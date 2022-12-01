Here's That £300 3D-Printed Titanium Stem You Wanted

Electron Beam Melting
If you have a desire for something completely different and £300 burning a hole in your trousers, UK company Mythos has a stem for you. Pronounced "icksoh," the very unique-looking IXO stem is manufactured via a 3D-printing process, and you can literally see straight through the finished product. Starting at 147-grams, it's also light and, according to Mythos, very strong and stiff.
Mythos will offer two versions of the IXO when it's available this coming January; there will be 40mm and 50mm lengths to choose from, and both will have 35mm handlebar clamps and the same 38mm stack height. If you want your own UK-grown titanium stem, you'll need to sign up for the pre-order and hand Mythos £300 via their direct-to-consumer website.
Mythos IXO details
• 3D-Printed titanium
• Lengths: 40mm, 50mm
• Rise: 0mm
• Handlebar clamp: 35mm only
• Stack height: 38mm
• Material: Aerospace-grade titanium (Ti6Al4V)
• Weight: From 147g (including hardware)
• MSRP: £300 (including UK VAT)
• More info: www.mythos.bike
We've been talking about 3D-printing a lot recently, including Brian's articles
and a recent podcast on the topic
, and there are a bunch of different ways companies are printing components. Mythos' parent company is a UK engineering firm called Metron
who has been manufacturing ultra-high-end bike parts for ages, but this is their first mountain bike stem and it's made using a process called Electron Beam Melting. EBM is similar to Selective Laser Melting, which is a more common process, in that both 'grow' the component via powder. Where they differ is that SLM uses boring old lasers while EBM uses a beam of electrons in a vacuum environment. Another difference is that while SLM can be used with all sorts of materials, the EBM process requires conductive metals.
The process involves an electron gun, which is real and not science fiction, that shoots out a beam of electrons at about half the speed of light from a tungsten filament when it's superheated. Mythos is doing that at their Derbyshire facility in the UK, the same place where they manufacture their equally crazy-looking Elix stem that's even more expensive
.
So, why does the IXO look so different next to other stems? "Using a manual topology optimization method we switched between FEA (Finite Element Analysis) simulations and CAD software to identify load paths and therefore areas that needed more or less material, and then made those changes iteratively. This method is what allowed us to minimize the material used and deliver maximum strength and stiffness, resulting in a stem with this unique look,'' they explained in the press release. In other words, FEA allows them to figure out where the material is and isn't needed, and the Electron Beam Melting process lets them create a stem based on that information.
Mythos also says that all versions of their printed stem exceed the 200,000 cycle test program at ISO-specified forces, and that early samples have been in the field since last summer without issue. As for performance, I'm not convinced that any of us will notice a rigidity gain versus a normal stem, especially given the short length, but Mythos did say that the IXO is 11% stiffer in bending and 16% stiffer in torsion.
Do we need an expensive 3D-printed stem made out of titanium? Definitely not. Will we notice any benefits from the claimed rigidity gains? Definitely questionable at this point. So, why do I still want to try one? Not just because it looks different, which is a factor, but also because while this expensive and exotic piece of metal won't change my life or even my ride, it being on the front lines of usable technology brings something to the table that I can appreciate... Even if I can't afford it.
It's expensive and obviously a niche product for a small audience, but would you run the IXO stem if the price wasn't an issue? There are also similarly priced carbon fiber stems on the market as well, so which one would you pick for your money-no-object dream build?
188 Comments
This thing is nearly 2x the weight and 4x the price of other readily available stems, like the excellent Newmen Evolution SL 318.4 (which has no weight or usage limitations either).
What a waste of time/money/energy/metal.
Additive manufacturing has definitely enabled this buffoonery.
First year of engineering school basically.
With enough material, you can always make something strong and stiff. For the torsion loads (pulling one end of the bars, pushing the other) it does help to not have an interrupted cross section. But the resultants of the shear stresses due to torsion are diagonal and those lines are still there. It can be sufficient. But "stiff" isn't something binary. Maybe they want to tune for a certain bending stiffness (up and down) and torsional stiffness so that's when you want to play with thickness and height variations in the cross section, including removing material altogether.
Just learned I don't have a brain, apparently.
More material isn't always better. Bending and torsional loads have their peak stresses in the outer regions of the stresses area. More material inthe middle does not help with this. The only cases where the middle of a part gets roughly equal stresses, is with pushing and pulling axial on the part.
If you pull up or oush down on your handle bars, your stem gets bent. So you end up with compression on one side and stretching on the other. If you lay a line between the peaks, you will see that the middle of the part has pretty much no stress. Therefor, if you know your load cases, you can cut the middle section out and go closer to your accepted stresses (e.g. Rp0.2 x safety factor).
I see why one might try it and when you have it working, why not sell it.
Is it the best case for 3D-Printing? Probably not, but there are worse examples of over-engineering.
Of course the issue here isn't that there wouldn't be room for a fillet. But apparently they do want to transfer those dominant shear stresses (whose resultants are diagonal, as I mentioned earlier) from the bolts clamping the bar to the bolts clamping the steerer. They either don't want stresses in these other parts or there isn't that much stress there even if there would have been material. In CNC, removing more material because it is not needed takes time, machine wear and energy (and sometimes the tool can't even go there). In additive manufacturing, it is the other way around. If you don't really need it that much, you'll save time, energy and material if you don't put it there.
But yeah, I don't have a brain.
When you've got a bunch of complex and interacting loads ie tension/compression/bending/torsion, and you're designing a part that's going to see cyclic loading, then using large closed sections with simple geometry and good surface finish is where you START. This doesn't have any of those things.
"why don't we use full rods to make alloy frames"
We use tubes because tubes are a closed section beam that is very easy to produce with optimal grain structure, surface finish, and with butting and hydroforming, optimal geometry. We arrange these into a truss to balance the needs of the frame - strength/weight/stiffness. We use triangles to reduce the bending moments on the beams.
To apply the same logic to a stem, you would use a tube between the steerer and handlebar. One and done. With the strength you need, and the size that it is, any sort of truss structure makes no sense at all. Use a tube, just like everyone else does it, to make much lighter, cheaper, simpler stems than this thing. To use solid beams arranged in parallel would be absolute nonsense, but this stem does exactly that.
now if you would kindly go and while away the hours talking with the flowers......hums along
My bbb stem weighs 14 grams more than this thing lol. It's forged, it's simple, it uses a high strength alloy, and it was 30 dollars.
It's received comments from XC nerds at a local race and from Enduro bros in the bike park, which is a rare thing.
You need good engineers to drive the software. You can trust the software only when you understand it, know its limitations, and know what it's telling you.
Honestly stunned that @agrade is about the only one who seems to get it.
100% agree that stem made no sense,well said!
i suppose when you were marketing BTR then you were correct too in your assumptions and the belt and braces approach you preferred will appeal to a market chunk , the one thing i learned with bicycles is people buy with their heart arguing technical superiority with the 0.01% of people who even technically gave a shit or have an interest is not going to get me afford a yeti money
Yes, but it doesn't mean that they took a holistic design approach. I'm sure the numbers that the software spat out are correct. I'm sure the design is optimised as well as that design can be. It will have hit a sort of local maximum for its design parameters if I can use that analogy. Using fundimental engineering concepts would have allowed them to find a better solution.
There's no point harping on about "high tech" topology optimisation when your design is poorly optimised. Either optimise it properly or just give up and make something that looks cool.
Ok, let's start here as this seems to be a key part of the misunderstanding. Sure, the point of a product isn't necessarily that everyone realizes what's so amazing about it. But if you're putting such an incredible amount of effort into criticizing it, you could just as well put a fraction of that effort into actually looking at the product. Give it a shot. Done? Indeed, those beams aren't parallel.
Beams in parallel would be the equivalent of a radially laced wheel. It may work nicely in a front wheel for rim brakes or for no brakes. There is no axial moment to be transferred between hub and rim. If you do need that (for a drive/rear wheel, hub brakes etc) your spokes need to cross. That's what they're doing here with the stem too. The dominant load the stem has to transfer is the torque of the bars being asymmetrically being pushed and pulled. So these beams run diagonally along the outside of the stem between the bolts.
Is this the amount of better that should encourage me to replace what I have? I'm running 26" wheels, 32mm fork stanchions etc. It works for me and the marginal improvement (if any) of what's available now isn't worth it to me, yet clearly it is for some. People were hucking Rampage cliffs with 32mm stanchioned Boxxers until just over decade ago or so, but apparently people have progressed so much that 32mm is too tiny for a trail bike now. If people feel they need something big and burly now, I'm not stopping them. I'm more than happy enough with my forged Spank Spike stem and I don't see why I would need something else, yet lots of people seem willing to spend twice that for something that essentially does the same thing. Now that someone made something through a different approach doesn't make it a bad approach, even though the product doesn't even outperform what's available now. New stuff never is. Back in the days, metal airplanes weren't better than what the wooden ones have evolved to be. And when they started with composites, they weren't making better planes out that than what they could do with metals (actually because they should go back to the anisotropic way of thinking with wood). So yeah, this stem isn't necessarily lighter than the well evolved stems we use now. But the thinking makes sense and it could evolve into something more refined. So if you don't want/need the product as it is now, excellent as I don't either. But you're questioning the thinking itself whereas it is your own thinking which is skewed.
Look at me, talking like that when I don't even have a brain...
I think 20 minutes on an ebike is like riding a standard bike for 40 minutes. Why wouldn't you ride an ebike when you get more exercise in a shorter time?
#birdsarentreal
I use Wren stems for weight-weenie builds. Half the weight and 1/6th the price of this. I’m sure it’s not as stiff, but whatever. I’ve never been riding a MTB and thought “man, this bike would be so much better if the stem wasn’t so flexy”
Major league Baseball vs Little league Baseball.
NFL vs College
And get this, the page says that it is
"Good Design - Special colorful design, exquisite workmanship. Unique sectional profile lends the torsional stiffness required by our users."
We don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing we need
We don't care about these prizes, always here just filling our feed.
We just want to know this time
That “Outside” get to heed this sign
Make our wish come truuuuuue!!
All we want for Christmas ……..
Is a f*cking winner, that’s not new….
Ooooh Levy
**************
On the first day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For a groupset with a battery
(that's also not as good as XT)
Bad Santa
Welcome to the party pal
(USA, Canada, Germany, and UK only this year)
And since it‘s 3D printed at this price point they can offer it in any length and rise you might want, right? Oh…
Come on, you are just throwing "innovative"/"disruptive" design without even thinking of the final use of the product. Don't 3D print just to 3D print. You could have just added thin wall to cover all those holes... it would have not been as fancy, but it would have been well thought
I’m all for 3D printed metal items for better design and less material wastage, but I’d be curious as to which production process uses the least amount of energy/carbon - forged vs cast vs CNC vs printed.
And is actually older (and more boring?) than "boring old lasers".
Old tube televisions used electron guns over a century ago, whiles lasers are barely over a half century old
"The first cathode-ray tube to use a hot cathode was developed by John Bertrand Johnson (who gave his name to the term Johnson noise) and Harry Weiner Weinhart of Western Electric, and became a commercial product in 1922."
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cathode-ray_tube
That explains the weight, and perhaps the cost. Sounds like they drew up something that "looked cool" in CAD, shoved it into FEA, found the red (high stress) spots, went back to CAD and added material, rinsed and repeated until the red spots were gone, and just hit "Print". That's not fancy, that's the most basic. Literally the old-skool technique of building something, breaking it, then building another with more "stuff" in the broken spots, except with software doing the building and breaking virtually.
brother, I would do a LOT of things if the price wasn't an issue.
lockedcomponents.com/products/ronin-2-stem
Do they have any customers though?
And for less cash than this one.
BUT it's a nobrainer for the next bike of the day/week/month/year