First Look: Orange's Phase Evo eMTB Is Respectably Light

When Orange launched their full-power Patriot ebike a few weeks ago, they got a fair bit of grief in the comments for itsaesthetic. But their new offering looks great to my eye, not just aesthetically but in terms of how its geometry and specs compare to what's already on the market.The Phase EVO is Orange's first attempt at a "light(er)" eMTB - a genre that's exemplified by bikes like the Orbea Rise and Specialized Levo SL. It uses a Bosch Performance Line SX motor, which weighs just 2 kg and offers 55 Nm of torque, alongside a 400 Wh internal battery. This can be boosted up to 650 Wh with an external range extender. Phase EVO Details



Frame Details

Who says Orange aren't innovators - these cables run outside of the headset.

The charge port sits atop the top tube, while all the motor controls and information is housed on the Bosch Purion 200 display/controller. The motor is protected by an aluminium sump guard.

Geometry

Price and parts

Unlike the Rise and Levo SL, it uses mullet wheels teamed with 160 mm of travel at each end. Despite having a bigger battery than some of its sveltest rivals, sensible parts and an aluminium frame (of course), Orange claims a respectable headline weight of 19.5 kg (43 lb) in size large.Unlike some of Orange's other recent bikes, it sticks with the brand's iconic single-pivot suspension, in this case delivering 160 mm of squish with a Fox X2 air shock. That means there won't be much progression from the frame, so you may need plenty of volume spacers to resist bottom-out. Interestingly, the shock is mounted with bearings at both ends to boost sensitivity.Orange didn't provide any suspension kinematic information, but the main pivot is placed just above the top of the chainring, so there should be plenty of anti-squat to support you when pedalling without so much as to be excessively firm under power.Bosses under the top tube can mount tools, a bottle or the range extender battery. Plus there's a little door to access the space in the downtube above the battery for extra storage. Orange call this the SAFE (Stores Accessories Food & Equipment). The door also allows access to the battery power button in case you need to reset it.The geometry is on the stable side, with a slack 63-degree head angle and relatively long 448 mm chainstays. The BB height is moderate at 448 mm, although the motor hangs down slightly below the chainring, which looks like it might catch on certain trail features.The first model available will be the Phase Evo LE, priced at £7900 GBP | €8900 EUR | $8700 USD.For that, you get a Fox Factory 36 fork and Float X2 shock, Fox Factory Transfer seatpost and Stans Flow Mk4 rims on Hope Pro 5 hubs. The SLX brakes and shifting may look stingy for the price, but they work well; besides, eMTBs eat drivetrains for breakfast, so anything higher-end would just be for show. By contrast, the Fox Factory seatpost looks flashy but only offers 150 mm or 175 mm of travel, depending on the frame size. I'd rather see less Kashima and more drop.The tires are Maxxis Minion DHF on the front (2.5" 3C EXO+ 29") with a DHR II out back (2.4" 3C EXO+ 27.5"). It would be nice to see a DoubleDown casing on the rear, but the new EXO+ is more reliable than the original at least.The cranks are nice and short at 165 mm. Orange spec a SRAM NX chain alongside the Shimano SLX derailleur and cassette. When I asked why this was, Orange told me it was down to a supply issue. "We’ll normally spec Shimano or KMC on this kind of spec bike", my contact at Orange explained. "We’ve not had any issues using the Sram chain and the wear has been really good."