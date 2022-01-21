First Look: Orange Phase MX Team eMTB

What did Orange get when they assembled a new beastly eMTB mixed with influence from their enduro riders? All the trail-worthy travel possible with matching team spec'd components and colors, no doubt. The new Phase MX Team E-bike runs on mixed wheels, like the current Phase MX, but gets a boost in travel at both ends. Formula's signature purple suspension colors delivers 165 mm of rear wheel travel from the MOD coil shock, paired with a 170 mm Selva S fork. Unique parts from Burgtec, e*thirteen, Michelin, Formula, and SDG round out the build, just like the non-assisted Switch 6 bike.



Doing what they do best, aluminum single-pivot full suspension bikes, Orange's no fuss ethos does mean that the frame geometry is a set and forget style. It's not just a copy and paste from their un-assisted bikes either. The new Phase MX Team frame progresses Orange's eMTB lineup with cleaner integration and bigger numbers for the motor and battery.



Orange Phase MX Team Details



Frame material: Alloy

Travel: 170 mm front / 165 mm rear

Wheelsize: 29" front / 27.5" rear

Head Tube Angle: 64°

Seat Tube Angle: 76º

Reach: 483 mm (LG)

Chainstay length: 439 mm

Sizes: MD, LG, XL

Motor: Shimano EP8, 85 Nm Torque

Battery: Shimano 8036 630 Wh

Price: £7300 GBP | €8200 EUR | $7900 USD

More info: orangebikes.com

