having all the retires jelly
  • 1 0
 any framebuilder can make a bike using paragons sliding drop out and a UDH insert
  • 1 0
 I love Paragon Machine Works stuff. Richmond, CA,
  • 1 0
 Think of the up charge for Cable Tourism. Wink
  • 1 0
 Ebike seems reasonable now...
  • 1 0
 niche market, 10000$ single speed bike...
  • 1 0
 Lol April 1 was last month.
  • 2 0
 heavens to betsy
  • 1 0
 $10k for a single speed hardtail......
  • 1 0
 Lord have mercy, how she even get dem britches on
  • 1 0
 Single speed with udh compatibility.. the math ain't mathin
  • 1 0
 I could literally pay someone to weld me up a frame and pay less. Nice.
  • 1 0
 Put it in a museum. Or a skip.
  • 1 0
 Get a sick Revel Jefe with the same features for waaaay less.
  • 1 0
 Waltworks>moots





