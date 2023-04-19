First Look: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon Downhill Bike





From the outside, the frame appears to be very similar to the aluminum model, but Nukeproof have packed a ton of features into this new carbon-molded Dissent. For starters, the change in materials saves 430g and the kinematics have been tweaked. Nukeproof has also condensed two of the wheel-size options in the Dissent family into one carbon model, as well as devising new sizing nomenclature, called, NP1, NP2, and NP3.



Two build kits with a mix of SRAM / RockShox and Nukeproof components begin at £4499.99 (GBP) / $5699.99 (Euro) / $5,199 (USD), plus there’s also a frameset to custom build too.

• Wheel size: 29er or MX• Travel: 200mm• 3-position main pivot progression adjustment• Coil or air shock compatible• Reach: 445, 465, 485mm (+/-6mm cups inc.)• Chainstay: 440, 445, 450mm• Weight: 3.48 kg (raw frame, size NP1)• Pricing (complete): £4499.99 GBP / €5699.99 EUR / $5,199 USD - £5999.99 GBP / €7499.99 EUR/ $6,999 USD• Pricing (frameset): £2999.99 GBP / €3599.99 EUR / $3,199 USD

Besides the obvious switch to the sculpted carbon material, the Dissent platform now combines both the 29er and mixed wheel frames into one sleek package. Nukeproof has employed the use of four variable fixing points on the frame to do just that. They’ve also worked in a flip-chip at the seatstay pivot to retain the geometry and kinematics between the two rear wheel sizes. A slotted 200mm post-style brake mount works for all three chainstay lengths.Behind the built-in fork bumpers, you’ll find tube-in-tube cable routing that runs throughout the front and rear triangles. There’s also a healthy dose of rubber along the chainstay and under the downtube.The kinematics have been altered to add suppleness with an air shock and Nukeproof says riders may find themselves moving up a spring weight from the aluminum Dissents, if they prefer a coil option. At the main pivot there is still a progression adjustment, however, that’s been reduced from four to three positions, giving 21, 25, and 28% progression versus the previous 17, 21, 26, and 30% settings. The frame still uses a 225x75mm shock and the smooth articulation of a bearing eyelet on the lower mount.If you’re familiar with their alloy version then you’ll recognize the 3-position chainstay adjustment at the axle which now varies between 440, 445, and 450mm. One of the critical numbers that doesn’t change though is the 63-degree headtube angle.Then there are the three frame sizes that fall under a new naming scheme, NP1, NP2, and NP3. The reach numbers start at a baseline of 445, 465, and 485mm, but can vary by 6mm in either direction depending on the orientation of the supplied offset headset cups.Although the Dissent Carbon can adapt to either rear wheel size, you’ll still have the choice to pick which one works for you when deciding on a build kit. The frame kit is available now in the EU, UK, and USA, while the complete bikes will come to the eastern side of the pond next week. Towards the end of July and August, the Comp and RS builds will come to the USA.The Comp comes in a gloss grey color and retails for £4499.99 GBP / €5699.99 EUR / $5199 USD with a RockShox Boxxer Select, Super Deluxe Select air shock, G2 RE brakes, and Sun Duroc wheels. SRAM also takes care of the drivetrain with a 7-speed GX shift kit and Descendant crankset.On the £5999.99 GBP / €7499.99 EUR/ $6,999 USD RS build, upgrades are made all around to the gloss red bike. SRAM / RockShox bits bump up to the Ultimate variety and the wheels swap to Nukeproof’s Horizon V2 HG. There are also Code R brakes with 220 and 200mm rotors, and an XO1 DH drivetrain.Nukeproof’s own Neutron and Vector components and Michelin DH22 TRL cover the cockpit and tire specs on both builds, plus, MRP’s G4 chainguide is fitted for chain security.If you’re after just the frame, that’ll cost £2999.99 GBP / €3599.99 EUR / $3,199 USD and will only be available in the grey color option. It’ll include the Super Deluxe Ulitmate air shock, rear axle, headset, and paint protection wrap already installed.