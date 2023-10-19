First Look: Orbea's Updated Laufey Hardtail

Orbea's Laufey has been around for a while now, standing apart from their typical lineup as sort of a do-it-all, down for whatever hardtail. You could build it up as a trail bike, push it more towards the durable XC end of the spectrum, or load it up for bikepacking and take off for a few days. For the updated model, Orbea has modernized the geometry, added in-frame storage, and tried to optimize the frame to reduce chatter and give some compliance to the otherwise rigid rear end. The frame itself is the highlight here, but the build kits have also been refreshed, with a satisfying lack of weird proprietary frame standards.

Laufey Details

• Aluminum frame

• 29" wheels

• In-frame storage

• 140mm fork

• 64.5° head angle

• 77° seat angle

• 427-500mm reach

• 440mm chainstays

• $1,899-$2,999 USD

• orbea.com

• Aluminum frame• 29" wheels• In-frame storage• 140mm fork• 64.5° head angle• 77° seat angle• 427-500mm reach• 440mm chainstays• $1,899-$2,999 USD

Featuring 0mm of supple rear suspension.

In-frame storage is still quite rare on hardtails - cool to see.

Geometry

Satisfyingly not through the headset. Accessory mounts and straight dropper insertion.

For this. And some of this.

Build Kits

Laufey H30 // €1,499, $1,899, £1,599 // RockShox Recon RL SoloAir fork, no-name alloy wheels, Shimano Alivio 2-piston brakes, Shimano Deore/KMC/SunRace drivetrain.

Laufey H10 // €1,899, $2,499, £2,099 // Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, no-name alloy wheels, Shimano Deore 2-piston brakes, Shimano Deore/SLX drivetrain.

Laufey H-LTD // €2,499, $2,999, £2,699 // Fox 34 Fit4 Performance fork, RaceFace AR 30c wheels, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Shimano SLX/XT drivetrain.

This isn't the first time we've seen an alloy frame with purported compliance in the rear triangle, and while I'm a bit skeptical, there's something to the construction here. By using relatively skinny tubing, and omitting any sort of seatstay or chainstay bracing, the designers should be able to achieve some degree of compliance relative to an über-stiff construction method. Don't expect any travel from it, but the bumps should be a bit less harsh. I have a hardtail that uses a similar construction technique (Specialized Chisel), and it is a bit less jarring than others I've ridden, though you're still keenly aware when you hit a bump of any size.There's nothing too crazy going on with the Laufey's geometry chart, representing a good synthesis of numbers that we're seeing on many trail-oriented hardtails these days. The reach numbers are well suited to each size, stack heights tall (though that's mostly due to the 65mm bottom bracket drop), and the 64.5° head tube angle should provide sharp handling and solid performance in steeper terrain without steepening up too much as the fork compresses.The consistent chainstay length across sizes is a bit disappointing, as that really effects the balance and handling of a bike, especially a hardtail where your rear wheel is simply fixed in space regardless of the terrain. Smaller sizes benefit from a shorter stay for handling, and larger sizes might prefer something longer to better balance out the growth in reach. The Medium and Large sizes will probably be well catered to, which does represent the main proportion of the bell curve.It's not strictly a geometry matter, but the dropper routing on the Laufey is worth highlighting. The seattube is an uninterrupted straight line from saddle to bottom bracket, meaning you could fit as long a dropper as you want, assuming the extension doesn't stick too far above the fairly low seattube lengths. Stock dropper lengths are as follows: Small, 125mm; Medium, 150mm; Large and XL, 175mm.There are three build kits available, with a very wide range of parts quality from the low to the high end build. The frame is definitely the most valuable aspect of each build, and each presents a fine starting point to upgrade from, if you're compelled to do so. Luckily the frame's standards allow for a wide range of aftermarket builds, which I'm sure we'll see in short order.