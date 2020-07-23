First Look: Orbea's New XC Race Hardtail - the Alma

Jul 23, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Orbea's Alma is a bike that's been in their line for well over a decade. Having last been updated in 2017, the Alma was due for a bit of a revamp, especially coming into what would have been an Olympic year. The Alma gets a major overhaul this go-round, with a number of new features aimed at making the bike more comfortable, quiet, and faster.

Orbea now have three different frame constructions in the Alma line. The top-of-the-line OMX, the OMR, and a hydroformed aluminum option. The new OMX frame uses a blend of high modulus fibers in a unique layup that allow Orbea to tune the weight and stiffness for each size. That weight comes in at 830g for a size medium. The OMR frame is also carbon and uses a more standard layup and weighs 1,100g. The hydroformed aluminum frame utilizes tubes of varying thickness and shape to net a weight of 1,650g in size medium.



Frame Details
The Alma utilizes a 27.2 seatpost because Orbea feel that it gives the appropriate stiffness to weight ratio for that bike. The bike's carbon layup is tuned for what they think is the optimal stiffness to weight ratio for a bike in this category. There is a new internal cable routing system designed for both cable and electronic shifting systems. The cable guides use a dual compound expanding wedge system that locks the cables into place to reduce wear or rattle.

On the OMX and OMR frames, there is a Blocklock headset feature that prevents the handlebars from turning too far where they or a fork could impact and damage the frame. The Acros Blocklock allows 164-degrees of steering and has been designed to reduce stack height and improve the cockpit integration on the monocoque carbon models of the Alma.



Chain retention is available through a chain security system designed specifically for the Alma. The guide cinches around the BB shell and provides a top roller for added security and can be easily removed for those who don't want to take the small weight penalty.

The Alma also utilizes flat-mount brakes and carries over the same OC headset/spacer/stem design that's found on the Oiz. The stem system also has an optional computer mount that is compatible with most major computer brands.

The bike uses a Universal Derailleur Hanger, PF92 bottom bracket (carbon models), can accommodate 2.4" tires, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Certain models feature a 27.2mm OC 2 dropper post and all frames accommodate two water bottles.



Spirit Fork
Orbea's Spirit fork is designed for those looking for the lightest weight and most simplicity possible. The fork is tuned to work as a system with the Alma but it's compatible with most any bike with a tapered headtube. It's also available in Orbea's "MyO" program for riders who also want to tune up their color selection.

The fork weighs 500g including parts and features full internal or external brake housing to allow for a clean look or easy fork swaps. It utilizes a post-mount 160 for the brake and has a unique rubber fork end protection to keep the fork safe. Axle to crown height is 501mm to replicate a fork at 20% sag.



Geometry and Kinematics
The Alma has a head angle of 68-degrees, seat angle of 74.5-degrees, and a 426mm reach for a size medium. The chainstays are 430mm across all sizes.

Geometry for the OMX/OMR Alma frame.
Geometry for the Hydroformed Aluminum frame.


New Graphic Personalization and Build Options
The new Alma OMX has several new graphic options along with a fourth finish option of Matte/Gloss. There are additionally scores of color combinations available utilizing their 'MyO' program.

Paint schemes and options are abundant with the Alma.

There are a total of ten different build options between the three frame levels. Additionally, each frame level, the OMX, OMR, and Hydroformed Alloy have different builds to choose from.

Sizes available are S-XL. Prices start at $1,099 USD for the Alma H30 and go all the way up to $7,999 USD for the Alma M-LTD.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Orbea Orbea Alma


Must Read This Week
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
73010 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
55241 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
53585 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
46835 views
Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems
35670 views
Friday Fails #127
34685 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
33797 views
Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020
31210 views

24 Comments

  • 18 0
 Damn, that's one clean looking bike.
  • 1 0
 I concur. clean, simple, effective!
  • 1 0
 Cables all in to one side of the headtube, skinny tubes and simple lines... love it
  • 4 0
 Spec with the rigid fork can as well include drop-bars and something like 700x40 tires to completely wash out difference between modern XC and CX bikes.
  • 1 0
 Isn't that a gravel bike then?
  • 1 0
 Agreed gravel bike, not CX. Top tube is too low to be easily shouldered. Not saying you can't use it for CX.
  • 1 0
 Also, max chainring could be an issue for CX or Gravel. You want to be in the 40-44 tooth range for 1x, most MTB frames with boost spacing are limited to 36 or so.
  • 6 0
 Oh noez a 27.2 seatpost!
  • 6 0
 More flex and more comfort. If the track requires a dropper post, you better with a full suspension bike. So going with a 27.2 seat post makes more sense.
What about a good old gravity dropper and some Spd sandals lol ?
  • 4 0
 @Euskafreez: And if you really want a dropper post on your flatbar gravel bike, KS makes some 27.2 options, and Gravitydropper does too actually!
  • 2 0
 I have a Specialized Chisel that also has a 27.2 mm seatpost. Finding a dropper wasn't that hard and you can get 100 mm or 120 mm of drop. I don't think you need more than that on an XC hardtail. I got a KS E-ten that has bee flawless.
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 4 0
 @evildos: Orbea offers 27.2 dropper for the Alma!
  • 1 0
 @Euskafreez: I know everyone was freaking out about the new BH hardtail having a 27.2 seat post. Seems intuitive to me but what do I know.
  • 1 0
 @Argalario: There was a mistake in my original message, that's why I edited it to this Smile
  • 1 0
 @Euskafreez: If the track requires you to be sitting down most of the time you're better off on a drop bar bike.

Droppers make even more sense on a hardtail
  • 3 0
 Could never ever ride this bike, my Mom’s name is Alma!!
  • 15 0
 Sadly for you, lots of other people will.
  • 2 0
 Hardtails are wild fun, been riding the hell out of mine lately.
  • 1 0
 I ride a hardtail a lot but it is VERY different bike compared to this.
  • 1 0
 I'm digging the Blocklock headset design. Hope more companies make something like that, so there is more options.
  • 2 0
 Having a full picture of the spirit fork would be cool.
  • 1 0
 I like that chainguide.
  • 1 4
 Better geo than their full-sup xc bike(Oiz).

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012468
Mobile Version of Website