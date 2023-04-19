First Look: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon Downhill Bike

Apr 19, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Nukeproof hasn’t been shy about letting the world know a carbon version of their Dissent downhill bike was on the way. We featured a bike check with team rider, Adam Brayton, back in September, although the frame details were kept under the camo wrap.

From the outside, the frame appears to be very similar to the aluminum model, but Nukeproof have packed a ton of features into this new carbon-molded Dissent. For starters, the change in materials saves 430g and the kinematics have been tweaked. Nukeproof has also condensed two of the wheel-size options in the Dissent family into one carbon model, as well as devising new sizing nomenclature, called, NP1, NP2, and NP3.

Two build kits with a mix of SRAM / RockShox and Nukeproof components begin at £4499.99 (GBP) / $5699.99 (Euro) / $5,199 (USD), plus there’s also a frameset to custom build too.
Dissent Carbon Details

• Wheel size: 29er or MX
• Travel: 200mm
• 3-position main pivot progression adjustment
• Coil or air shock compatible
• Reach: 445, 465, 485mm (+/-6mm cups inc.)
• Chainstay: 440, 445, 450mm
• Weight: 3.48 kg (raw frame, size NP1)
• Pricing (complete): £4499.99 GBP / €5699.99 EUR / $5,199 USD - £5999.99 GBP / €7499.99 EUR/ $6,999 USD
• Pricing (frameset): £2999.99 GBP / €3599.99 EUR / $3,199 USD
nukeproof.com






Frame Details

Besides the obvious switch to the sculpted carbon material, the Dissent platform now combines both the 29er and mixed wheel frames into one sleek package. Nukeproof has employed the use of four variable fixing points on the frame to do just that. They’ve also worked in a flip-chip at the seatstay pivot to retain the geometry and kinematics between the two rear wheel sizes. A slotted 200mm post-style brake mount works for all three chainstay lengths.

Behind the built-in fork bumpers, you’ll find tube-in-tube cable routing that runs throughout the front and rear triangles. There’s also a healthy dose of rubber along the chainstay and under the downtube.





Kinematics

The kinematics have been altered to add suppleness with an air shock and Nukeproof says riders may find themselves moving up a spring weight from the aluminum Dissents, if they prefer a coil option. At the main pivot there is still a progression adjustment, however, that’s been reduced from four to three positions, giving 21, 25, and 28% progression versus the previous 17, 21, 26, and 30% settings. The frame still uses a 225x75mm shock and the smooth articulation of a bearing eyelet on the lower mount.




Geometry

If you’re familiar with their alloy version then you’ll recognize the 3-position chainstay adjustment at the axle which now varies between 440, 445, and 450mm. One of the critical numbers that doesn’t change though is the 63-degree headtube angle.

Then there are the three frame sizes that fall under a new naming scheme, NP1, NP2, and NP3. The reach numbers start at a baseline of 445, 465, and 485mm, but can vary by 6mm in either direction depending on the orientation of the supplied offset headset cups.




Pricing, Specs, and Availability

Although the Dissent Carbon can adapt to either rear wheel size, you’ll still have the choice to pick which one works for you when deciding on a build kit. The frame kit is available now in the EU, UK, and USA, while the complete bikes will come to the eastern side of the pond next week. Towards the end of July and August, the Comp and RS builds will come to the USA.

The Comp comes in a gloss grey color and retails for £4499.99 GBP / €5699.99 EUR / $5199 USD with a RockShox Boxxer Select, Super Deluxe Select air shock, G2 RE brakes, and Sun Duroc wheels. SRAM also takes care of the drivetrain with a 7-speed GX shift kit and Descendant crankset.



On the £5999.99 GBP / €7499.99 EUR/ $6,999 USD RS build, upgrades are made all around to the gloss red bike. SRAM / RockShox bits bump up to the Ultimate variety and the wheels swap to Nukeproof’s Horizon V2 HG. There are also Code R brakes with 220 and 200mm rotors, and an XO1 DH drivetrain.

Nukeproof’s own Neutron and Vector components and Michelin DH22 TRL cover the cockpit and tire specs on both builds, plus, MRP’s G4 chainguide is fitted for chain security.

If you’re after just the frame, that’ll cost £2999.99 GBP / €3599.99 EUR / $3,199 USD and will only be available in the grey color option. It’ll include the Super Deluxe Ulitmate air shock, rear axle, headset, and paint protection wrap already installed.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Dissent


29 Comments

  • 6 0
 Very nice. I can't wait to strongly consider one of these in the Black Friday sales and then not buy one because my nearest actual mountain with a chairlift is 1000 miles away.
  • 5 0
 “Nukeproof Dissent Carbon Downhill Bike” and yet they make one out of carbon! Facepalm
  • 3 0
 Trail Bikes on coild shocks and DH Bikes on air shocks Smile you gotta ove our industry
  • 2 0
 Yeah but you know, Trail bikes have progressive layout so they require linear coil shocks, whereas downhill bikes have linear layout so require progressive air shock ! Or the other way around ? Arrgh I don't know anymore Smile
  • 1 1
 They swap it around every few years to keep punters buying stuff....
  • 4 0
 really good looking bike
  • 6 3
 Guide brakes on a DH bike is that a fucking joke
  • 2 0
 Hi, I'm the real nobody and I I upvoted this comment.
  • 3 0
 They're Guide G2 RE, basically an e-bike brake with Code caliper - seems fine to me.
  • 1 0
 @tavaenga: would be better with HS2 rotors
  • 1 0
 If this was Mighty Car Mods those brakes would go "IN THE BIN!"
  • 1 0
 Very interesting. Is an aluminium model continuing alongside (like the Mega) or is this replacing it?
  • 1 0
 Replacing.
  • 1 0
 Why are the photos private? I'm trying to save them for my wallpaper collection.
  • 1 0
 Frame only is very overpriced
  • 1 0
 Old dissent was about $2500
  • 1 0
 Thats a great red though
  • 1 0
 @wburnes: old dissent is currently £1200 frame only or £3500 for the X01 build...
  • 1 0
 When will SRAM update the DH drivetrain with all the new Transmission tech
  • 1 0
 My Commencal Supreme frame was $1,900 brand new
  • 2 0
 Needs bottle mounts
  • 1 0
 @mattbeer

Check out your PMs please, thanks !
  • 1 1
 Come on now, when is the new boxxer coming out?
  • 2 0
 They're sitting on a warehouse full of them until they've sold all of the old ones
  • 1 0
 August
  • 1 0
 Nice looking bike !
  • 1 0
 29 is dead
Below threshold threads are hidden





