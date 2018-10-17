First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts

Nukeproof enters the insert arena with ARD (Advanced Rim Defense), a cruciform-shaped performance insert that is said to weight only 130 grams per wheel and cost around 50 British pounds (about $65 USD) for a pair. That alone should entice a lot of riders who have been shy about their cost and weight to give inserts a try.
Nukeproof says that the profile of the ARD liner looks like a happy monkey face for good reason. The "ears" spread out to protect against rim-pinch sidewall tears, while the center element provides a bump stop for the tire, which enhances the wheel's big-hit suspension performance. ARD inserts are made from a closed-cell foam of secret origin that won't absorb your tire sealant (It should be noted here that Flat Tire Defender and Cush Core are also closed-cell foam and also do not absorb fluid). Like most inserts, Nukeproof ships ARDs with special valve stems that allow air to freely pass by the foam.
Nukeproof ARD Inserts:
• Available in 27.5″ or 29″
• Weighs 130g per wheel for 27.5″ version
• Offers puncture protection
• Offers impact absorption to defend against dented rims and smooth out the trail
• MSRP £50 (per pair, Inc x2 ARD valves)
• ARD will be available through all Nukeproof retailers in Mid November
• Nukeproof's ARD landing page
Saving the best news for last, the ARD liner is intentionally slim at the bottom, where you need to tuck the tire beads underneath it. In addition, the liner itself is a loose fit around the rim until the tire is pressurized, after which (the PR says) it shrinks tightly over the tire and rim interface to secure the bead seats and prevent burping. Both design aspects are said to greatly ease the task of installing the tire. Nukeproof claims that the job can be done without the assistance of tire levers.
This is promising news for all-mountain and gravity riders, and we are looking forward to giving ARD a go as soon as we can get a pair. Nukeproof says the ARD inserts will be available mid November in both 27.5 and 29-inch sizes.
