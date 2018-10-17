FIRST LOOK

First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts

Oct 17, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
ARD tire insert


Nukeproof enters the insert arena with ARD (Advanced Rim Defense), a cruciform-shaped performance insert that is said to weight only 130 grams per wheel and cost around 50 British pounds (about $65 USD) for a pair. That alone should entice a lot of riders who have been shy about their cost and weight to give inserts a try.

Nukeproof says that the profile of the ARD liner looks like a happy monkey face for good reason. The "ears" spread out to protect against rim-pinch sidewall tears, while the center element provides a bump stop for the tire, which enhances the wheel's big-hit suspension performance. ARD inserts are made from a closed-cell foam of secret origin that won't absorb your tire sealant (It should be noted here that Flat Tire Defender and Cush Core are also closed-cell foam and also do not absorb fluid). Like most inserts, Nukeproof ships ARDs with special valve stems that allow air to freely pass by the foam.
Nukeproof ARD Inserts:
• Available in 27.5″ or 29″
• Weighs 130g per wheel for 27.5″ version
• Offers puncture protection
• Offers impact absorption to defend against dented rims and smooth out the trail
• MSRP £50 (per pair, Inc x2 ARD valves)
• ARD will be available through all Nukeproof retailers in Mid November
Nukeproof's ARD landing page

ARD tire insert


Saving the best news for last, the ARD liner is intentionally slim at the bottom, where you need to tuck the tire beads underneath it. In addition, the liner itself is a loose fit around the rim until the tire is pressurized, after which (the PR says) it shrinks tightly over the tire and rim interface to secure the bead seats and prevent burping. Both design aspects are said to greatly ease the task of installing the tire. Nukeproof claims that the job can be done without the assistance of tire levers.

This is promising news for all-mountain and gravity riders, and we are looking forward to giving ARD a go as soon as we can get a pair. Nukeproof says the ARD inserts will be available mid November in both 27.5 and 29-inch sizes.
ARD tire insert


28 Comments

  • + 18
 Nukeproof ARD's = NARDs. Something we could all use more of in the rough stuff
  • + 12
 Seems a decent option between huck Norris and cushcore
  • + 10
 Suddenly she had a craving for some churos!
  • + 2
 Banana laffy taffy.
  • + 5
 If it works this is a great balance between weight and protection. It’s pretty simple to get a tire that’s 100 grams lighter... if that in combo with this insert can add dampening and protection for my rims with relatively easy installation I’m definitely in.
  • + 8
 'mate, with these inserts you can go fooken 'ard!'
  • + 2
 I ‘ard they were going to stop all me flats and protect me rims too!
  • + 5
 This looks promising. The Vittorias looked good but these are much cheaper.
  • + 3
 Yeah, it's great to see tire inserts at a halfway decent price - at least compared to the prices of the competition. It is foam after all.
  • + 3
 Only way I’m running these are if they’re Randy approved
  • + 3
 Do the valves pass through the insert entirely or exit out the side?
  • + 2
 Que pool noodle comments. By that logic helmets, which are often made of foam, are the same as packing peanuts.
  • + 6
 Well dude... These look like fuckin pool noodles though..
  • + 2
 Ridemonkey special edition coming?
  • + 2
 Am I the only one that feel good with the normal tubelss???
  • + 1
 What if you just use garbage in your tire? Ghetto tubeless
  • + 1
 If Sammy's been rocking these, I'm in!
  • + 1
 I was looking though all the media to see if he has been and cant see anything to indicate so. You would think if he was involved they would be raving about it in their media releases to get people on board. Kellan Grant has been running them in EWS though.
  • + 1
 Look promising. May be worth adding to the Christmas list.
  • + 0
 No love for 26"? I know it's 'dead', but they're still out there, and it can't be hard to shape these a little smaller.
  • + 0
 This new ARD insert is making me hARD
  • + 1
 GNard!
  • + 0
 NARD
  • - 1
 Class action suit from the pool noodle guild coming up
  • - 2
 I’m ARD
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



