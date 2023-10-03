First Look: Orange Patriot E.P.O

Oct 3, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo
It's becoming a thing for bike brands to dust off old model names and apply them to e-bikes. The original Orange Patriot was a classic freeride bike of the early two-thousands. The new Patriot E.P.O (Electric Powered Orange) bears about as much relationship to the original as Mel Gibson's movie does to history. It has more in common with Orange's Switch 7 enduro bike, with 170 mm of travel at each end and mullet wheels, mated to a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 750 Wh battery.

While the motor may be relatively new to Orange, they're still made in-house in the UK out of folded sheets of aluminium, as they have been since around the time of the Magna Carta.
Patriot Details

• 170 mm travel front & rear
• Mullet wheels
• Bosch Performance Line CX motor, 750 Wh battery
• Sizes: S-XL
• Linkage-driven suspension
• Price: £8800 | €9500 | $9900 USD
www.orangebikes.com



photo

Suspension

Like the Switch 7 and Stage 7, it uses Orange's latest innovation: a link to drive the shock in a way that offers some progression to help with bottom-out resistance. The Strange Powerlink system results in a 25% drop in leverage ratio from 0% to 100% travel, making it progressively harder to compress the shock towards bottom-out as the leverage ratio decreases. In contrast, Orange's single-pivot bikes for which they're best known have a leverage ratio that remains approximately constant throughout the travel, meaning bottom-out resistance is left up to the shock.


photo

Geometry

The geometry is designed for stability, with a slack 63-degree head angle and relatively long 448 mm chainstays. The geometry is very similar to the Switch 7 enduro bike, but with a 5 mm higher bottom bracket (and 5 mm shorter crank) to help reduce pedal strikes.


Price and parts

For now, there's just one build: the Patriot LE. It goes for £8800 | €9500 | $9900 USD. For that, you get Fox Performance-level suspension (Grip fork damper), Shimano SLX drivetrain (with SRAM NX chain); SRAM Guide RE brakes and Stan's Flow/Hope Pro5 wheels.

photo



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Orange Bikes


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
255 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
119343 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
69812 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51349 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
35975 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34339 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
32657 views
First Ride: Merida One-Twenty - A Mountain Bike for Mountain Bikers
30002 views
Review: Five Lightweight Full Face Helmets
29384 views

51 Comments
  • 80 1
 Let's look at the positives; They can't force you to buy one.
  • 11 0
 No headset cable routing
  • 3 6
 Bike looks nice.
  • 3 0
 they really need to figure out how to make the linkage not look like a block of aluminium. That and not charge 9k for baes level fox suspension and poo-tire brakes. Just picked up a Trek Rail in the sale with a better spec than this for 4.7k
  • 28 1
 What sound does an electric filing cabinet make when tossed down the stairs?
  • 23 0
 The dude that wasted the excellent "looks like a fridge" comment on the megawatt article must be livid today!
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: lol
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: lol I was coming to say the same thing.
  • 25 1
 i see ya left out the weight...
  • 20 0
 Did someone say that Nukeproof e-bike looked like a fridge…
  • 10 0
 The Megawatt is a fridge, this is a shipping container
  • 3 0
 Dude if it comes stock with a little Redbull fridge in the downtube I'll buy it.
  • 12 0
 30kg bike with Guide brakes? very optimistic
  • 2 1
 The Guide REs use the old Code calipers and aren't too bad.
  • 2 0
 @ABhardtail: for a 13-14kg bike they’re okay for general trail riding. For a 30kg fully loaded shipping container…RIP little guides, you weren’t made for this
  • 9 0
 Literally my number one favourite thing in the world is to spend nearly £9k then buy immediately new brakes - nailed it fellas
  • 5 0
 Do you think Orange actually steps back upon a bike's completion and says man, look at this beautiful masterpiece. Or, is it more of a handing in your 10 page final paper that you wrote the night before it was due and telling yourself it's not that bad and the professor might dig it kind of thing?
  • 7 0
 I will never understand why Orange still makes that swing arm.. it is just unbelievably ugly, plus must weigh a ton...
  • 1 0
 amen
  • 7 0
 Whos buying these filing cabinets? I haven't seen one on the trail since 2007
  • 7 0
 Shimano drivetrain with Sram NX chain? Why? FFS
  • 5 0
 They obviously had to make some compromises to hit that low price of €9500
  • 7 0
 All other criticisms aside, EPO is pretty funny name.
  • 6 1
 I think we should all take a moment to be grateful that there are plenty of other bike companies out there who actually know what they're doing.
  • 6 0
 Wonder if Canfield will go Specialized on Orange over EPO?
  • 7 2
 Like that big lady at the end of the bar, I am gonna need half a dozen whiskey sours before I even think of riding it.
  • 1 0
 Good fun till your mates find out!!
  • 1 0
 The bike is very cool!

However, why would one want to mix imperial and metric units in the geometry table? ST length could be stated in units that the civilized world understands and uses.
  • 3 0
 An electric clockwork orange
  • 2 0
 Makes the new carbon megawatt look good value! Performance level suspension, NX chain, guide re brakes, for £8800?!
  • 4 0
 63lbs.
  • 3 0
 in the words of a Duke Nukem: damn, you're ugly
  • 1 0
 Why this old clunky controller, and what is on the top tube. In terms of electronic integration outdated in the time of its premier Frown
  • 2 0
 As much as I like the brand I'd buy a new petrol bike or a second hand van for that price.
  • 2 0
 Almost £9k for that. What they smoking in Halifax? Trail bike brakes on a 30kg ebike, okaaaaay.
  • 3 0
 motorised skellingtons
  • 2 0
 Agree… the Guide brakes are a wildly optimistic spec for this bike. Oof.
  • 2 1
 Hey Lance Armstrong, here is your favourite cycling thing, and now its free to use!
  • 2 0
 They really need to update their look. Primitive looking.
  • 1 0
 Didn’t know orange could make their bikes look anymore uglier….

Yet here we are
  • 2 0
 are orange and pole having a contest
  • 1 0
 Love that Orange have kept their design language over all these years. That elevated chainstay just screams Orange
  • 1 0
 It wouldn't be an Orange with an idler pulley?
  • 1 0
 I once tried e-doping but ended up a bit fried. My PTSD was gone though!
  • 1 0
 that part about the linkage haha
  • 1 0
 Anyone know where I can short Orange shares?
  • 1 0
 Isn't EPO already on the UCIs doping list?
  • 2 2
 Looks great. Been on the Phase, it was great. Expect this to be great
  • 3 0
 I feel like you may have issues
  • 2 1
 Couldn't be much uglier.
  • 2 1
 Woof





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038746
Mobile Version of Website