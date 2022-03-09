First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork



It's not every day that a new fork enters the market, but this is one of those occasions. If you're thinking, hasn't Öhlins been making the RXF34 since 2016? Yes, they have . But while the m.2 shares the same stanchion diameter with its predecessor, it's an entirely new fork inside and out.It's aimed squarely at the downcountry end of the spectrum. While the original RXF34 was available with up to 160 mm travel and weighed 2,270 grams (almost as much as a RockShox Zeb), the mark 2 weighs 1,725 grams and is available with 120 or 130mm of travel. Those numbers put it in competition with the 2022 Fox 34 Öhlins RXF 34 M.2 Details

• Öhlins.com • Intended use: Downcountry / Trail• Travel: 120 or 130mm• 29" and 44 mm offset only• Air spring with volume spacers• Single-tube damper with Low-speed compression, High-speed compression/climb mode and rebound adjust.• 160mm brake mount, max 203mm• Weight: 1,725 g as tested, 1,698 g claimed• MSRP: $1,180 USD / €1,294 / £1,185 (Inc. VAT, apart from USD)

Design Details

Damper

The volume spacers clip together a lot like Fox's.

Air spring

The floating axle is initially loose-fitting in the right leg, and clamps the hub against the left leg. Then the pinch bolt secures the axle to the right leg, allowing the legs to stay parallel irrespective of the exact hub width. The new arch is a lot more rounded. Remind you of anything?

Chassis

I currently have the RXF34 and a TTX1 air rear shock mounted onto a YT Izzo. Unfortunately, I've not been able to log much time on it yet, but I have some proper testing planned and a full review is in the works.

Öhlins primary design goal for the m.2 was to save weight. While my fork packed full of volume spacers and a long steerer tube weighed 1,725 grams, Öhlins say in the lightest configuration it will sneak under 1,700 grams, which no doubt prompted a few high-fives and mopped brows at Öhlins HQ. For those who are keeping score, a 2022 Fox 34 set up the same way with the same steerer length as mine weighs 1,791g - 66g more. Of course, that's an inconsequential difference except for the never-ending game of Top Trumps between brands.The nearly 600g difference between this and the original RXF34, however, gives a clear indication of how different they are. Öhlins has totally redesigned the spring, damper and chassis to better fit the modern lightweight downcountry bike.Öhlins has gone away from their trademark twin-tube damper design to a more conventional single-tube damper, which they call the OTX18. Öhlins say their "Downcountry damper" is 27% lighter; they couldn't tell me exactly how much that is in grams, but given a typical damper weighs perhaps 200g, we're talking in the region of 50g or so.Externally, the damper mirrors other Öhlins products. There are low-speed rebound and low-speed compression adjusters (15 clicks each), plus a dial that offers two settings for the high-speed compression, plus a third setting that closes off the low- and high-speed compression valving for a firm climbing mode. The damping is designed to be "highly-sensitive.. for faster and more fluid trail riding", meaning a lighter damping tune for maintaining comfort and momentum over fast terrain rather than absorbing big impacts.It's a similar story on the spring side. Other Öhlins air springs use a three-chamber design, meaning a separate "ramp up" chamber is used to control progressiveness via a second valve on the bottom of the fork. But in the RXF34 m.2, there's just one valve to fill the self-equalising spring, and progression is controlled with plastic volume spacers like you'd find in a Fox or RockShox fork. Similarly, Öhlins usually use a self-contained cartridge air spring that sits inside and separate from the stanchion, but in the m.2 the piston seals directly against the stanchion wall, helping to save a little more weight.The air spring isn't travel-adjustable, but there are two options giving 120mm or 130mm of travel. Öhlins say shorter travel options might become available in future, but 130mm is the limit for the chassis.Öhlins say they've fine-tuned the flex pattern to shave weight wherever they can without sacrificing too much stiffness. Unlike many lightweight forks, the lower legs extend all the way to the axle, rather than stopping short and the dropout protruding below the tube. Öhlins say this improves stiffness and allows for more internal air volume within the leg, helping to prevent unwanted end-stroke ramp-up.They still use the two-bolt floating axle system common to all Öhlins forks. This allows both legs to self-align even if the hub-width is slightly out of spec. In theory, this means perfectly parallel legs no matter what, which could cut friction. There's no quick-release option, but both bolts use a 5 mm Allen key.