First Look: New Pads & Shoes From Ion - Across the Pond Beaver

ION have given us a look at several new products they have in the pipeline which will be available in April of 2021. The K-Sleeve Amp is a new high-end CE1 knee sleeve, and there's a new elbow sleeve to match it. The Rascal Select BOA is a new high-end enduro clipless shoe, and the Seek Amp is a new "urban-inspired" flat pedal shoe.K-Sleeve Amp
Ion have been developing knee pads for some time now, some of which we've tested
. Their new K-Sleeve Amp is a completely new knee guard with a matching elbow pad. The sleeve construction gives a compressed fit to ensure the pads stay in place. For impact protection, there is a 3D-shaped protection pad with a pre-shaped form and cuttings on it to help it fit the natural posture of the knee, allowing for easy and comfortable riding.
There's a "no-sew" layer on top of the sleeve for durability and slidability when a crash happens, preventing the pad from slipping when it comes into contact with the ground. The pads are EN 1621, Level 1 certified and sell for $84.95 USD.
Rascal Select BOA Shoe
The Rascal Select BOA combines stiffness in the length of the shoe with lateral flexibility to create a comfortable yet functional shoe. There is a special dedicated climbing and pedal zone on the tread for on and off the bike traction. Cleat placement is further back, compared to a more XC / trail shoe, as the shoe is designed for downhill riding.
The L6 BOA fit system on the upper instep is designed to give a fast and precise fit. A soft inner lining provides a smooth entry into the shoe but has a directional rough side to keep feet in place. An EVA midsole with a rubberized and reinforced toe and heel cap to give extra protection hard impacts and from rock and root strikes.
There's an asymmetrically shaped shaft that protects the foot on the crank side while offering full freedom of movement and a robust PU main fabric for durability. There are breathable mesh inserts on the forefoot area to moderate temperatures. The Rascal Select BOOA is available in sizes 37-47 and sells for 199,95 EUR.
Seek Amp Shoe
The Seek Amp is an urban-inspired flat pedal shoe with a classic lace system. The sock liner has a cushioning effect to protect feet from impacts. There's a suede upper for durability.
Ion's Pin Tonic concept on the sole is designed to be a good mixture of grip, protection, and style. The profile of the outsole in combination with the SUP-traction rubber compound provides grip on and off the pedal.
There's toe protection for rock strikes and ankle protection for the cranks. The Seek AMP is available in sizes 37-47 and sells for 129,95 EUR.
3 Comments
Then you can remove them easily when your ankle breaks in a crash [insert thumbs up emoji here]
