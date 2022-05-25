First Look: Nukeproof's New Scout Hardtail

The Nukeproof Scout is a classic do-it-all hardtail. After remaining unchanged for five years, Nukeproof have redesigned the frame with subtle tweaks to the recipe, but aimed to keep the overall character unchanged. These tweaks include a slightly slacker head angle and steeper seat tube, along with a few new frame features. The chainstay length is now size-specific, growing by 2.5 mm between each size. It's available with 27.5" or 29" wheels (no mixed-wheel option) and full builds get a 140 mm fork, though it will accept 130-150 mm of travel.



Due to the supply chain issues which are affecting the entire industry, it will be available as a frame only from the 1st of June 2022 with full builds expected to land from the 11th of July.



Nukeproof Scout Details



• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" f&r

• Fork travel: 140 mm (130-150 mm should work)

• Size-specific chanistay length

• 64.5-degree head, 74-degree seat angle

• Sizes: S-XL (27.5"), M-XXL (29")

• Frame only price: £499.99/€599.99/$699.99

• Full builds from: £1,399.99/€1,749.99/$1,599.99

• nukeproof.com • Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" f&r• Fork travel: 140 mm (130-150 mm should work)• Size-specific chanistay length• 64.5-degree head, 74-degree seat angle• Sizes: S-XL (27.5"), M-XXL (29")• Frame only price: £499.99/€599.99/$699.99• Full builds from: £1,399.99/€1,749.99/$1,599.99

