First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo

Nov 30, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Building on their 29" wheeled bike range, Orange has added the Stage 6 Evo to their catalogue as their go-to aggressive trail bike. In true Orange fashion, the bike uses a single pivot layout that they have refined over decades of trials - adjustments are nowhere to be found.

Orange's unique look is immediately recognized, but deciphering the subtleties between each model can be puzzling. Touting 140 mm of rear wheel travel, this Stage 6 Evo is a combination of the regular Stage 6 with 10 mm more travel and the zippy 120 mm Stage Evo. The geometry follows closely to the enduro focused Stage 6, but Orange says it remains well balanced and "hair-raisingly fast".

Stage 6 Evo Details

• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 140 mm / 150 mm fork
• 29" wheels
• Offset pivot and asymmetrical chainstay heights
• 64-degree head angle
• 76-degree seat tube angle
• 467 mm chainstays
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Price: £6,400 GBP
orangebikes.com



Frame Details

Fans of the iconic single pivot bikes will be excited to hear that the 6061-T6 aluminum frame is still built in Britain and has a 5-year warranty with a limited lifetime crash replacement policy. Thinner cross-sectional, custom formed monocoque tubing contributes to a claimed 20% more longitudinal stiffness and a 15% increase in overall strength. Orange has offset the chainstay heights to ride asymmetrically and moved the pivot shaft inboard further on the drive side to free up space for the chainring. They also say that a neutral pivot position allows for progressive suspension kinematics and a more rigid frame allows for smoother shock actuation.

You'll find standard equipment like Boost hub spacing, internal cable routing, UDH capability, and now a top tube accessory mount under the top tube. Water bottle capacity is located under the downtube. There are also ISCG tabs under the BB should you want to invest in chainring protection and security.


Geometry

Whether or not Orange believes that short riders are better suited to 27.5" wheels, the Stage 6 Evo is only available in MD, LG, and XL sizes. However, some of their 27.5" wheeled bikes drop down to size SM, like the Alpine series. They say the geometry is well balanced, but the chainstay number jumps off the page with a staggering 467 mm length on all three sizes. The reach numbers don't stray too far from one another at less than a 20 mm gap between them, starting at 468 mm for the size medium and topping out at 505 for the XL.

With a head angle of 64º and a seat tube angle of 76º, those numbers aren't wildly progressive, but are a common ground that should bode well for diverse regions. Stack heights are on the higher side at 630 mm for the MD and LG (640 for the XL) due to a -40 mm BB drop, keeping in mind that the head tubes are average heights of 110 mm for the smaller size and 120 for the XL. This should allow taller riders to feel "in the bike" more without the need to raise their bar height, ultimately leading to chipping away at the reach number.






Built Kit

For the moment, only the premium SE model is available ringing in at £6,400, but Orange will announce more options in the near future. The build kit is spec'd with parts that are less standard than typical Fox or SRAM componentry. Staying close to home, you'll find a short 35 mm length Hope Tech stem and 3 E4 brakes with 203 and 180 mm floating rotors, 35 mm clamp diameter Renthal FatBars, and from just a hop across the water; Ohlins Swedish gold in the form of an air sprung RXF 36 M.2 fork and TTX1 Air.

To carry through the Orange's no fuss ethos, standard equipment like Shimano's SLX drivetrain bits are mated to Race Face Aeffect cranks and Stan's burlier Flow MK4 wrapped in Maxxis Minon DHF/DHR II Exo tires. Topping it off, the Ox Blood Red painted frame is finished with Strange grips, Orange's pseudonym, and a SDG Bel Air III saddle on a 150 mm Tellis dropper post.





30 Comments

  • 10 2
 designed in the UK and the water bottle is mounted directly in line of sheep sh.. coming off the front wheel?
  • 4 1
 Pit this against Santa Cruz's closes rival the 5010, full carbon build XT build, carbon rims on Inustry nine hubs, with a much shorter rear end to make it more playful, and only £200 more...

Like many of the UK steel hardtail fabricators, pricing is geting rediculous...
  • 1 0
 Probably why Santa Cruz too many of the ‘what bike will you buy next’ polls.

Still like orange bikes, just not enough to buy one myself.
  • 6 0
 You missed one important point. Where Santa Cruz is building its frames?
  • 1 0
 By this logic, could just as well compare it to a YT Industries bike. BTR does short rear ends if you want playful. And smaller wheels too to make it playful. And only a for a bit more money than the Santa Cruz.
  • 1 0
 @szec: That is important only if it’s actually important to you as the customer - some people don’t care where the frame is made.
  • 5 0
 The fact that its slightly off-red is a massive slap in the face to red hope component buyers haha
  • 5 0
 I wouldn't buy it because I'm not a single-pivot lover but I like it!
  • 1 0
 Single pivot without links...
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure it has a pivot on both sides. Does that help?
  • 1 0
 @vinay: you wrong only one side to save weight!
  • 2 0
 Insert generic Orange jokes here:
- Looks like a filing cabinet
- Sounds like a skeleton having a wank in a tin
- 1980s design
- What, no Horst link?
- looks the same as my Five for 1998
- etc
  • 5 0
 not just any tin, a biscuit tin
  • 1 0
 Dead horse?
  • 1 0
 At least the weld quality seems to have improved a bit.
  • 1 0
 We know all the jokes and comments that will come out now. But I think of Orange slightly differently.

To use a sports car analogy, Santa Cruz are Ferrari, Yeti are Lamborghini, Specialized are Porsche. And Orange are like Caterham, or Morgan. They're not trying to be the same thing as the 'big boys'. In it's way the product is competitive, but it's also traditional, idiosyncratic and a little bit obnoxious. In that sense you either get it, or you don't. And if you don't get it then I don't think Caterham/Morgan/Orange really care. They'll continue to do their thing and you can take it or leave it.

In the same way nobody cross-shops a new Morgan and a new Ferrari, I don't think many/any are cross-shopping Santa Cruz and Orange. Maybe 3/5/8 years ago they did, but not any more. By buying a brand new Orange, same as brand new Caterham or Morgan, you are making something of a statement.
  • 1 0
 Having raced a 224 (hated it) and demo'd a 5 and patriot (both not nice and didn't fair well in technical climbing or descending test).

This looks nice. Maybe it's because the colour reminds me of my old VPFree. Maybe because it's Billy basic. Maybe because the team riders have been shredding them well and putting in some good results.

But... I watched the video of how orange frames are made and that is enough to put anyone off forever!
  • 5 0
 467mm Chainstays?
  • 5 1
 467mm chainstays on a bike built for fun? ehhhh???
  • 2 0
 How much does it weight?
Let's say that in italian it can be called "putrella".
  • 1 0
 Prices have risen in the land of Stain (hx4) since ownership change .Still ideal for the UKs Slopfest and cracking good frames. but at a cost.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, basically they can’t get hold of anything higher spec is my guess
  • 4 2
 sigh.
  • 3 2
 What do you expect? Orange have been making the same bike for two decades.
  • 1 0
 @redrook: They're the Porche of the MTB world. Same, same but different.
  • 3 0
 @megatryn: porsche ffs
  • 1 0
 @Sethimus: oops. My bad. Still the Porsche of the MTB world.
  • 3 2
 £6400 (that's $11,000 CAD) for SLX?
  • 1 0
 Alongside the SLX stuff, you're also getting the rest of the bike.
  • 1 0
 no superboost? not enogugh modern!

Post a Comment



