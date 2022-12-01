Here's That £300 3D-Printed Titanium Stem You Wanted

So, why does the IXO look so different next to other stems? "Using a manual topology optimization method we switched between FEA (Finite Element Analysis) simulations and CAD software to identify load paths and therefore areas that needed more or less material, and then made those changes iteratively. This method is what allowed us to minimize the material used and deliver maximum strength and stiffness, resulting in a stem with this unique look,'' they explained in the press release. In other words, FEA allows them to figure out where the material is and isn't needed, and the Electron Beam Melting process lets them create a stem based on that information.



Mythos also says that all versions of their printed stem exceed the 200,000 cycle test program at ISO-specified forces, and that early samples have been in the field since last summer without issue. As for performance, I'm not convinced that any of us will notice a rigidity gain versus a normal stem, especially given the short length, but Mythos did say that the IXO is 11% stiffer in bending and 16% stiffer in torsion.



Do we need an expensive 3D-printed stem made out of titanium? Definitely not. Will we notice any benefits from the claimed rigidity gains? Definitely questionable at this point. So, why do I still want to try one? Not just because it looks different, which is a factor, but also because while this expensive and exotic piece of metal won't change my life or even my ride, it being on the front lines of usable technology brings something to the table that I can appreciate... Even if I can't afford it.

