First Look: NS Bike's Define 170 is a Mullet Metal Monster - Pond Beaver 2021

First Look: NS Bike's Define 170 is a Mullet Metal Monster

Apr 7, 2021
by Seb Stott  
NS Define AL 170 1
Photos: Piotr Jurczak


NS Bikes has released a brand new bike. It's called the Define AL 170, it's mullet-only (29" front and 27.5" rear) and has 170mm of rear travel and 180mm up front. The frame is only available in aluminium. NS has also updated the Define 160, which is still their go-to enduro bike, but the Define 170 is designed for those who want a little more confidence and capability. According to NS, "The Define 170 will feel at home on the biggest lines in the bike park. It is the most aggressive bike in the Define range. Enduro, freeride, bike park ripper, call it what you like."
NS Define AL 170 Details

• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 180mm front, 170mm rear
• 64-degree head angle
• 76-degree effective seat angle
• 438mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M,L
• Price: €3399 - €4499
nsbikes.com


NS Define AL 170 1
Photo: Piotr Jurczak
NS Define AL 170 1
Photo: Piotr Jurczak

Freeride with Godziek Brother riding new NS Define bikes
Photo: Wolis Photo

Geometry

NS Define AL 170 geometry chart

The Define 170 sports a 64º head angle and 76º effective seat tube angle. There are three sizes (small, medium and large); the size large has a 490mm reach and 1,284mm wheelbase. All sizes have a 438mm chainstay length and 44mm fork offset.

A flip-chip in the shock changes the bottom bracket height by 5mm and the head and seat tube angles by 0.5º.

Suspension

NS Define AL 170 1

Like its shorter-travel stablemates, the Define 170 uses a Horst-link suspension layout. The leverage curve is progressive until very near the end, where it becomes slightly digressive. This shouldn't be an issue, though, whether used with a naturally progressive air shock, or a coil shock where the digressive section sits within the jurisdiction of the bottom-out bumper. Overall, the linkage has about 12% progression from start to finish, which is not particularly progressive.

NS Define AL 170 Leverage-ratio
NS Define AL 170 Pedal kickback chart

There's around 100% anti-squat at sag in the 21-tooth sprocket, so it should pedal quite well. The anti-squat values drop off quickly through the travel, so the amount of sag will have a pronounced effect on pedaling efficiency. On the other hand, the levels of pedal-kickback are relatively low for a long-travel bike.

NS Define AL 170 Anti-rise
NS Define AL 170 Anti-squat chart


Models

The Define AL 170 is available in two build kits, both using the same alloy frame.

Define AL 170 2
Frame: AL6061-T6/AL6066-T6
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large
Fork: RockShox Zeb, 180mm travel
Shock: X-Fusion Vector R
Crankset: Shimano Deore FCMT5101 170mm 34t
Derailleur: Shimano Deore
Brakes: Shimano MT420, 200mm discs
Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic
Tires: Schwalbe Big Betty BikePark 29x2.4"
Schwalbe Big Betty BikePark 27.5x2.4"
MSRP: €3399
Define AL 170 1
Frame: AL6061-T6/AL6066-T6
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large
Fork: Fox 38 Performance, 180mm travel
Shock: Fox X2 Performance
Crankset: Truvativ Descendant DUB 6K 170mm 34t
Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm discs
Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic
Tires: Maxxis High Roller II 29x2.5” WT TR EXO
Maxxis High Roller II 27.5x2.4” TR DH
MSRP: €4499

NS Define AL 170 2
NS Define AL 170 1

New Define AL 160

NS Define AL 160
Photo: Piotr Jurczak

The Define AL 160 has also been updated and now features revised geometry which, according to NS, offers improved pedaling and descending capabilities, plus coil rear suspension courtesy of the X-Fusion H3C shock. It uses an alloy frame with 27.5" wheels front and rear, spec'd with a Shimano Deore drivetrain and non-series brakes plus a RockShox 35 fork (which is basically a Pike with a cheaper damper) helping to keep the cost down.

NS Define AL 160
NS Define AL 160

Spec: Define AL 160
Frame: AL6061-T6/AL6066-T6
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large
Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 160mm travel,
Shock: X-Fusion H3C
Crankset: Shimano Deore FCMT5101 170mm 34t
Derailleur: Shimano Deore
Brakes: Shimano MT410, 200/180mm discs
Dropper post: X-Fusion Manic
Tires: Schwalbe Big Betty Bike Park 27.5x2.4"
MSRP: €3299






