First Look: Orbea Launches Longer Travel Occam LT



Orbea recently overhauled their Rallon enduro bike . Guess what? It's longer and slacker than its predecessor, and it has more travel when compared to the original 150mm-travel Rallon . This has opened the door for something to fill the gap between the 140mm-travel Occam and the 160mm-travel Rallon. Enter the Occam LT (LT stands for long travel - obviously). With 150mm of squish at either end and similar geometry to the 140mm Occam, Orbea says this is the bike for people who think the new Rallon is a bit too much bike. 2022 Occam and Occam LT Details



• Carbon and alloy frames

• Travel: 140mm (regular) / 150mm (LT)

• Wheel size: 29" only

• Head angle: 66-degrees (regular) / 65.5-degrees (LT)

• Sizes: S - XL

• Price: $2,999 - $8,699 USD (regular) / $3,659 - $6,299 (LT)

• orbea.com

• Carbon and alloy frames• Travel: 140mm (regular) / 150mm (LT)• Wheel size: 29" only• Head angle: 66-degrees (regular) / 65.5-degrees (LT)• Sizes: S - XL• Price: $2,999 - $8,699 USD (regular) / $3,659 - $6,299 (LT)

The regular Occam (left) continues alongside the new Occam LT (right)

The regular 140mm Occam isn't going anywhere and has also been updated with a new rocker link that is shared with the Occam LT. The new link has fewer parts and allows for a mini tool to be stashed in the hollow pivot axle, but keeps the suspension kinematics the same. The difference between the 140mm and 150mm bikes is in the shock - the LT uses a 210 x 55mm shock, rather than 210mm x 50mm. This is teamed with a 150mm Fox 36 in place of a 140mm Fox 34 fork. It is possible to switch shocks to convert a 2022 Occam to an Occam LT (or vise-versa), but Orbea doesn't recommend fitting the longer shock to an older Occam as it may contact the frame. The 2022 bike has an updated top tube in small and medium sizes to prevent this.

Like the 2022 Rallon, the Occam is now compatible with a little tool that sits inside the rocker link pivot.

Geometry

Suspension

Specs

Occam LT Builds

OCCAM M10 LT - $6,299 / £5,699 / €5,699

Frame: Orbea OMR Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 GRIP2 Factor

Shock: Fox DHX Factory (Float X option)

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: Race Face TURBINE-R30 TLR

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50” EXO/Dissector 2.4" EXO

Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6mm

Saddle: Fizik Taiga S-alloy rail

Cranks: Shimano XT

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 780mm

Stem: Race Face Aeffct, 50mm

Brakes: Shimano XT Four-pot



OCCAM M30 LT - $4,599 / £3,999 / €3,999

Frame: Orbea OMR Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Performance GRIP

Shock: Fox FLOAT X Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT/SLX

Wheels: Race Face AR 30c

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50” EXO/Dissector 2.4" EXO

Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6mm

Saddle: Fizik Taiga S-alloy rail

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect 32t

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 35 780mm

Stem: Race Face Aeffct, 50mm

Brakes: Shimano Deore Four-pot



OCCAM H20 LT - $3,659 / £3,199 / €3,199

Frame: Orbea Hydro Polished Triple Butted Alloy

Fork: Fox 36 Performance GRIP

Shock: Fox FLOAT X Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX

Wheels: Race Face AR 30c

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50” EXO/Dissector 2.4" EXO

Seatpost OC2 Dropper 31.6mm

Saddle: Fizik Taiga S-alloy rail

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect 32t

Handlebar: OC1 35mm 12mm Rise 780mm

Stem: OC1 35mm clamp, 50mm

Brakes: Shimano M6100



The longer fork slackens the seat and head angles by half a degree on the LT, but otherwise the bikes are nearly identical. Technically, the LT's slacker geometry will reduce the reach slightly, but this isn't shown in Orbea's geometry chart. With a head angle of 66-degrees, Orbea insists the Occam LT is not a "mini-Rallon"; it's significantly shorter and steeper, offering a more agile ride.The kinematics are nearly identical between both Occams, except for the LT's extra 10mm of suspension travel. Both bikes are progressive throughout the stroke, with about 18% progression from start to finish. Anti-squat is around 120% at sag, although the LT will have slightly less anti-squat if it is set up with the same percentage sag because the anti-squat values drop off deeper into the travel.Compared to the standard Occam, the default spec on the LT includes beefier (four-pot) brakes, more aggressive tires and piggyback rather than in-line shocks. But through Orbea's MyO (My Orbea) programme, it's possible to configure different specifications when buying online. It's even possible to swap to a 150mm Fox 36 on a 140mm frame, or up the shock travel on an otherwise standard Occam. On the LT models, you can pick between coil or air shocks, and it's possible to choose between different tire specs (Minion or Assegai) or upgrade certain components like brakes, dropper posts and forks.