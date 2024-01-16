First Look: Pace Cycles' RC529 Hardtail

Jan 16, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
All photos by Nick Hill - NM Design

Hot on the heels of the RC429 flat-bar or drop-bar do-it-all is a longer travel hardtail from Pace Cycles; the RC529. For 2024, it goes slacker than its predecessor with a 64.5° head angle, but with a more modern, steep seat tube angle of 77° that keeps it relevant against the backdrop of its "hardcore" competitors.

Designed and fabricated in North Yorkshire, the RC529 is the very latest, rather capable-looking steel hardtail to come out of the UK.

RC529 Details

• Steel frame
• 29" or MX wheels
• 140-150mm fork
• 64.5° head angle, 77° seat angle
• Reach: 478mm, 497mm or 521mm
• 430mm chainstays
• Frameset price: £789
www.pacecycles.com

Frame Details

The front triangle is composed of a Reynolds 853 custom-butted tubeset, with gusset reinforcement at the downtube-headtube interface. The stays are custom chromoly, shaped to permit tire clearance up to 29" x 2.5" or 27.5" x 2.8". Cable routing runs external, with a port into the seat tube for stealth routing of a dropper seat post.

photo
The RC529 frame in size large weighs a claimed 2.7 kg

The rear-end has boost spacing, and the dropouts are modular. A sliding dropout option allows for chainstay length adjustment between 430mm and 443mm. The main reason for that is to allow for chain tension adjustment, especially for those who want to run it single-speed, though Pace do say that it can also be used to lengthen the wheelbase a touch for those who feel the handling could benefit. There's a non-adjustable dropout option for the drive-side, for use with a custom hanger for mounting of a T-Type derailleur - the dropout itself is not a UDH, as it is on the RC429.

There are ISCG tabs for the mounting of a chain guide and bash guard, and eyelets on each end to accommodate fenders.


photo
photo


photo

Geometry

The RC529 is available in medium, large and extra large, and can be run as a complete 29" affair, or in an MX configuration. With a 150mm fork at sag, the bike has a pretty slack 64.5° head tube angle. Seat tubes are reasonably short, with some very, very generous reach figures (478mm on smallest option) delivering what I imagine will be a cavernous cockpit.

Though the rear-center is adjustable between 430mm and 443mm, Pace recommend keeping it short to give the bike the intended ride feel. Pace publish a reasonably steep seat tube angle of 77° for all sizes, based on a specified effective top tube length.

photo
photo


In addition to the £789 frameset, the RC529 is also available as a rolling chassis at £2165.34 with a 150mm Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate and a Hope Fortus 30 wheelset with PR0 5 hubs.

Complete builds start from £3369; that cash secures you a 140mm Rockshox Pike Ultimate, Shimano MT620 wheels with Maxxis Ardent tires, a Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and SRAM Guide G2 RS, finished with components from Hope and Burgtec.

photo
The RC529 frameset retails at £789, supplied with chainstay protector, cable clips, Hope seat clamp, and Burgtec thru-axle


  • 10 0
 Hell yeah. Looks good. I specifically looked for the adjustable dropouts and there they are for the exact reasons I want 'em. I can't see myself ever buying an HT without 'em and believe they should be a standard on hard tails.
  • 1 0
 totally agree. The thing is they are hard to do correctly. I know REEB has either been working on some or has some that hold up better than the paragons (which are good but even myself at 175lbs can feel them squirming if I start doing trials moves or scrub a lip super hard.)

Really solid adjustable dropouts SHOULD definitely be standard. These look good; would love to see a review from someone.
  • 6 0
 Great that it comes with eyelets on the rear for a rack. Always welcome if you wanna make a long trip with your bike Smile
  • 4 0
 Wow. That’s actually killer price for a UK made frame made with Reynolds and it comes with a seat collar…. Which is still alll cheaper than a mass produced Santa Cruz Chameleon Alu frame.
  • 6 0
 Sick
  • 2 1
 Looks good but why the bent seat tube? Also, I don't understand the why some geo mesurments mention its at sag. so is all at sag? @jessiemaymorgan you mention the 64.5 is with a 150mm for at sag, how do you know that? It wasn't mention in the chart. I much prefer static measurements.
  • 8 0
 It has a bent seat tube to create more clearance without altering the chainstay length. All the geometry shown is with a 150mm fork, sagged. Cheers, Pace
  • 1 0
 @pacecycles: Why so far up the seat tube though? Could make it lower for bigger dropper clearance
  • 5 0
 I hate new bikes... take my money!!
  • 1 0
 Both of these look awesome! Just a bit too late for my buy, ended up with Bird Forge which i love as well but these will be high on list when it's time to change it up again.
  • 1 0
 I have a custom built previous iteration, brilliant bike. climbs very well, descends, very well, stable at speed. a great all round bike to be honest.
  • 2 0
 That blue is Hubba Hubba!
  • 6 3
 Needs square tubes
  • 3 3
 If someone says these two triangles welded together are "gorgeous" again I'm gonna lose it! :-)
  • 19 3
 If anyone says USA is the "home of the free" I'm going to lose it.



Like they lost it in Vietnam
  • 2 0
 Sounds like someone still salty about the Revolutionary War
  • 2 0
 Looks good.
  • 2 0
 Yes please.
  • 1 0
 Looks nice, could you get a pair of RC35s on one? Wink
  • 1 0
 Thank you for the externally-routed cables!
  • 1 0
 I'm loving all these hardtails lately, future s***!
  • 1 0
 Hi
