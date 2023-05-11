First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP

May 11, 2023
by Betsy Welch  


What do the women's marathon, short track, and cross-country mountain bike world champion (that's one person) and the men's cross-country gold medal Olympian have in common?

Until recently, they didn't have a team mountain bike.

This year, Ineos Grenadiers rider and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and multi-disciplinarian teammate Tom Pidcock will hop off their BMC frames and onto a brand new, full suspension Pinarello Dogma XC development bike.

The bike will officially debut at the opening round of the UCI Cross-Country World Cup in Nové Město, Czech Republic this weekend, although both riders have already been spotted riding — and winning — on it.


Ferrand-Prévot won the French Cup XCO race a few weeks ago, and Pidcock last weekend's Swiss Cup on the bike, which was then camouflaged. According to Pinarello, further testing will take place throughout 2023 with both riders continuing to be heavily involved in its development.

"To be working with Pinarello on developing the bike is super cool," said PFP. "It was exciting to receive and test the bike, my first impression is they’ve developed a remarkably fast bike. It has a good mix of lightness, responsiveness and rigidity, and allows you to really put the power down. Pinarello’s engineers are constantly asking us for feedback and it’s fun being part of the bike’s progression."


Frame Details

As part of the Italian brand’s renewed focus on MTB, Pinarello began developing the bike in autumn 2022 and underwent an intense period of testing with Ferrand-Prévot, Pidcock, and the Ineos Grenadiers’ technical team. The brand recruited a dedicated internal MTB R&D and kinematics team that analyzed Pidcock’s feedback and data from his two previous years of mountain bike testing and competition.

The study highlighted the requirements Pidcock felt were needed to produce a race bike capable of competing at the very highest level and being able to withstand his and Ferrand-Prévot's powerful riding styles.

Pidcock requested extreme stiffness in the rear triangle and bottom bracket to offer maximum reactivity, simple yet progressive kinematics to optimize travel and rebound, the ability to match suspension travel to the unique demands of each circuit, and lightness paired with exceptional drive and handling capabilities to excel on technical descents.


While both Ferrand-Prévot and Pidcock will both race the same frame and components, each of their Dogma's will come with a personal paint job. The gold flourishes on Pidcock’s bike are a tribute to his gold medal-winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, while the rainbow stripes on Ferrand-Prévot’s model honor her four World XC Championships victory in Les Gets, France, last August (she also won the gravel).

With regards to Nové Město, both Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot are well-versed in winning in the Czech Republic. Pidcock is the defending XCO champion having beaten Vlad Dascalu to victory there in 2022, and Ferrand-Prévot has two wins at the hallowed venue.

“I’m really looking forward to trying this new Pinarello Dogma XC out at Nové Město," Pidcock said. "I got my first look at it back in March and my initial impressions were positive. It handles brilliantly, is super-responsive, and ultimately is fast.

A modular shock mount allows the bike to be set up with either 90 or 100mm of rear travel depending on the shock size.
The brake line and derailleur housing are routed through the headset, but there's still a port in the side of the frame for the electronic suspension.



Technical Specifications

• Carbon fiber front and rear triangle, Ergal aluminum hardware
• Asymmetric frame
• Split rear triangle design (patent pending)
• Seatpost compatible with seatpost dropper & internal cable routing
•Geometry developed for two travel options:
- Front: 100mm – Rear 90mm (with 190x45mm rear shock)
- Front: 120mm – Rear 100mm (with 210 x 50mm rear shock)
• Maximum crankset arm length: 175mm
• Compatible with Stages power meters


• TiCr internal cable routing
• TiCr integrated headset with 60° internal stopper
• Boost Standard, 12mm diameter conical thru axle, compatible with UDH
• Seatpost diameter: 30.9mm
• Chain line: 55mm
• Standard flat mount 160mm, compatible with 180mm (adapter needed)
• Standard mount rear shock with 90° inverted fixing points
• Maximum tire clearance: 29 x 2.35 inches
• Two bottle attachments

The Dogma XC will be available commercially in March 2024, and a hardtail frame is in development.




Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Pinarello Pinarello Dogma


12 Comments

  • 4 0
 At this point they're not even pretending. Let's start bike development in autumn 2022 and have it race ready in under a year, simply by taking any generic flex-stay design and slapping a pina bulge over the copied homework. But it still doesn't stand out enough, so add some confusing cable tourism to it. Can't wait for the prices on this.
  • 4 1
 Looks like it has one of those new smaller motors.

That explains a lot of results of these two riders Big Grin
  • 1 1
 Seems like an empty mud bucket for saving frame weight. A motor is no match for these riders and will soon be lapped and might even DNF.
  • 2 0
 Lol what?
The fork Lockout cable goes inside the frame only to go through the headset to come out of the stem?
  • 2 0
 No that cable goes to the shock. It’s an automated system. The rider doesn’t control the lockout.
  • 1 0
 @Fortuneteller:
Well that makes more sense.
  • 2 1
 Sorry but not the bike I would like to see on the back of my Grenadier in my imagination!
  • 2 0
 I can't even imagine what the RRP on that thing would be!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful bike, Interesting seat clamp, the slot appears on the side and only clearance for a 2.35.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this will hit the sales of gravel bikes now that a roadie brand makes xc bikes?
  • 1 0
 Beautiful it ain't.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Cervélo





