First Look: NS Bike's Define 170 is a Mullet Metal Monster - Pond Beaver 2021

Photos: Piotr Jurczak

NS Bikes has released a brand new bike. It's called the Define AL 170, it's mullet-only (29" front and 27.5" rear) and has 170mm of rear travel and 180mm up front. The frame is only available in aluminium. NS has also updated the Define 160, which is still their go-to enduro bike, but the Define 170 is designed for those who want a little more confidence and capability. According to NS, "The Define 170 will feel at home on the biggest lines in the bike park. It is the most aggressive bike in the Define range. Enduro, freeride, bike park ripper, call it what you like."

NS Define AL 170 Details



• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear

• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 180mm front, 170mm rear

• 64-degree head angle

• 76-degree effective seat angle

• 438mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M,L

• Price: €3399 - €4499

Photo: Piotr Jurczak Photo: Piotr Jurczak

Photo: Wolis Photo

Geometry

Suspension

Models

Define AL 170 2

Frame: AL6061-T6/AL6066-T6

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Fork: RockShox Zeb, 180mm travel

Shock: X-Fusion Vector R

Crankset: Shimano Deore FCMT5101 170mm 34t

Derailleur: Shimano Deore

Brakes: Shimano MT420, 200mm discs

Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic

Tires: Schwalbe Big Betty BikePark 29x2.4"

Schwalbe Big Betty BikePark 27.5x2.4"

MSRP: €3399

Define AL 170 1

Frame: AL6061-T6/AL6066-T6

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Fork: Fox 38 Performance, 180mm travel

Shock: Fox X2 Performance

Crankset: Truvativ Descendant DUB 6K 170mm 34t

Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm discs

Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic

Tires: Maxxis High Roller II 29x2.5” WT TR EXO

Maxxis High Roller II 27.5x2.4” TR DH

MSRP: €4499



New Define AL 160

Photo: Piotr Jurczak

Spec: Define AL 160

The Define 170 sports a 64º head angle and 76º effective seat tube angle. There are three sizes (small, medium and large); the size large has a 490mm reach and 1,284mm wheelbase. All sizes have a 438mm chainstay length and 44mm fork offset.A flip-chip in the shock changes the bottom bracket height by 5mm and the head and seat tube angles by 0.5º.Like its shorter-travel stablemates, the Define 170 uses a Horst-link suspension layout. The leverage curve is progressive until very near the end, where it becomes slightly digressive. This shouldn't be an issue, though, whether used with a naturally progressive air shock, or a coil shock where the digressive section sits within the jurisdiction of the bottom-out bumper. Overall, the linkage has about 12% progression from start to finish, which is not particularly progressive.There's around 100% anti-squat at sag in the 21-tooth sprocket, so it should pedal quite well. The anti-squat values drop off quickly through the travel, so the amount of sag will have a pronounced effect on pedaling efficiency. On the other hand, the levels of pedal-kickback are relatively low for a long-travel bike.The Define AL 170 is available in two build kits, both using the same alloy frame.The Define AL 160 has also been updated and now features revised geometry which, according to NS, offers improved pedaling and descending capabilities, plus coil rear suspension courtesy of the X-Fusion H3C shock . It uses an alloy frame with 27.5" wheels front and rear, spec'd with a Shimano Deore drivetrain and non-series brakes plus a RockShox 35 fork (which is basically a Pike with a cheaper damper) helping to keep the cost down.Frame: AL6061-T6/AL6066-T6Sizes: Small, Medium, LargeFork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 160mm travel,Shock: X-Fusion H3CCrankset: Shimano Deore FCMT5101 170mm 34tDerailleur: Shimano DeoreBrakes: Shimano MT410, 200/180mm discsDropper post: X-Fusion ManicTires: Schwalbe Big Betty Bike Park 27.5x2.4"MSRP: €3299