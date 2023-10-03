First Look: Orange Patriot E.P.O

It's becoming a thing for bike brands to dust off old model names and apply them to e-bikes. The original Orange Patriot was a classic freeride bike of the early two-thousands. The new Patriot E.P.O (Electric Powered Orange) bears about as much relationship to the original as Mel Gibson's movie does to history. It has more in common with Orange's Switch 7 enduro bike, with 170 mm of travel at each end and mullet wheels, mated to a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 750 Wh battery.
While the motor may be relatively new to Orange, they're still made in-house in the UK out of folded sheets of aluminium, as they have been since around the time of the Magna Carta.
Patriot Details
• 170 mm travel front & rear
• Mullet wheels
• Bosch Performance Line CX motor, 750 Wh battery
• Sizes: S-XL
• Linkage-driven suspension
• Price: £8800 | €9500 | $9900 USD
• www.orangebikes.com
Suspension
Like the Switch 7 and Stage 7, it uses Orange's latest innovation: a link to drive the shock in a way that offers some progression to help with bottom-out resistance. The Strange Powerlink system results in a 25% drop in leverage ratio from 0% to 100% travel, making it progressively harder to compress the shock towards bottom-out as the leverage ratio decreases. In contrast, Orange's single-pivot bikes for which they're best known have a leverage ratio that remains approximately constant throughout the travel, meaning bottom-out resistance is left up to the shock.
Geometry
The geometry is designed for stability, with a slack 63-degree head angle and relatively long 448 mm chainstays. The geometry is very similar to the Switch 7 enduro bike, but with a 5 mm higher bottom bracket (and 5 mm shorter crank) to help reduce pedal strikes.
Price and parts
For now, there's just one build: the Patriot LE. It goes for £8800 | €9500 | $9900 USD. For that, you get Fox Performance-level suspension (Grip fork damper), Shimano SLX drivetrain (with SRAM NX chain); SRAM Guide RE brakes and Stan's Flow/Hope Pro5 wheels.
