First Look: Orbea's New XC Race Hardtail - the Alma

Orbea's Alma is a bike that's been in their line for well over a decade. Having last been updated in 2017, the Alma was due for a bit of a revamp, especially coming into what would have been an Olympic year. The Alma gets a major overhaul this go-round, with a number of new features aimed at making the bike more comfortable, quiet, and faster.Orbea now have three different frame constructions in the Alma line. The top-of-the-line OMX, the OMR, and a hydroformed aluminum option. The new OMX frame uses a blend of high modulus fibers in a unique layup that allow Orbea to tune the weight and stiffness for each size. That weight comes in at 830g for a size medium. The OMR frame is also carbon and uses a more standard layup and weighs 1,100g. The hydroformed aluminum frame utilizes tubes of varying thickness and shape to net a weight of 1,650g in size medium.The Alma utilizes a 27.2 seatpost because Orbea feel that it gives the appropriate stiffness to weight ratio for that bike. The bike's carbon layup is tuned for what they think is the optimal stiffness to weight ratio for a bike in this category. There is a new internal cable routing system designed for both cable and electronic shifting systems. The cable guides use a dual compound expanding wedge system that locks the cables into place to reduce wear or rattle.On the OMX and OMR frames, there is a Blocklock headset feature that prevents the handlebars from turning too far where they or a fork could impact and damage the frame. The Acros Blocklock allows 164-degrees of steering and has been designed to reduce stack height and improve the cockpit integration on the monocoque carbon models of the Alma.Chain retention is available through a chain security system designed specifically for the Alma. The guide cinches around the BB shell and provides a top roller for added security and can be easily removed for those who don't want to take the small weight penalty.The Alma also utilizes flat-mount brakes and carries over the same OC headset/spacer/stem design that's found on the Oiz. The stem system also has an optional computer mount that is compatible with most major computer brands.The bike uses a Universal Derailleur Hanger, PF92 bottom bracket (carbon models), can accommodate 2.4" tires, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Certain models feature a 27.2mm OC 2 dropper post and all frames accommodate two water bottles.Orbea's Spirit fork is designed for those looking for the lightest weight and most simplicity possible. The fork is tuned to work as a system with the Alma but it's compatible with most any bike with a tapered headtube. It's also available in Orbea's "MyO" program for riders who also want to tune up their color selection.The fork weighs 500g including parts and features full internal or external brake housing to allow for a clean look or easy fork swaps. It utilizes a post-mount 160 for the brake and has a unique rubber fork end protection to keep the fork safe. Axle to crown height is 501mm to replicate a fork at 20% sag.The Alma has a head angle of 68-degrees, seat angle of 74.5-degrees, and a 426mm reach for a size medium. The chainstays are 430mm across all sizes.The new Alma OMX has several new graphic options along with a fourth finish option of Matte/Gloss. There are additionally scores of color combinations available utilizing their 'MyO' program.There are a total of ten different build options between the three frame levels. Additionally, each frame level, the OMX, OMR, and Hydroformed Alloy have different builds to choose from.Sizes available are S-XL. Prices start at $1,099 USD for the Alma H30 and go all the way up to $7,999 USD for the Alma M-LTD.