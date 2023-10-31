First Look: Orange's Phase Evo eMTB Is Respectably Light

Oct 31, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

When Orange launched their full-power Patriot ebike a few weeks ago, they got a fair bit of grief in the comments for its 'industrial fridge' aesthetic. But their new offering looks great to my eye, not just aesthetically but in terms of how its geometry and specs compare to what's already on the market.

The Phase EVO is Orange's first attempt at a "light(er)" eMTB - a genre that's exemplified by bikes like the Orbea Rise and Specialized Levo SL. It uses a Bosch Performance Line SX motor, which weighs just 2 kg and offers 55 Nm of torque, alongside a 400 Wh internal battery. This can be boosted up to 650 Wh with an external range extender.
Phase EVO Details

• 160 mm travel front & rear
• Mullet wheels
• Bosch Performance Line SX motor
• 400 Wh battery (250 Wh range extender available)
• Sizes: S-XL
• 19.5 kg (43 lb) claimed weight (L frame)
• Price: £7,900 | €8,900 | $8,700 USD
www.orangebikes.com

Unlike the Rise and Levo SL, it uses mullet wheels teamed with 160 mm of travel at each end. Despite having a bigger battery than some of its sveltest rivals, sensible parts and an aluminium frame (of course), Orange claims a respectable headline weight of 19.5 kg (43 lb) in size large.



photo

Frame Details

Unlike some of Orange's other recent bikes, it sticks with the brand's iconic single-pivot suspension, in this case delivering 160 mm of squish with a Fox X2 air shock. That means there won't be much progression from the frame, so you may need plenty of volume spacers to resist bottom-out. Interestingly, the shock is mounted with bearings at both ends to boost sensitivity.

Orange didn't provide any suspension kinematic information, but the main pivot is placed just above the top of the chainring, so there should be plenty of anti-squat to support you when pedalling without so much as to be excessively firm under power.

photo
photo

Bosses under the top tube can mount tools, a bottle or the range extender battery. Plus there's a little door to access the space in the downtube above the battery for extra storage. Orange call this the SAFE (Stores Accessories Food & Equipment). The door also allows access to the battery power button in case you need to reset it.

photo
Who says Orange aren't innovators - these cables run outside of the headset.

photo
The charge port sits atop the top tube, while all the motor controls and information is housed on the Bosch Purion 200 display/controller.
photo
The motor is protected by an aluminium sump guard.


photo

Geometry

The geometry is on the stable side, with a slack 63-degree head angle and relatively long 448 mm chainstays. The BB height is moderate at 448 mm, although the motor hangs down slightly below the chainring, which looks like it might catch on certain trail features.


photo

Price and parts

The first model available will be the Phase Evo LE, priced at £7900 GBP | €8900 EUR | $8700 USD.

For that, you get a Fox Factory 36 fork and Float X2 shock, Fox Factory Transfer seatpost and Stans Flow Mk4 rims on Hope Pro 5 hubs. The SLX brakes and shifting may look stingy for the price, but they work well; besides, eMTBs eat drivetrains for breakfast, so anything higher-end would just be for show. By contrast, the Fox Factory seatpost looks flashy but only offers 150 mm or 175 mm of travel, depending on the frame size. I'd rather see less Kashima and more drop.

The tires are Maxxis Minion DHF on the front (2.5" 3C EXO+ 29") with a DHR II out back (2.4" 3C EXO+ 27.5"). It would be nice to see a DoubleDown casing on the rear, but the new EXO+ is more reliable than the original at least.

The cranks are nice and short at 165 mm. Orange spec a SRAM NX chain alongside the Shimano SLX derailleur and cassette. When I asked why this was, Orange told me it was down to a supply issue. "We’ll normally spec Shimano or KMC on this kind of spec bike", my contact at Orange explained. "We’ve not had any issues using the Sram chain and the wear has been really good."

photo



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Orange Bikes Orange Phase Evo


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
262 articles
Report
15 Comments
  • 11 3
 Round of applause for our brothers over the moors. All aluminium, no carbon in sight, UK made, great weight, performance and spec, proper riders geometry, classic Orange lines. Bravo. I hope they sell loads.
  • 5 0
 They would sell loads, if it wasn't 8k.
  • 7 0
 How to confuse the colour blind, label it orange but paint it green.
  • 1 0
 At least that donwtube isn't bigger than on all previous Oranges ever or makes it look like a pregnant seahorse. You could almost sneak onto an acoustic ride without anyone suspecting you're on a eeb with that.
  • 4 0
 Honestly, compared to some E bikes, it doesn't look half bad
  • 3 1
 Sump guard is a weird way to spell skid plate.
  • 1 1
 Thats what they call then on a motorcycle
  • 2 0
 @Corkster9: yes... Because a motorbike has a sump.....
  • 2 0
 464mm of reach for a Medium sized bike i is getting a bit out of hand IMO.
  • 1 0
 Perfect IMO
  • 2 0
 at 178cm it's the perfect reach for me imoSmile I'm tired of getting stuck between a 450-455mm reach M and a 475-480 L
  • 1 0
 Editors-The BB height is listed as 343mm in the chart not 448mm in the Geometry text.
  • 1 0
 I like that they put on a good skid plate from new. Not enough ebike brands do this, i hope you see more in the future.
  • 7 7
 Looks like the boys were a few pints in when they welded this pig up.
  • 4 7
 You gotta hand it to orange, they must be the masters in polishing a turd by now







