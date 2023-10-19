First Look: Orbea's Updated Laufey Hardtail

Orbea's Laufey has been around for a while now, standing apart from their typical lineup as sort of a do-it-all, down for whatever hardtail. You could build it up as a trail bike, push it more towards the durable XC end of the spectrum, or load it up for bikepacking and take off for a few days. For the updated model, Orbea has modernized the geometry, added in-frame storage, and tried to optimize the frame to reduce chatter and give some compliance to the otherwise rigid rear end. The frame itself is the highlight here, but the build kits have also been refreshed, with a satisfying lack of weird proprietary frame standards.
Laufey Details
• Aluminum frame
• 29" wheels
• In-frame storage
• 140mm fork
• 64.5° head angle
• 77° seat angle
• 427-500mm reach
• 440mm chainstays
• $1,899-$2,999 USD
This isn't the first time we've seen an alloy frame with purported compliance in the rear triangle, and while I'm a bit skeptical, there's something to the construction here. By using relatively skinny tubing, and omitting any sort of seatstay or chainstay bracing, the designers should be able to achieve some degree of compliance relative to an über-stiff construction method. Don't expect any travel from it, but the bumps should be a bit less harsh. I have a hardtail that uses a similar construction technique (Specialized Chisel), and it is a bit less jarring than others I've ridden, though you're still keenly aware when you hit a bump of any size.

photo
Featuring 0mm of supple rear suspension.
photo
In-frame storage is still quite rare on hardtails - cool to see.

photo

Geometry

There's nothing too crazy going on with the Laufey's geometry chart, representing a good synthesis of numbers that we're seeing on many trail-oriented hardtails these days. The reach numbers are well suited to each size, stack heights tall (though that's mostly due to the 65mm bottom bracket drop), and the 64.5° head tube angle should provide sharp handling and solid performance in steeper terrain without steepening up too much as the fork compresses.

The consistent chainstay length across sizes is a bit disappointing, as that really effects the balance and handling of a bike, especially a hardtail where your rear wheel is simply fixed in space regardless of the terrain. Smaller sizes benefit from a shorter stay for handling, and larger sizes might prefer something longer to better balance out the growth in reach. The Medium and Large sizes will probably be well catered to, which does represent the main proportion of the bell curve.

It's not strictly a geometry matter, but the dropper routing on the Laufey is worth highlighting. The seattube is an uninterrupted straight line from saddle to bottom bracket, meaning you could fit as long a dropper as you want, assuming the extension doesn't stick too far above the fairly low seattube lengths. Stock dropper lengths are as follows: Small, 125mm; Medium, 150mm; Large and XL, 175mm.

photo
Satisfyingly not through the headset.
photo
Accessory mounts and straight dropper insertion.
photo
For this.
photo
And some of this.

Build Kits

There are three build kits available, with a very wide range of parts quality from the low to the high end build. The frame is definitely the most valuable aspect of each build, and each presents a fine starting point to upgrade from, if you're compelled to do so. Luckily the frame's standards allow for a wide range of aftermarket builds, which I'm sure we'll see in short order.

photo
Laufey H30 // €1,499, $1,899, £1,599 // RockShox Recon RL SoloAir fork, no-name alloy wheels, Shimano Alivio 2-piston brakes, Shimano Deore/KMC/SunRace drivetrain.

photo
Laufey H10 // €1,899, $2,499, £2,099 // Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, no-name alloy wheels, Shimano Deore 2-piston brakes, Shimano Deore/SLX drivetrain.

photo
Laufey H-LTD // €2,499, $2,999, £2,699 // Fox 34 Fit4 Performance fork, RaceFace AR 30c wheels, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Shimano SLX/XT drivetrain.


31 Comments
  • 19 0
 Looks like a great frame, but what a time to be alive when an aluminum deore hardtail is $2500
  • 9 0
 Those no name wheels can’t be cheap
  • 1 3
 Shameless plug- I have an almost new alloy Canfield hardtail with a 140mm new Z2 for sale on Buy/Sell right now. Has a better part spec and I’d sell for $1500 plus shipping.
  • 7 0
 We are definitely reaching a geo plateau (which I'm totally fine with) and these seem very much in the now, although, for a full sus. I don't know if I want my effective STA to be like 80 when the bike is sagged, but maybe I'm wrong on that. Just think that dropper is gonna be used on even the slightest descent as the seat is gonna be right up there. Frames looks great regardless.
  • 4 0
 I agree with you that this STA is pushing the limit. I like mine 78° on my enduro fully, but I would prefer a bit more relaxed STA on a hardtail
  • 2 0
 Yeah... It really depends on the trails you're riding. If it's ridiculously steep climbs, the fork won't be sagged much at all and the STA will be appropriate. If you're climbing something like a 10% grade, you'll have a lot of weight on your wrists.

That's one problem with hardtails; they sag most when you don't want it and least when you do. That's why I personally prefer hardtails with shorter (120-130mm) forks. 140mm isn't bad, but some companies are going much longer.

I had a hardtail with very similar geo and ended up switching to a custom frame to get it closer to 66°/76° at sag (also switching from a 140mm fork to a 120mm). It's much more comfortable and a lot more fun on anything but super steep trails.
  • 2 0
 With that (lack of) value, I’d buy the base model and ride it till stuff breaks… Looks great with those clean lines. And in-frame storage on a HT is awesome. Though they’re much easier to fit frame bags on, so not a major selling point for me personally.
  • 5 1
 3k for the top model is a horrible deal - I got a carbon santa cruz chameleon for 3k and it had better parts.
  • 22 0
 Geez one would think you could get some kind of presidential discount at least.
  • 3 0
 Nobody talks apples to apples.

A new aluminum Chameleon, with the same build kit as the Orbea top spec, is $3700USD retail. But instead of SLX/XT and a FIT4 damper on the Orbea you get GX and Grip damper on the Santa Cruz. But otherwise the build specs are near identical.
  • 2 0
 Is there such thing as a carbon Chameleon?
  • 3 0
 I just don't see why anyone would buy this with bikes like the Chromag Rootdown, Knolly Tyaughton, and Norco Torrent out there...
  • 1 0
 Norco Torrent has a Lyric Ultimate, TRP trail evo brakes, Xt/Slx drivetrain, last years had Stans wheels with XT hubs for 2999. Still overpriced but a (marginally) better deal.

As a Torrent owner i would highly recommend it, it gets more use than my enduro bike, but I'm always curious how an aluminum frame would ride.
  • 1 0
 Why state geo numbers unsagged? Makes no sense with a hardtail because when riding (sagged) you will experience a 10 mm longer reach, 7 mm lower stack, 7mm lower bb and an 1 degree steeper HA. Still comes out OK for average trail riding imo.
  • 1 0
 Lots of things to like, but hardtails do not need seat angles that steep. While full suspension bikes seat angles tend to slacken when you sit on the bike, hardtails only get steeper. IDK, bad call imo. Love the stack and chain stay though.
  • 2 0
 Looks nice geometry wise.. pretty much identical to the NP Scout, maybe a bit more modern. Not sure sure about the value tho.
  • 1 0
 If you're going to directly call out the storage, you should actually show how useful it is, get some pics of putting stuff in it. Does a butyl tube even fit in there if it's folded over more than once?
  • 3 1
 "no name alloy wheels"...aka...we paid chinese kids $.05 an hour to build these...
  • 2 0
 Lookin good. Collinear top tube to seat stay is always a winner in my book.
  • 2 0
 Reminds me the mostly ignored and underrated Giant Fathom, which you can find for under 1k...
  • 2 0
 looks wayyyyy better than the old laufey but sht value
  • 1 0
 You could buy an On-One Scandal with a Pike Select and GX AXS for less bucks. Just sayin.
  • 1 0
 OOOHHHH BoooYYYY. That is hot. Way better looking than the last one.
  • 2 0
 Laufable
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio album is set to private...
  • 1 0
 Can you use it for delicate Xc? Or what about fragile Xc?
  • 1 0
 Whats the point of a hardtail thats not steel?
  • 1 0
 Frame only?
  • 1 4
 I already have a Specialized Fuse with a 140mm fork
  • 22 0
 thats awesome dude congrats





