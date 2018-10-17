First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts

Saving the best news for last, the ARD liner is intentionally slim at the bottom, where you need to tuck the tire beads underneath it. In addition, the liner itself is a loose fit around the rim until the tire is pressurized, after which (the PR says) it shrinks tightly over the tire and rim interface to secure the bead seats and prevent burping. Both design aspects are said to greatly ease the task of installing the tire. Nukeproof claims that the job can be done without the assistance of tire levers.



This is promising news for all-mountain and gravity riders, and we are looking forward to giving ARD a go as soon as we can get a pair. Nukeproof says the ARD inserts will be available mid November in both 27.5 and 29-inch sizes.

