First Look: Öhlins 'New and Improved' TTX22m.2 Shock

Jun 7, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Öhlins has updated their popular TTX22 coil shock. They're imaginatively calling the new version the TTX22m.2 and the main aim of the updated version is to improve usability and tweak the performance.

This isn't a major overhaul - the TTX maintains its iconic look, twin-tube design and three-position high-speed compression adjuster with low-speed compression and rebound dials.

Photo Ga tan Rey
The existing TTX22...
...compared to the new TTX22m.2

The most obvious change is the layout of the piggyback valving reservoir, which has been turned through 90-degrees in order to fit into more frames. Öhlins call the new style a side-by-side reservoir design. Trunion shocks will still be available with the in-line (older) design as well as side-by-side.

The new design makes it easier to swap springs or reduce the stroke.

One thing you'll be grateful for if you own one is that spring changes have been made easier - there's no longer a need to remove the rebound adjuster to remove and install the coil. Also, it's now possible to reduce the shock stroke by 2.5 mm increments without any special tools or disassembling the shock, using travel spacers included in the box.

In terms of performance updates, the compression valving has been changed on the "trail" version of the shock. The TTX is split into the trail version, which has two high-speed compression settings and a climb mode all controlled by the same lever, while the DH version has three high-speed settings. The DH version is only available in the longest sizes (225 mm or 250 mm), while the trail valving comes with all shorter shocks.

The trail shock's three-position lever now offers more distinct high-speed settings, while the climb mode (the third position) has been made firmer for more efficient climbing. The DH version's three high-speed settings are unchanged compared to the existing TTX22.

The new bump stop is longer and more supportive.

Finally, the bump rubber and the cup it sits in have been updated to provide more support from earlier in the travel and do so in a more predictable way. Öhlins say this is particularly beneficial for less progressive bikes, where the new bump stop adds significantly to the support in the mid-end stroke and reduces the chances of bottoming-out harshly.

The new shock should be available when you read this from ohlins.com, priced at $795 USD / €885 EUR / £799GBP.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


