First Look: Orbea Launches Longer Travel Occam LT

Sep 16, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Orbea recently overhauled their Rallon enduro bike. Guess what? It's longer and slacker than its predecessor, and it has more travel when compared to the original 150mm-travel Rallon. This has opened the door for something to fill the gap between the 140mm-travel Occam and the 160mm-travel Rallon. Enter the Occam LT (LT stands for long travel - obviously). With 150mm of squish at either end and similar geometry to the 140mm Occam, Orbea says this is the bike for people who think the new Rallon is a bit too much bike.
2022 Occam and Occam LT Details

• Carbon and alloy frames
• Travel: 140mm (regular) / 150mm (LT)
• Wheel size: 29" only
• Head angle: 66-degrees (regular) / 65.5-degrees (LT)
• Sizes: S - XL
• Price: $2,999 - $8,699 USD (regular) / $3,659 - $6,299 (LT)
orbea.com

The regular Occam (left) continues alongside the new Occam LT (right)

The regular 140mm Occam isn't going anywhere and has also been updated with a new rocker link that is shared with the Occam LT. The new link has fewer parts and allows for a mini tool to be stashed in the hollow pivot axle, but keeps the suspension kinematics the same. The difference between the 140mm and 150mm bikes is in the shock - the LT uses a 210 x 55mm shock, rather than 210mm x 50mm. This is teamed with a 150mm Fox 36 in place of a 140mm Fox 34 fork. It is possible to switch shocks to convert a 2022 Occam to an Occam LT (or vise-versa), but Orbea doesn't recommend fitting the longer shock to an older Occam as it may contact the frame. The 2022 bike has an updated top tube in small and medium sizes to prevent this.
Like the 2022 Rallon, the Occam is now compatible with a little tool that sits inside the rocker link pivot.


Geometry

The longer fork slackens the seat and head angles by half a degree on the LT, but otherwise the bikes are nearly identical. Technically, the LT's slacker geometry will reduce the reach slightly, but this isn't shown in Orbea's geometry chart. With a head angle of 66-degrees, Orbea insists the Occam LT is not a "mini-Rallon"; it's significantly shorter and steeper, offering a more agile ride.


Suspension

The kinematics are nearly identical between both Occams, except for the LT's extra 10mm of suspension travel. Both bikes are progressive throughout the stroke, with about 18% progression from start to finish. Anti-squat is around 120% at sag, although the LT will have slightly less anti-squat if it is set up with the same percentage sag because the anti-squat values drop off deeper into the travel.

Specs

Compared to the standard Occam, the default spec on the LT includes beefier (four-pot) brakes, more aggressive tires and piggyback rather than in-line shocks. But through Orbea's MyO (My Orbea) programme, it's possible to configure different specifications when buying online. It's even possible to swap to a 150mm Fox 36 on a 140mm frame, or up the shock travel on an otherwise standard Occam. On the LT models, you can pick between coil or air shocks, and it's possible to choose between different tire specs (Minion or Assegai) or upgrade certain components like brakes, dropper posts and forks.


Occam LT Builds

OCCAM M10 LT - $6,299 / £5,699 / €5,699
Frame: Orbea OMR Carbon
Fork: Fox 36 GRIP2 Factor
Shock: Fox DHX Factory (Float X option)
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Wheels: Race Face TURBINE-R30 TLR
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50” EXO/Dissector 2.4" EXO
Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6mm
Saddle: Fizik Taiga S-alloy rail
Cranks: Shimano XT
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 780mm
Stem: Race Face Aeffct, 50mm
Brakes: Shimano XT Four-pot


OCCAM M30 LT - $4,599 / £3,999 / €3,999
Frame: Orbea OMR Carbon
Fork: Fox 36 Performance GRIP
Shock: Fox FLOAT X Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XT/SLX
Wheels: Race Face AR 30c
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50” EXO/Dissector 2.4" EXO
Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6mm
Saddle: Fizik Taiga S-alloy rail
Cranks: Race Face Aeffect 32t
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 780mm
Stem: Race Face Aeffct, 50mm
Brakes: Shimano Deore Four-pot


OCCAM H20 LT - $3,659 / £3,199 / €3,199
Frame: Orbea Hydro Polished Triple Butted Alloy
Fork: Fox 36 Performance GRIP
Shock: Fox FLOAT X Performance
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX
Wheels: Race Face AR 30c
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50” EXO/Dissector 2.4" EXO
Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6mm
Saddle: Fizik Taiga S-alloy rail
Cranks: Race Face Aeffect 32t
Handlebar: OC1 35mm 12mm Rise 780mm
Stem: OC1 35mm clamp, 50mm
Brakes: Shimano M6100



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Orbea Orbea Occam


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
93421 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
78118 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
61353 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
59540 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
56676 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
54820 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54328 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage
48705 views

31 Comments

  • 22 0
 They should come out with a scooter and call it the Occam Razor.
  • 7 0
 The uber progressive camp is going to freak when they see a coil fitted on a bike with 18% leverage.
  • 9 1
 Yeah, I've ridden bikes with 0% progression and a coil shock and it can work; you just run less sag and maybe more high-speed compression. The bottom-out bumper actually does a lot for you with a coil shock. I'd say 18% is a decent amount of progression though.
  • 1 0
 Or throw a MRP progressive spring on it.
  • 1 0
 @hellbelly: Or a Cane Creek one if you can stand the white colour. Utterly transformed my wallowy enduro weapon.
  • 1 0
 @hellbelly: Sprindex is even better. progression at the end of the shock stroke and even adjustable.
  • 1 0
 Coilshocks are actually progressive and dont go too well with very progressive rearends, at least for the average Joe. Most people only take the spring into account, but the damper also takes more and more force to compress. On a good number of shocks the bottomout bumper ist quite big, which means that you have a very progressive shock in the last centimeter (or so) of travel. Coilshock should work well here.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: or a DVO. Not white either!
  • 1 0
 @lefthandohvhater: I thought Springdex is linear with adjustable linear rates?
  • 3 0
 Orbea has been hyping up this release far too much for what is effectively a paint and component spec update. I now understand why shops are expecting significant quantities of these in short time, though.
  • 2 0
 Stoked to see proper trail bike geo in 2021. I've heard good things about the Occam's pedaling characteristics and the LT sounds like a compelling east coast enduro bike. The M30 LT looks like a compelling package.
  • 1 0
 This frame is basically the same as the orbea rise, I think, yet the bike version doesn't require the frame strut? I guess the area around the bb/motor beefs it up enough so it's not necessary?
  • 3 0
 I think there is a typo on the geo run down.... does it have a 65.5 HT angle or 66.5?
  • 1 0
 Reading all of PBs 170mm enduro bike reviews reminds me that 150mm coil, a Fox 36 and decent geometry is enough for any descent and much more fun on the climbs and on long rides.
  • 2 0
 It's like they combined the aesthetics of a 2018 Stumpjumper and a current year Niner.
  • 1 0
 *Insert snarky comment about outdated head angle and too-long seat tube (on the large)*

But seriously Orbea, is this a bodge job with an old frame design or what?
  • 2 0
 Na ohne HP und Idler wird des nix
  • 1 0
 Like, genau, eh
  • 1 0
 Orbea OCCAM XLT for when 150mm is not enough but the 160mm rallon is too much
  • 2 0
 Launched straight onto the 6 month wait list
  • 1 0
 It's cool that they are speccing Galfer rotors on their bikes! I love mine!
  • 1 0
 Why do the y-axis values on the leverage ratio graph indicate a percentage?
  • 2 0
 Hot Bikes.
  • 3 2
 Look excellent and keeping if real with the same size wheels!
  • 1 0
 Yes, although give it a few years and the mullet will go the same way as the once ubiquitous fat bike, plus bike, original mullet etc.
  • 1 0
 Sick
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010731
Mobile Version of Website