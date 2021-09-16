First Look: Orbea Launches Longer Travel Occam LT

Orbea recently overhauled their Rallon enduro bike
. Guess what? It's longer and slacker than its predecessor, and it has more travel when compared to the original 150mm-travel Rallon
. This has opened the door for something to fill the gap between the 140mm-travel Occam and the 160mm-travel Rallon. Enter the Occam LT (LT stands for long travel - obviously). With 150mm of squish at either end and similar geometry to the 140mm Occam, Orbea says this is the bike for people who think the new Rallon is a bit too much bike.
The regular Occam (left) continues alongside the new Occam LT (right)
Geometry
The regular 140mm Occam isn't going anywhere and has also been updated with a new rocker link that is shared with the Occam LT. The new link has fewer parts and allows for a mini tool to be stashed in the hollow pivot axle, but keeps the suspension kinematics the same. The difference between the 140mm and 150mm bikes is in the shock - the LT uses a 210 x 55mm shock, rather than 210mm x 50mm. This is teamed with a 150mm Fox 36 in place of a 140mm Fox 34 fork. It is possible to switch shocks to convert a 2022 Occam to an Occam LT (or vise-versa), but Orbea doesn't recommend fitting the longer shock to an older Occam as it may contact the frame. The 2022 bike has an updated top tube in small and medium sizes to prevent this.
The longer fork slackens the seat and head angles by half a degree on the LT, but otherwise the bikes are nearly identical. Technically, the LT's slacker geometry will reduce the reach slightly, but this isn't shown in Orbea's geometry chart. With a head angle of 66-degrees, Orbea insists the Occam LT is not a "mini-Rallon"; it's significantly shorter and steeper, offering a more agile ride.Suspension
The kinematics are nearly identical between both Occams, except for the LT's extra 10mm of suspension travel. Both bikes are progressive throughout the stroke, with about 18% progression from start to finish. Anti-squat is around 120% at sag, although the LT will have slightly less anti-squat if it is set up with the same percentage sag because the anti-squat values drop off deeper into the travel. Specs
Compared to the standard Occam, the default spec on the LT includes beefier (four-pot) brakes, more aggressive tires and piggyback rather than in-line shocks. But through Orbea's MyO (My Orbea) programme, it's possible to configure different specifications when buying online. It's even possible to swap to a 150mm Fox 36 on a 140mm frame, or up the shock travel on an otherwise standard Occam. On the LT models, you can pick between coil or air shocks, and it's possible to choose between different tire specs (Minion or Assegai) or upgrade certain components like brakes, dropper posts and forks.
Occam LT Builds OCCAM M10 LT - $6,299 / £5,699 / €5,699
OCCAM M30 LT - $4,599 / £3,999 / €3,999
OCCAM H20 LT - $3,659 / £3,199 / €3,199
