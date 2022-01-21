First Look: Orange Phase MX Team eMTB

What did Orange get when they assembled a new beastly eMTB mixed with influence from their enduro riders? All the trail-worthy travel possible with matching team spec'd components and colors, no doubt. The new Phase MX Team E-bike runs on mixed wheels, like the current Phase MX, but gets a boost in travel at both ends. Formula's signature purple suspension colors delivers 165 mm of rear wheel travel from the MOD coil shock, paired with a 170 mm Selva S fork. Unique parts from Burgtec, e*thirteen, Michelin, Formula, and SDG round out the build, just like the non-assisted Switch 6 bike.
Doing what they do best, aluminum single-pivot full suspension bikes, Orange's no fuss ethos does mean that the frame geometry is a set and forget style. It's not just a copy and paste from their un-assisted bikes either. The new Phase MX Team frame progresses Orange's eMTB lineup with cleaner integration and bigger numbers for the motor and battery.
Orange Phase MX Team DetailsFrame material:
AlloyTravel:
170 mm front / 165 mm rear Wheelsize:
29" front / 27.5" rear Head Tube Angle:
64° Seat Tube Angle:
76ºReach:
483 mm (LG)Chainstay length:
439 mm Sizes:
MD, LG, XLMotor:
Shimano EP8, 85 Nm TorqueBattery:
Shimano 8036 630 WhPrice:
£7300 GBP | €8200 EUR | $7900 USDMore info: orangebikes.com
As for the power plant, this eMTB runs on the commonly used Shimano EP8 motor and a 630 Wh battery. Shimano's E-Tube Project App lets you choose from ten levels of assistance and reel in the the max torque. This should keep the wheel from spinning unnecessarily and time your shifts without mashing through the gears. You can save those profiles so that they are tuned for commuting to the trails or if you frequent unique riding zones.Frame Details
Sticking to their guns, Orange builds the frame in the U.K. and offers a 5-year warranty with a Limited Lifetime Crash Replacement program. To increase the travel on the Phase MX Team, the shock is a 230 x 65 mm metric size, reducing the anti-squat and pedal kickback numbers. However, due to the shock placement and other frame tube constraints, there are no water bottle bosses on this bike, even under the downtube. There is a heavy duty battery shroud and motor shield though.
The rear triangle has been strengthened and a gusset between the top tube and head tube has been added to deal with the higher forces of the motor. Orange states that the SRAM UDH hanger is designed to "re-rail" the chain, should it drop off the lowest cog, which could lead to fewer broken mechs. Other standards are the 148 Boost hub spacing and a 177 mm Q-factor, the same as a typical Shimano XT crankset.
There are a few further upgrades made to the motor, battery and controls on the off-white team colored aluminum frame. The Shimano EP8 motor has a total weight of 2.6 kg and now kicks out up to 85 Nm of torque with claims of 36% reduced drag too. Nestled in the downtube of the classic Orange Bikes' appearance is a Shimano 8036 630 Wh battery, an upgrade for 25% more juice from the previous Phase MX, while taking up 10% less volume in the frame. Their instructional video and directions on the downtube make battery removal simple - you just need a 4 mm hex key to open the locking mechanism.
Geometry
Orange bikes have been keeping up with the longer reach number trend, but the standover height of 738 mm of the medium, the smallest in frame in the size range, may limit smaller riders. It is interesting to see Orange catering to the middle ground of rider heights on the bell curve. The reach numbers range start at 463 mm for the medium, then increase by 20 mm for the large, and jump up to 500 mm for the XL frame, which still isn't overly long for today's standard XL bikes.
Although, with that smaller rear wheel there is a slight deviation from Orange's usual lengthy rear centers. The chainstay measures 439 mm, which is substantially shorter than the Phase 29 and its 457mm chainstays. With a 27.5" rear wheel, the Phase MX Team should be a little more nimble in the tighter tracks. Otherwise, the geometry is very close to the current Phase MX, sharing a 64-degree head tube angle and 76-degree seat tube angle.
Specifications
|
Specifications
|
Release Date
|
2022
|
|
Price
|
$7900
|
|
Travel
|
165 mm
|
|
Rear Shock
|
Formula MOD Coil Shock 230x65
|
|
Fork
|
Formula Selva S 170mm 29
|
|
Headset
|
Cane Creek 49mm for Tapered Steerer
|
|
Cassette
|
E13 Helix R 9-50t
|
|
Crankarms
|
E13 Helix E-spec 32t 165mm
|
|
Chainguide
|
E13 Vario Compact Guide
|
|
Bottom Bracket
|
Shimano EP8 DU Integrated
|
|
Rear Derailleur
|
Shimano XT 12spd
|
|
Chain
|
KMC 12spd
|
|
Shifter Pods
|
Shimano XT 12spd
|
|
Handlebar
|
Burgtec RideWide Enduro 800mm
|
|
Stem
|
Burgtec MK3 Enduro CNC Orange 35mm
|
|
Grips
|
Burgtec Bartender Pro
|
|
Brakes
|
Formula Cura 4 203/203mm
|
|
Wheelset
|
E13 LG1 EN Plus E-spec 29/27.5
|
|
Tires
|
Michelin DH 22 2.4 29/ DH 34 2.4 27.5
|
|
Seat
|
SDG Strange Bel Air III
|
|
Seatpost
|
SDG Tellis 150mm
|
As you may have guess, the Team moniker comes from mimicking the exact parts that Orange Factory riders Lachlan Blair and Joe Connell put through the wringer on their Scottish turf. Durable Michelin DH22 and DH34 tires are mounted on e*thirteen alloy wheels, specifically built for the rigors of E-bike riding. e* thirteen also supplies the 165 mm cranks arms, top chain guide, and even the blingy Helix 9-50-tooth 12-speed cassette. Changing gears is taken care of by the timeless Shimano XT derailleur and shifter combo.
Matching the Formula suspension, the 203 mm rotors front and rear harness the power of the Cura 4-piston brakes. As mentioned, the Formula MOD coil shock and Selva S fork that arrive on the Team build are more components infrequently seen at the trail head. The fork comes with a multitude of compression circuits to tailor to different riding styles and can be swapped without removing the fork from the bike.
Finishing bits of kit are an SDG Bel Air III saddle and Tellis post with 150 mm of drop and Burgtec controls. The 35 mm length stem is said to pair well with the longer top tube of the frame and 44 mm offset fork.
The Phase MX Team build is available now at a price of £7300 GBP | €8200 EUR | $7900 USD. You can locate the nearest Orange dealer to you by heading over to orangebikes.com
.
