The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official

Dec 4, 2018
by Paul Aston  
during the Andorra MTB World Cup 2018
The V10 is one of the most winningest downhill bikes in history.

Santa Cruz's V10 chassis has been through many iterations since it launched in 2002, but one thing that hasn't changed is how often it claims podium places. The original machine had 26" wheels, a ridiculous 255mm of travel, a 67º head angle, a floating brake arm, and the first version of the Virtual Pivot Point suspension platform. 17 years later, the 2019 model of the V10 offers 27.5" or 29" wheel versions, a 'meager' 215mm of travel, a wide range of sizes and adjustable geometry via flip-chips at the lower shock eyelet and rear axle.

27.5" wheeled bikes are available in S, M and L sizes, while the 29er offers M, L, and XL, this gives a total range of reach from 410mm up to 492mm. Suitably, the chainstay lengths also increase between some sizes and are also adjustable to tune the balance of the bike. After riding a bunch of 29" downhill bikes this year and using different sized test riders on the bikes this makes complete sense; I'm convinced that if you have enough range to ride 29" it's simply more stable, smooth, and easier to ride fast. If you aren't tall enough, it will hold you back, making me question the existence of size Small downhill bikes with huge wheels. Santa Cruz also agree with this, and found that the taller riders gained more benefit from the big wheels in terms of seconds at the race track.

Santa Cruz developed the new V10 as an out-and-out race bike with 29" wheels, that suited all of their current team but also developed the 27.5" version at the same time to suit smaller riders. This is not one frame adapted to fit both sizes, but two separate frames with kinematics adjusted for each wheel size.

Santa Cruz are also launching a 29" downhill version of the Reserve wheelset. These will only be available aftermarket, laced with Syndicate-spec Chris King hubs and carry a lifetime warranty like all of their frames and wheels. Both products should be available to buy in February 2019.



V10 Details

Intended use: downhill
Travel: 215mm rear / 203mm front
Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" versions
Frame construction: Carbon Fibre
Sizes: 27.5" - S, M, L / 29" - M, L, XL
Frame Price: $3699 USD
Price: S Build - $5999 USD / X01 Build - $8199 USD
santacruzbicycles.com/v10

29" V10


Santa Cruz V10 29
The 29" V10 is a bike that we've been expecting for a while, having first seen it in Fort William under the Santa Cruz Syndicate.


Greg Minnaar was the catalyst for making the 29" V10 happen and increasing the range of sizes. Photo: Sven Martin

The 29" geometry table, with some modern numbers across the board.



A flip chip is used at the rear axle, for 445/455mm long chainstays, or slightly longer links on the XL gives 450/460mm CS.
The chainstay protector is ribbed to reduce chain noise.

Another flip chip can be used to switch between the high and low geometry options.
'Tube in tube' internal cable routing to keep things looking slick, but still easy to work on.



27.5" V10

Santa Cruz V10 27.5
The 27.5" bike was developed simultaneously, but aimed at shorter riders.

You'll notice the shorter reach, but shorter chainstays to go with them too.


Along with the down tube protector to fend off flying rocks, there is also one further up to protect the bike when it's transported over a tailgate.

There is a small mudguard to protect the shock from debris.


The V10 will be available in the same two builds and as a frame kit for both wheelsizes


29" DH Reserve Carbon Wheels



We don't have precise details of the Reserve DH wheelset, yet, but what we do know is that they have been developed in conjunction with the Syndicate in 2018. They will only be available as an aftermarket product with one choice of Chris King hubs and a 31mm internal rim width. Like all Reserve wheels they carry a lifetime warranty. Judging by the pricing of other Reserve wheels, these will cost $599 USD per rim, and $2199 USD for the Chris King wheelset.
Reserve DH Details

Intended use: downhill
Size: 27.5" or 29"
Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" versions
Construction: Carbon Fibre
Width: 31mm internal
Price: $2199 USD
santacruzbicycles.com





