First Look: NS Bike's Define 170 is a Mullet Metal Monster - Pond Beaver 2021

NS Bikes has released a brand new bike. It's called the Define AL 170, it's mullet-only (29" front and 27.5" rear) and has 170mm of rear travel and 180mm up front. The frame is only available in aluminium. NS has also updated the Define 160, which is still their go-to enduro bike, but the Define 170 is designed for those who want a little more confidence and capability. According to NS, "The Define 170 will feel at home on the biggest lines in the bike park. It is the most aggressive bike in the Define range. Enduro, freeride, bike park ripper, call it what you like."



NS Define AL 170 Details



• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear

• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 180mm front, 170mm rear

• 64-degree head angle

• 76-degree effective seat angle

• 438mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M,L

• Price: €3399 - €4499

