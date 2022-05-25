First Look: Nukeproof's New Scout Hardtail

Frame Details
The Nukeproof Scout is a classic do-it-all hardtail. After remaining unchanged for five years, Nukeproof have redesigned the frame with subtle tweaks to the recipe, but aimed to keep the overall character unchanged. These tweaks include a slightly slacker head angle and steeper seat tube, along with a few new frame features. The chainstay length is now size-specific, growing by 2.5 mm between each size. It's available with 27.5" or 29" wheels (no mixed-wheel option) and full builds get a 140 mm fork, though it will accept 130-150 mm of travel.
Due to the supply chain issues which are affecting the entire industry, it will be available as a frame only from the 1st of June 2022 with full builds expected to land from the 11th of July.
Nukeproof Scout Details
• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" f&r
• Fork travel: 140 mm (130-150 mm should work)
• Size-specific chanistay length
• 64.5-degree head, 74-degree seat angle
• Sizes: S-XL (27.5"), M-XXL (29")
• Frame only price: £499.99/€599.99/$699.99
• Full builds from: £1,399.99/€1,749.99/$1,599.99
• nukeproof.com
Though similar, the frame is all-new, with triple-butted hydro-formed alloy tubes. There's internal cable routing for dropper posts and external routing for the brake and derailleur. It's single-ring specific and uses a threaded 73mm BB and ISCG05 tabs. All the standards are shared with the previous Scout, so it's possible to simply swap parts from an older Scout frame. The most notable update is the contoured rubber protection on the chainstay and downtube. There's also an accessory mount under the top tube as well as bottle cage bosses on the downtube.
Geometry
The 29" Scout's geometry.
Above is the geometry chart for the 29" version of the Scout; the 27.5" geometry table is here
. The geometry is very similar between the two size-for-size - the most notable differences are the shorter stack height and the smaller chainstays (422-430 mm vs. 432-440 mm) on the 27.5" version.
Compared to the old Scout, the head angle has been slackened by half a degree to 64.5-degrees and the seat tube has been steepened by one degree to 74-degrees. The reach hasn't grown all that much size-for-size, but there is now an XXL size for taller riders looking for more room.
Models and Pricing
Nukeproof say the 74-degree effective seat tube angle matches a 140 mm-travel full-suspension bike with a 77.5-degree seat angle. That's because the full-suspension bike will get slacker by about 2.5-degrees due to sag (squatting) when pointed uphill, while suspension sag only makes the hardtail's angles steeper. Similarly, the BB height matches a 140mm-travel bike with a static bottom bracket height of 336 mm once sag is taken into account.
For now, the Scout is available as a frame only for £499.99/€599.99/$699.99. From July, complete bikes will be ready to purchase.
4 Comments
Nice looking frame @Nukeproofinternational !